MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(8306)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Financial Highlights

07/31/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Financial Highlights under Japanese GAAP for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Income statement summary

Consolidated

Income statement

YoY changes

(¥bn)

FY18 1Q

FY19 1Q

YoY

1

Gross profits

942.9

958.4

15.4

(before credit costs for trust accounts)

2

Net interest income

480.5

444.3

(36.2)

3

Trust fees

343.3

335.2

(8.1)

+ Net fees and commissions

4

Net trading profits

119.0

178.8

59.8

+ Net other operating profits

5

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

22.5

85.2

62.6

6

G&A expenses

656.5

670.0

13.4

7

Net operating profits

286.3

288.3

1.9

8

Total credit costs*1

24.5

34.1

9.5

9

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

62.3

23.9

(38.4)

10

Net gains (losses) on sales of equity

64.1

28.0

(36.0)

securities

11

Losses on write-down of equity securities

(1.7)

(4.1)

(2.4)

12

Profits (losses) from investments in

84.4

79.2

(5.1)

affiliates

13

Other non-recurring gains (losses)

(38.0)

27.8

65.8

14

Ordinary profits

419.8

453.4

33.6

15

Net extraordinary gains (losses)

(14.0)

7.5

21.6

16

Total of income taxes-current

(65.3)

(45.4)

19.8

and income taxes-deferred

17

Profits attributable to owners of parent

315.0

391.0

76.0

18

EPS ()

23.99

30.26

6.28

FY20 (Target)

19

ROE

Approx.

9.46%

11.36%

1.90%

7% to 8%

20

Expense ratio

Below FY17

69.6%

69.9%

0.2%

result (68.0%)

Gross profits

  • Gross profits increased mainly due to an increase in net gains on debt securities, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income, reflecting a decline in interest rates.

G&A expenses

  • G&A expenses increased due to increases in expenses for overseas operations because of the expansion of overseas business and higher expenses for global financial regulatory compliance purposes.

Total credit costs

  • Total credit costs improved due to an increase in the reversal of allowance.

Profits attributable to owners of parent

  • Profits attributable to owners of parent increased
    ¥76.0bn mainly due to an improvement in net periodic cost of retirement benefits and an increase in net extraordinary gains on sales of equity in KS's subsidiary, partially offset by a decrease in net gains on equity securities.

*

Definitions of figures and abbreviations used in this document can be found on the last page.

1

*1

Credit costs for trust accounts + Provision for general allowance for credit losses + Credit costs (included in non-recurring gains (losses)) + Reversal of

allowance for credit losses + Reversal of reserve for contingent losses included in credit costs + Gains on loans written-off

Outline of results by business segment

Consolidated

Net operating profits by business segment*1

Breakdown of changes営業純益増innet内訳operating profits

(¥bn)

Global Markets

AM/IS

GCB

293.8 *2

294.8 *2

GCIB

JCIB

R&C

98.2

117.0

21.9

19.1

47.9

43.7

Customer *3

31.9

34.2

3

segments

Customer *

segments

224.4

57.0

51.5

209.8

65.7

61.4

FY18

FY19

1Q

1Q

(¥bn)

Global

293.8

Markets

294.8

+18.8

GCIB

R&C

+2.3

Other

(3.3)

(4.3)

JCIB

GCB

AM/IS

(5.5)

(4.2)

(2.8)

Sum of customer segments

(14.5)

FY18

FY19

1Q

1Q

*1

On a managerial accounting basis *2 Total net operating profits include net operating profit for "Other" segment (FY18 1Q: (¥28.8)bn, FY19 1Q: (¥32.1)bn)

*3

Ratio of customer segments = net operating profits from customer segments ÷total net operating profits(*2): 76% for FY18 1Q and 71% for FY19 1Q

2

Ratio of net operating profits from global customers is defined as net operating profits from GCIB and GCB ÷net operating profits from customer segments :

36% for FY18 1Q and 37% for FY19 1Q

Outline of profits attributable to owners of parent

Consolidated

History of profits attributable to owners of parent

Breakdown of profits attributable to owners of parent*1

(¥bn)

H1

H2

984.8

1,033.7

989.6

951.4

Target

926.4

900.0

872.6

455.0

352.0

362.7

221.8

454.6

435.9

578.7

599.3

626.9

650.7

530.2

490.5

1Q

Progress

Ratio

391.0

43.5%

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

(¥bn)

Morgan

Stanley*2

48.1

MUFG

NICOS

ACOM

391.0

10.5

Other

68.2

the

(28.4)

Securities

KS

HD

41.8

0.7

the Trust

MUAH

18.7

Bank

the

31.9

Bank

199.1

*1

The figures reflect the percentage holding in each subsidiaries and equity method investees.

*2

The figure includes ¥21.3bn of losses on change in equity.

