MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints Professor Merit E. Janow to Global Advisory Board

10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Appoints Professor Merit E. Janow to Global Advisory Board

Tokyo, October 1, 2018 --- MUFG is pleased to announce today that Professor Merit E. Janow, Dean of Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, has joined its Global Advisory Board.

Ms. Janow gained experience in economic and trade matters as a policy maker and negotiator with Japan and China at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in the early 1990s. Subsequently, she has been a professor of international economic law and policy, teaching graduate courses on trade, antitrust and economic policy, and directing a program on global finance and economic policy at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, where she became Dean in 2013. From 2003 to 2007, she served as a member of the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the first woman and was involved in resolving over 30 trade disputes among WTO members. Ms. Janow holds a J.D. degree from Columbia University School of Law in New York, NY.

MUFG senior management hopes to benefit from her advice and counsel backed by her deep knowledge of Japan-U.S. and U.S.-China trade policies to strengthen MUFG's global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board

Name

Title

Ambassador John V. Roos

Former United States Ambassador to Japan

Professor Merit E. Janow

Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization

Lord (James) Sassoon, Kt

Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited

Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom

Dr. Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell

Former Member of Executive Board, European Central Bank

Dr. Victor K Fung

Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong

Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce

Associate Professor Simon S.C. Tay

Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Former Member of Parliament, Singapore

Mr. Toshio Iwamoto

Chief Corporate Advisor, NTT DATA Corporation

Mr. Akio Mimura

Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
