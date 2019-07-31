Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights under Japanese GAAP for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2020
July 31, 2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Income statement summary
【Consolidated】
Income statement
YoY changes
(¥bn)
FY18 1Q
FY19 1Q
YoY
1
Gross profits
942.9
958.4
15.4
(before credit costs for trust accounts)
2
Net interest income
480.5
444.3
(36.2)
3
Trust fees
343.3
335.2
(8.1)
+ Net fees and commissions
4
Net trading profits
119.0
178.8
59.8
+ Net other operating profits
5
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
22.5
85.2
62.6
6
G&A expenses
656.5
670.0
13.4
7
Net operating profits
286.3
288.3
1.9
8
Total credit costs*1
24.5
34.1
9.5
9
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
62.3
23.9
(38.4)
10
Net gains (losses) on sales of equity
64.1
28.0
(36.0)
securities
11
Losses on write-down of equity securities
(1.7)
(4.1)
(2.4)
12
Profits (losses) from investments in
84.4
79.2
(5.1)
affiliates
13
Other non-recurring gains (losses)
(38.0)
27.8
65.8
14
Ordinary profits
419.8
453.4
33.6
15
Net extraordinary gains (losses)
(14.0)
7.5
21.6
16
Total of income taxes-current
(65.3)
(45.4)
19.8
and income taxes-deferred
17
Profits attributable to owners of parent
315.0
391.0
76.0
18
EPS ()
23.99
30.26
6.28
FY20 (Target)
19
ROE
Approx.
9.46%
11.36%
1.90%
7% to 8%
20
Expense ratio
Below FY17
69.6%
69.9%
0.2%
result (68.0%)
Gross profits
Gross profits increased mainly due to an increase in net gains on debt securities, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income, reflecting a decline in interest rates.
G&A expenses
G&A expenses increased due to increases in expenses for overseas operations because of the expansion of overseas business and higher expenses for global financial regulatory compliance purposes.
Total credit costs
Total credit costs improved due to an increase in the reversal of allowance.
Profits attributable to owners of parent
Profits attributable to owners of parent increased
¥76.0bn mainly due to an improvement in net periodic cost of retirement benefits and an increase in net extraordinary gains on sales of equity in KS's subsidiary, partially offset by a decrease in net gains on equity securities.
*
Definitions of figures and abbreviations used in this document can be found on the last page.
1
*1
Credit costs for trust accounts + Provision for general allowance for credit losses + Credit costs (included in non-recurring gains (losses)) + Reversal of
allowance for credit losses + Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs + Gains on loans written-off
Outline of results by business segment
【Consolidated】
Net operating profits by business segment*1
Breakdown of changes営業純益増in減net内訳operating profits
(¥bn)
Global Markets
AM/IS
GCB
293.8 *2
294.8 *2
GCIB
JCIB
R&C
98.2
117.0
21.9
19.1
47.9
43.7
Customer *3
31.9
34.2
3
segments
Customer *
segments
224.4
57.0
51.5
209.8
65.7
61.4
FY18
FY19
1Q
1Q
(¥bn)
Global
293.8
Markets
294.8
+18.8
GCIB
R&C
+2.3
Other
(3.3)
(4.3)
JCIB
GCB
AM/IS
(5.5)
(4.2)
(2.8)
Sum of customer segments
(14.5)
FY18
FY19
1Q
1Q
*1
On a managerial accounting basis *2 Total net operating profits include net operating profit for "Other" segment (FY18 1Q: (¥28.8)bn, FY19 1Q: (¥32.1)bn)
*3
Ratio of customer segments = net operating profits from customer segments ÷total net operating profits(*2): 76% for FY18 1Q and 71% for FY19 1Q
2
Ratio of net operating profits from global customers is defined as net operating profits from GCIB and GCB ÷net operating profits from customer segments :
36% for FY18 1Q and 37% for FY19 1Q
Outline of profits attributable to owners of parent
【Consolidated】
History of profits attributable to owners of parent
Breakdown of profits attributable to owners of parent*1
(¥bn)
H1
H2
984.8
1,033.7
989.6
951.4
Target
926.4
900.0
872.6
455.0
352.0
362.7
221.8
454.6
435.9
578.7
599.3
626.9
650.7
530.2
490.5
1Q
Progress
Ratio
391.0
43.5%
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
(¥bn)
Morgan
Stanley*2
48.1
MUFG
NICOS
ACOM
391.0
10.5
Other
68.2
the
(28.4)
Securities
KS
HD
41.8
0.7
the Trust
MUAH
18.7
Bank
the
31.9
Bank
199.1
*1
The figures reflect the percentage holding in each subsidiaries and equity method investees.
