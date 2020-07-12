Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)(TOKYO:8306)(ISIN:JP3902900004)(MUFG) hereby announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2020. The Annual Report includes MUFG’s audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP as of and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The Annual Report is available on our website at the following website address:
https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/report/form20-f/

In addition, all shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request at our website. Such request should be made to below:
https://form.mufg.jp/regist/is?SMPFORM=nbp-lergt-4cdffa98f29ce1e48fbe39a625e48382


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
07/12MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form..
BU
07/09MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Supporting Victims of the July 2020 Flooding in South..
PU
07/07SoftBank's shares return to dot-com bubble era highs
RE
07/02Japan's investment drive in LNG faces risk of souring - study
RE
06/29MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Bu..
PU
06/29Toyota, 3 major banks invest 8 bil. yen in fund for space industry
AQ
06/29Japan's SMFG brokerage arm to set up office in Abu Dhabi
RE
06/29Japan's J.Front Retailing gets $2.8 billion credit lines from banks - Kyodo
RE
06/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : DBRS Morningstar Confirms MUFG Bank's Long-Term Issue..
AQ
06/24MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Establishment of a New Framework for Social Contribut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 920 B 36 700 M 36 700 M
Net income 2020 526 B 4 923 M 4 923 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 6,10%
Capitalization 5 265 B 49 307 M 49 293 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 138 570
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 576,82 JPY
Last Close Price 410,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-30.88%49 307
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group