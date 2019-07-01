Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints Mr. George Yeo to Global Advisory Board

07/01/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

MUFG (TOKYO:8306)(NYSE:MUFG) is pleased to announce today that Mr. George Yeo, a former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs with an MBA from Harvard University, has been appointed to its Global Advisory Board.

Mr. Yeo served 23 years in the Singaporean Government as Minister for Information and the Arts (from 1990 to 1999), Health (from 1994 to 1997), Trade & Industry (from 1999 to 2004), and Foreign Affairs (from 2004 to 2011). After his retirement from politics, he entered the business world and became Chairman of Kerry Logistics Network, a global logistics company under Kuok Group, a Malaysian conglomerate with three major bases of operations located in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore (from 2012 to 2019). Currently, he serves as Senior Advisor to Kerry Group and Kerry Logistics Network.

MUFG hopes to benefit from Mr. Yeo’s advice and counsel, underpinned by his deep knowledge of Asian business conditions and geopolitics, and apply it to strengthen MUFG’s global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board

Name

Title

Ambassador John V. Roos

Former United States Ambassador to Japan

Professor Merit E. Janow

Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University

Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization

Lord (James) Sassoon, Kt

Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom

Dr. Victor K. Fung

Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong

Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce

Mr. George Yeo

Former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs

Mr. Toshio Iwamoto

Principal Executive Advisor, NTT DATA Corporation

Mr. Akio Mimura

Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel Corporation

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.


© Business Wire 2019
