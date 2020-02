The tender offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 18, 2020. Holders of the Notes are urged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the tender offers.

The tender offers for the Notes will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 16, 2020, unless extended (the "Expiration Date"). Tenders of Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 2, 2020, unless extended, but not thereafter.

To be eligible to receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table above, holders of Notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 2, 2020, unless extended (the "Early Tender Date"). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to or at the Expiration Date will be eligible to receive the Late Tender Consideration, which equals the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Payment, each set forth in the table above. All Notes tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date will have priority over Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.

The consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of Fixed Rate Notes of each series will be determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2020, unless extended, in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the Fixed Spread specified in the table above plus the applicable yield to maturity based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above. The consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of Floating Rate Notes of each series will be the amount set forth in the table above.

The holders of the Notes purchased will also receive any accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant series of Notes up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

Payment for the Notes that are validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and that are accepted for purchase is expected to be made on March 13, 2020, unless extended (the "Early Settlement Date"). Payment for the Notes that are validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and prior to or at the Expiration Date and that are accepted for purchase is expected to be made on March 25, 2020, unless extended, assuming that the aggregate principal amount of the Notes purchased on the Early Settlement Date is less than the applicable Maximum Series Tender Cap.

Notes will be accepted for purchase only in minimum denominations of $200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof.