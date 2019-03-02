Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(8306)
My previous session
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Japan's MUFG Strikes Deal To Expand in Aircraft Finance

03/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO -- Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., agreed to buy an aircraft-finance business and a lending portfolio from Germany's DZ Bank in a deal valued at more than $6 billion, the latest move by Japanese banks to seek higher-yielding businesses overseas.

After the purchase, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, MUFG will become one of the world's top players in the field, said Tatsuya Konishi, head of the aviation, shipping and transportation finance department at MUFG Bank, the group's main lending unit.

MUFG said it would take over a portfolio of loans totaling EUR5.6 billion ($6.4 billion) made by the DZ Bank aircraft-finance business. It didn't give the exact purchase price but said it was slightly greater than the size of the portfolio.

As the world's middle-class population increases, the number of people who travel by air is expected to grow, leading to more demand for aircraft. However, the aviation business is exposed to the ups and downs of global economic cycles.

Mr. Konishi said the value of the aircraft that the bank takes as collateral is relatively stable, allowing MUFG to withstand downturns.

Japanese banks such as MUFG have been chasing higher-yielding opportunities abroad as many struggle with ultralow interest rates and lower-margin businesses at home.

MUFG officials said demand for aircraft financing is strong from other investors, which will allow the bank to sell securities backed by the loans it is acquiring.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 183 B
EBIT 2019 1 467 B
Net income 2019 993 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,63
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 7 882 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 807  JPY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC9.49%70 412
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.90%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%298 120
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%238 842
WELLS FARGO8.27%234 844