*2
The figure includes ¥21.3bn of losses on change in equity.
3
Balance sheet summary
Balance sheet
(¥bn)
End Jun.19
Changes from
End Mar.19
1
Total assets
312,755.3
1,616.4
2
Loans (Banking + Trust accounts)
108,005.5
232.3
3
Loans (Banking accounts)
107,653.3
240.8
4
Housing loans*1
15,073.1
(48.8)
5
Domestic corporate loans*1*2
43,866.8
(106.1)
6
Overseas loans*3
43,310.0
465.1
7
Investment securities
61,519.9
(2,742.5)
(Banking accounts)
8
Domestic equity securities
5,556.8
(221.5)
9
Japanese government bonds
21,079.0
(1,563.9)
10
Foreign bonds
21,669.3
(1,077.1)
11
Total liabilities
295,090.0
1,212.8
12
Deposits
180,957.2
786.0
13
Domestic Individuals*4
78,045.4
1,034.4
14
Domestic corporates etc.*4
61,707.0
(1,323.4)
15
Overseas and others*3
41,204.8
1,075.0
16
Total net assets
17,665.2
403.5
17
FRL disclosed loans*1*5
549.7
(89.4)
18
NPL ratio*1
0.54%
(0.07%)
19
Net unrealized gains (losses) on
3,405.2
69.5
available-for-sale securities
【Consolidated】
Loans (Period end balance)
(¥tn)
Housing loan
Domestic corporate
Government
Overseas
Others
Overseas: +¥0.4tn from End Mar.19
(+¥1.2tn, excl. impact of FX translation. +¥0.9tn for BDI.)
109.2
109.0
108.3
109.0
107.7
108.0
1.5
1.6
2.2
2.1
2.5
2.5
43.4
44.2
42.9
44.1
42.8
43.3
4.2
3.8
3.7
3.3
3.2
3.2
44.2
43.7
43.9
44.0
43.9
43.8
15.7
15.5
15.4
15.2
15.1
15.0
Mar.17
Sep.17
Mar.18
Sep.18
Mar.19
Jun.19
Deposits (Period end balance)
Domestic individual Domestic corporate, etc. Overseas and Others
(¥tn)
Overseas and Others: +¥1.0tn from End Mar.19
(+¥1.8tn, excl. impact of FX translation. +¥0.9tn for BDI.)
170.7
171.8
177.3
175.9
180.1
180.9
36.5
37.6
38.8
38.5
40.1
41.2
61.0
59.8
63.1
61.3
63.0
61.7
73.0
74.2
75.3
76.0
77.0
78.0
Mar.17
Sep.17
Mar.18
Sep.18
Mar.19
Jun.19
*1
Non-consolidated + trust accounts *2 Excluding loans to government and governmental institutions and including foreign currency-denominated loans
(Excluding impact of foreign exchange translation: +¥0.0tn from the end of Mar.19)
4
*3
Loans booked in overseas branches, MUAH, KS, BDI, the Bank (China), the Bank (Malaysia) and the Bank (Europe)
*4
Non-consolidated *5 FRL = the Financial Reconstruction Law
Deposit / Lending rates
【Non-Consolidated / MUAH / KS】
Changes in domestic deposit / lending rates*1
Changes in overseas deposit / lending rates
Lending rate
KS: Net interest margin
*2
MUAH: Net interest margin *3
1.2%
Differences in yield between Lending rate and Deposit rate
Non-Consolidated: Differences in yield between Lending rate
Deposit rate
4.0%
and Deposit rate *4
3.87%
3.95%
3.67% 3.72%
3.79%
1.0%
3.0%
2.32% 2.28% 2.27% 2.19%
2.06%
0.83%
0.83%0.82%
2.0%
0.81%
0.80%
0.83%
1.35%
0.8%
0.82%
0.80%
1.30% 1.31%
0.81%
0.79%
1.34% 1.27%
1.0%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00% 0.00%0.00%
0.0%
0.0%
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
*1
Excluding loans to government
*2
Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial reports based on Thai GAAP
*3
Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP
*1 Risk-monitored loans based on Banking Act. Regions are based on the borrowers' location.
