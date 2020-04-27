Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Japan's MUFG expects deep recession across GCC countries

Log in
04/27/2020 | 03:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) expects countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to be in deep recession this year with overall real GDP contracting 3.7% from a previous growth forecast of 2.9%.

The bank said in a research note on Monday the new forecast took into account oil output cuts, the impact of the new coronavirus on the non-oil economies of the region, and the stimulus provided by GCC governments.

MUFG estimates the drop in oil prices costs the six nations - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman - some $72 billion in overall lost oil export receipts for each $10 a barrel drop, and said it expects overall GCC financing requirements of $208 billion this year assuming an average Brent price of $43 per barrel.

"The GCC region continues to grapple with two ultra-bearish shocks ? demand-side destruction caused by COVID-19 and supply-side challenges caused by the oil price collapse," it said.

"The GCC region has faced setbacks and shocks over many decades, but seldom has the near-term outlook soured so profoundly."

Oil prices were down on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts agreed by international producers earlier this month will not fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. [O/R]

Brent crude was down $1.08, or 5.0%, at $20.36 a barrel by 0638 GMT.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

