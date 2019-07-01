Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints Mr. George Yeo to Global Advisory Board (PDF / 38KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Appoints Mr. George Yeo to Global Advisory Board

Tokyo, July 1, 2019 --- MUFG is pleased to announce today that Mr. George Yeo, a former Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs with an MBA from Harvard University, has been appointed to its Global Advisory Board.

Mr. Yeo served 23 years in the Singaporean Government as Minister for Information and the Arts (from 1990 to 1999), Health (from 1994 to 1997), Trade & Industry (from 1999 to 2004), and Foreign Affairs (from 2004 to 2011). After his retirement from politics, he entered the business world and became Chairman of Kerry Logistics Network, a global logistics company under Kuok Group, a Malaysian conglomerate with three major bases of operations located in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore (from 2012 to 2019). Currently, he serves as Senior Advisor to Kerry Group and Kerry Logistics Network.

MUFG hopes to benefit from Mr. Yeo's advice and counsel, underpinned by his deep knowledge of Asian business conditions and geopolitics, and apply it to strengthen MUFG's global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board

NameTitle