*2 Figures of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Other) and Americas before March 2012 are previously disclosed as Other and United States of America, respectively.
*3 The figure of Asia as of June 2019 includes approximately ¥32.0bn for BDI.
*4 Total risk-monitored loans ÷Total loans and bills discounted (banking accounts as of period end)
［Breakdown］
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Non-
(1Q)
(174.2)
(134.5)
(65.3)
35.1
(71.1)
(103.7)
(47.9)
79.5
129.8
69.3
consolidated
CF*5
(135.0)
(50.1)
(33.7)
(35.7)
(44.1)
(51.6)
(64.5)
(83.6)
(81.7)
(21.5)
Overseas*6
(2.7)
16.1
(0.8)
9.2
(63.2)
(100.8)
(45.0)
(42.7)
(52.3)
(12.1)
Others*7
(42.1)
(24.9)
(15.6)
3.2
16.9
1.0
2.1
0.8
(1.5)
(1.5)
*5
Sum of NICOS and ACOM on a consolidated basis
*6
Sum of overseas subsidiaries of the Bank and the Trust Bank
*7
Sum of other subsidiaries and consolidation adjustment
6
Investment securities
Available-for-sale securities with fair value
(¥bn)
Balance
Unrealized gains (losses)
End Jun.19
Changes from
End Jun.19
Changes from
End Mar.19
End Mar.19
1
Total
58,137.7
(2,440.9)
3,405.2
69.5
2
Domestic equity
4,752.2
(201.1)
2,588.7
(175.5)
securities
3
Domestic bonds
25,992.6
(1,268.5)
377.5
20.0
4
Japanese
19,978.4
(1,563.9)
292.3
13.4
government bonds
5
Others
27,392.8
(971.1)
438.9
225.0
6
Foreign equity
116.6
1.7
50.5
(1.9)
securities
7
Foreign bonds
20,508.6
(1,024.2)
391.2
217.6
8
Others
6,767.4
51.2
(2.9)
9.4
【Consolidated / Non-Consolidated】
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(¥tn)
Domestic equity securities
Domestic bonds
Others
3.13
3.62
3.51
3.56
3.33
3.40
0.22
0.30
0.23
0.10
0.28
0.21
0.43
0.39
0.35
0.37
3.11
3.22
3.49
2.76
2.63
2.58
(0.00)
(0.16)
Mar.17
Sep.17
Mar.18
Sep.18
Mar.19
Jun.19
Balance of JGB portfolio by maturity*1
(¥tn)
within 1 year
1 year to 5 years
5 years to 10 years
over 10 years
25.1
21.7
23.6
21.7
22.7
21.1
2.1
1.4
2.7
1.6
1.4
1.8
2.1
3.6
3.1
2.1
6.3
2.5
7.1
1.6
6.0
7.7
5.3
9.0
13.8
11.4
10.8
8.1
11.6
12.0
Mar.17
Sep.17
Mar.18
Sep.18
Mar.19
Jun.19
Duration of JGB portfolio*2
(year)
2.6
2.5
2.8
2.8
2.5
2.5
Mar.17
Sep.17
Mar.18
Sep.18
Mar.19
Jun.19
*1
Available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Non-consolidated.
7
*2
Available-for-sale securities. Non-consolidated.
Consolidated
: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (consolidated)
Non-consolidated : MUFG Bank (non-consolidated) +
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
(non-consolidated) (without any adjustments)
R&C
: Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group
JCIB
: Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group
GCIB
: Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group
GCB
: Global Commercial Banking Business Group
AM/IS
: Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group
Global Markets
: Global Markets Business Group
the Bank
: MUFG Bank
the Trust Bank
: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
the Securities HD : Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings
NICOS
: Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS
MUAH
: MUFG Americas Holdings
KS
: Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)
BDI
: Bank Danamon Indonesia
CFSGAM
: Colonial First State Global Asset
Management
ROE =Profits attributable to owners of parent for 1Q of respective fiscal year ×4
{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)×100+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} ÷2
