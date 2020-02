Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Launch of the MUFG Inheritance Research Institute

Tokyo, February 18, 2020 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced that it has founded and launched the MUFG Inheritance Research Institute ("the Institute") in order to contribute to the resolution of the social issues of asset management for an aging population and the smooth transfer of assets to the next generation.

1. Objectives

As the era of the 100-yearlife society approaches and society ages, it is anticipated that a decrease in cognitive and judgmental function may limit both the use of financial services and the succession of assets to spouses and the next generation. This situation will make it necessary for society as a whole to create an environment in which individuals can lead a satisfying life with support from related parties and be able to pass on both their assets and their hopes and wishes to the people important to them.

Although MUFG, led by the Trust Bank, is developing and offering retail customers products and services related to asset management and asset succession, we have founded the MUFG Inheritance Research Institute in order to help solve social issues such as asset management for an aging population and the smooth transfer of assets to the next generation. By providing high-quality, practical information from a neutral standpoint in the areas of asset management and asset succession, the Institute aims towards the realization of a society in which seniors can live with peace of mind.

2. MUFG Inheritance Research Institute's Initiatives

The Institute will conduct practical and relevant research about the challenges lengthening lifespans bring to asset management, as well as on the smooth transfer of assets to the next generation, concern over which is increasing due to revisions to applicable laws. In addressing these concerns, the Institute will strive to achieve the aforementioned goals and to return its knowledge to society as a whole.

More specifically, the Institute will conduct research into eliminating anxieties around asset management and asset succession. Based on the results of this research, the Institute will provide advice to financial institutions concerning new product development and content creation, as well as publish research reports on its website (to be launched at a later date) and provide information broadly through symposia and customer-facing seminars, publications, and other initiatives.

