MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(8306)
  Report  
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Launch of MUFG Private REIT, Inc. (PDF / 39KB)

09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Launch of MUFG Private REIT, Inc.

Tokyo, September 27, 2019 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced that subsidiary MU Investments Co., Ltd. has started asset management for "MUFG Private REIT, Inc.", a privately offered, open-end real estate investment corporation ("the Private REIT") sponsored by the Trust Bank and supported by MUFG Bank.

1. Objective and Background

The Private REIT was established as part of initiatives to enhance MUFG's real estate asset management business under the "MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy," announced on May 15, 2017, and MUFG's new medium-term business plan's "Eleven Transformation Initiatives".

The Private REIT aims to quickly reach its JPY 100 billion asset target by building a well-balanced and comprehensive portfolio consisting of properties including primary assets such as offices, residential and retail, and secondary assets such as hotels, logistics facilities, and R&D facilities, sourced through multiple MUFG entities, primarily the Trust Bank.

The objective of the Private REIT is to maximize investor returns through sustainably growing the REIT, leveraging MUFG group-wide functions and real estate investment/management know-how to offer it as a new investment opportunity that meets institutional investors' demand for long-term, stable investments.

2. Overview of Investment Corporation

Name

MUFG Private REIT, Inc.

Location

2-3-11, Kandasurugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Susumu Koide, Executive Director

Asset size

Approx. JPY 13 billion (at launch)

Target asset

Offices, residential, retail, hotels, logistics facilities, R&D facilities,

class

datacenters, etc.

1

3. Overview of Asset Management Company

Name

MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Location

2-3-11, Kandasurugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Akira Suzuki, President

Established in

June 1985

Paid-in Capital

JPY 1.2 billion

Shareholder

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (100%)

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