3

Balance sheet summary

Balance sheet

(¥bn)

End Jun.19

Changes from

End Mar.19

1

Total assets

312,755.3

1,616.4

2

Loans (Banking + Trust accounts)

108,005.5

232.3

3

Loans (Banking accounts)

107,653.3

240.8

4

Housing loans*1

15,073.1

(48.8)

5

Domestic corporate loans*1*2

43,866.8

(106.1)

6

Overseas loans*3

43,310.0

465.1

7

Investment securities

61,519.9

(2,742.5)

(Banking accounts)

8

Domestic equity securities

5,556.8

(221.5)

9

Japanese government bonds

21,079.0

(1,563.9)

10

Foreign bonds

21,669.3

(1,077.1)

11

Total liabilities

295,090.0

1,212.8

12

Deposits

180,957.2

786.0

13

Domestic Individuals*4

78,045.4

1,034.4

14

Domestic corporates etc.*4

61,707.0

(1,323.4)

15

Overseas and others*3

41,204.8

1,075.0

16

Total net assets

17,665.2

403.5

17

FRL disclosed loans*1*5

549.7

(89.4)

18

NPL ratio*1

0.54%

(0.07%)

19

Net unrealized gains (losses) on

3,405.2

69.5

available-for-sale securities

Consolidated

Loans (Period end balance)

(¥tn)

Housing loan

Domestic corporate

Government

Overseas

Others

Overseas: +¥0.4tn from End Mar.19

(+¥1.2tn, excl. impact of FX translation. +¥0.9tn for BDI.)

109.2

109.0

108.3

109.0

107.7

108.0

1.5

1.6

2.2

2.1

2.5

2.5

43.4

44.2

42.9

44.1

42.8

43.3

4.2

3.8

3.7

3.3

3.2

3.2

44.2

43.7

43.9

44.0

43.9

43.8

15.7

15.5

15.4

15.2

15.1

15.0

Mar.17

Sep.17

Mar.18

Sep.18

Mar.19

Jun.19

Deposits (Period end balance)

Domestic individual Domestic corporate, etc. Overseas and Others

(¥tn)

Overseas and Others: +¥1.0tn from End Mar.19

(+¥1.8tn, excl. impact of FX translation. +¥0.9tn for BDI.)

170.7

171.8

177.3

175.9

180.1

180.9

36.5

37.6

38.8

38.5

40.1

41.2

61.0

59.8

63.1

61.3

63.0

61.7

73.0

74.2

75.3

76.0

77.0

78.0

Mar.17

Sep.17

Mar.18

Sep.18

Mar.19

Jun.19

*1

Non-consolidated + trust accounts *2 Excluding loans to government and governmental institutions and including foreign currency-denominated loans

(Excluding impact of foreign exchange translation: +¥0.0tn from the end of Mar.19)

4

*3

Loans booked in overseas branches, MUAH, KS, BDI, the Bank (China), the Bank (Malaysia) and the Bank (Europe)

*4

Non-consolidated *5 FRL = the Financial Reconstruction Law

Deposit / Lending rates

Non-Consolidated / MUAH / KS

Changes in domestic deposit / lending rates*1

Changes in overseas deposit / lending rates

Lending rate

KS: Net interest margin

*2

MUAH: Net interest margin *3

1.2%

Differences in yield between Lending rate and Deposit rate

Non-Consolidated: Differences in yield between Lending rate

Deposit rate

4.0%

and Deposit rate *4

3.87%

3.95%

3.67% 3.72%

3.79%

1.0%

3.0%

2.32% 2.28% 2.27% 2.19%

2.06%

0.83%

0.83%0.82%

2.0%

0.81%

0.80%

0.83%

1.35%

0.8%

0.82%

0.80%

1.30% 1.31%

0.81%

0.79%

1.34% 1.27%

1.0%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00% 0.00%0.00%

0.0%

0.0%

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

*1

Excluding loans to government

*2

Financial results as disclosed in KS's financial reports based on Thai GAAP

*3

Financial results as disclosed in MUAH's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports based on U.S. GAAP

5

*4

On a managerial accounting basis

Loan assets

Consolidated

Balance of risk-monitored loans*1

Total credit costs

(¥bn)

(¥bn)

Risk-monitored loans ratio*4

2.24% 2.20%

2.12%

34.1

1.67%

11.8

1,944.4

1.40% 1.45%1.41%

Reversal of

credit costs

1,864.1

1.17%

1,792.5

1,705.5

0.90% 0.93%

Increase in

1,655.8

credit costs

1,539.9

1,539.2

1,271.7

(115.6)

(5.8)

(46.1)

967.01,007.3

(161.6)

(155.3)

(193.4)

(255.1)

(354.1)

BreakdownMar.11 Mar.12 Mar.13 Mar.14 Mar.15 Mar.16 Mar.17 Mar.18 Mar.19 Jun.19

EMEA*2

121.2

127.2

122.0

126.3

88.2

133.9

116.0

71.3

64.0

61.5

Americas*2

110.3

89.2

125.0

114.9

100.7

199.4

216.0

157.5

148.2

153.3

Asia*3

9.4

14.4

17.0

89.0

108.8

145.3

142.3

155.8

170.3

199.9

Domestic

1,551.5

1,633.2

1,680.3

1,375.2

1,242.0

1,177.1

1,064.7

887.0

584.3

592.6

*1 Risk-monitored loans based on Banking Act. Regions are based on the borrowers' location.

