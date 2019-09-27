Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Launch of MUFG Private REIT, Inc. (PDF / 39KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Launch of MUFG Private REIT, Inc.

Tokyo, September 27, 2019 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced that subsidiary MU Investments Co., Ltd. has started asset management for "MUFG Private REIT, Inc.", a privately offered, open-end real estate investment corporation ("the Private REIT") sponsored by the Trust Bank and supported by MUFG Bank.

1. Objective and Background

The Private REIT was established as part of initiatives to enhance MUFG's real estate asset management business under the "MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy," announced on May 15, 2017, and MUFG's new medium-term business plan's "Eleven Transformation Initiatives".

The Private REIT aims to quickly reach its JPY 100 billion asset target by building a well-balanced and comprehensive portfolio consisting of properties including primary assets such as offices, residential and retail, and secondary assets such as hotels, logistics facilities, and R&D facilities, sourced through multiple MUFG entities, primarily the Trust Bank.

The objective of the Private REIT is to maximize investor returns through sustainably growing the REIT, leveraging MUFG group-wide functions and real estate investment/management know-how to offer it as a new investment opportunity that meets institutional investors' demand for long-term, stable investments.

2. Overview of Investment Corporation