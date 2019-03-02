Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Japan's MUFG Strikes Deal To Expand in Aircraft Finance

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO -- Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., agreed to buy an aircraft-finance business and a lending portfolio from Germany's DZ Bank in a deal valued at more than $6 billion, the latest move by Japanese banks to seek higher-yielding businesses overseas.

After the purchase, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, MUFG will become one of the world's top players in the field, said Tatsuya Konishi, head of the aviation, shipping and transportation finance department at MUFG Bank, the group's main lending unit.

MUFG said it would take over a portfolio of loans totaling EUR5.6 billion ($6.4 billion) made by the DZ Bank aircraft-finance business. It didn't give the exact purchase price but said it was slightly greater than the size of the portfolio.

As the world's middle-class population increases, the number of people who travel by air is expected to grow, leading to more demand for aircraft. However, the aviation business is exposed to the ups and downs of global economic cycles.

Mr. Konishi said the value of the aircraft that the bank takes as collateral is relatively stable, allowing MUFG to withstand downturns.

Japanese banks such as MUFG have been chasing higher-yielding opportunities abroad as many struggle with ultralow interest rates and lower-margin businesses at home.

MUFG officials said demand for aircraft financing is strong from other investors, which will allow the bank to sell securities backed by the loans it is acquiring.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com