*2 Figures of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Other) and Americas before March 2012 are previously disclosed as Other and United States of America, respectively.

*3 The figure of Asia as of June 2019 includes approximately ¥32.0bn for BDI.

*4 Total risk-monitored loans ÷Total loans and bills discounted (banking accounts as of period end)

Breakdown

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Non-

(1Q)

(174.2)

(134.5)

(65.3)

35.1

(71.1)

(103.7)

(47.9)

79.5

129.8

69.3

consolidated

CF*5

(135.0)

(50.1)

(33.7)

(35.7)

(44.1)

(51.6)

(64.5)

(83.6)

(81.7)

(21.5)

Overseas*6

(2.7)

16.1

(0.8)

9.2

(63.2)

(100.8)

(45.0)

(42.7)

(52.3)

(12.1)

Others*7

(42.1)

(24.9)

(15.6)

3.2

16.9

1.0

2.1

0.8

(1.5)

(1.5)

*5

Sum of NICOS and ACOM on a consolidated basis

*6

Sum of overseas subsidiaries of the Bank and the Trust Bank

*7

Sum of other subsidiaries and consolidation adjustment

6

Investment securities

Available-for-sale securities with fair value

(¥bn)

Balance

Unrealized gains (losses)

End Jun.19

Changes from

End Jun.19

Changes from

End Mar.19

End Mar.19

1

Total

58,137.7

(2,440.9)

3,405.2

69.5

2

Domestic equity

4,752.2

(201.1)

2,588.7

(175.5)

securities

3

Domestic bonds

25,992.6

(1,268.5)

377.5

20.0

4

Japanese

19,978.4

(1,563.9)

292.3

13.4

government bonds

5

Others

27,392.8

(971.1)

438.9

225.0

6

Foreign equity

116.6

1.7

50.5

(1.9)

securities

7

Foreign bonds

20,508.6

(1,024.2)

391.2

217.6

8

Others

6,767.4

51.2

(2.9)

9.4

Consolidated / Non-Consolidated

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(¥tn)

Domestic equity securities

Domestic bonds

Others

3.13

3.62

3.51

3.56

3.33

3.40

0.22

0.30

0.23

0.10

0.28

0.21

0.43

0.39

0.35

0.37

3.11

3.22

3.49

2.76

2.63

2.58

(0.00)

(0.16)

Mar.17

Sep.17

Mar.18

Sep.18

Mar.19

Jun.19

Balance of JGB portfolio by maturity*1

(¥tn)

within 1 year

1 year to 5 years

5 years to 10 years

over 10 years

25.1

21.7

23.6

21.7

22.7

21.1

2.1

1.4

2.7

1.6

1.4

1.8

2.1

3.6

3.1

2.1

6.3

2.5

7.1

1.6

6.0

7.7

5.3

9.0

13.8

11.4

10.8

8.1

11.6

12.0

Mar.17

Sep.17

Mar.18

Sep.18

Mar.19

Jun.19

Duration of JGB portfolio*2

(year)

2.6

2.5

2.8

2.8

2.5

2.5

Mar.17

Sep.17

Mar.18

Sep.18

Mar.19

Jun.19

*1

Available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Non-consolidated.

7

*2

Available-for-sale securities. Non-consolidated.

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.

The financial information included in this financial highlights is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. To date, we have published U.S. GAAP financial results only on a semiannual and annual basis, and currently do not expect to publish U.S. GAAP financial results for the period reported in this financial highlights.

Consolidated

: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (consolidated)

Non-consolidated : MUFG Bank (non-consolidated) +

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

(non-consolidated) (without any adjustments)

R&C

: Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group

JCIB

: Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group

GCIB

: Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group

GCB

: Global Commercial Banking Business Group

AM/IS

: Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group

Global Markets

: Global Markets Business Group

the Bank

: MUFG Bank

the Trust Bank

: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

the Securities HD : Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings

NICOS

: Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS

MUAH

: MUFG Americas Holdings

KS

: Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri)

BDI

: Bank Danamon Indonesia

CFSGAM

: Colonial First State Global Asset

Management

ROE =Profits attributable to owners of parent for 1Q of respective fiscal year ×4

{(Total shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the beginning of the period)×100+ (Total shareholders' equity at the end of the period + Foreign currency translation adjustments at the end of the period)} ÷2

8

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:34:05 UTC
