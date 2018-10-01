Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Appoints Professor Merit E. Janow to Global Advisory Board

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Appoints Professor Merit E. Janow to Global Advisory Board

Tokyo, October 1, 2018 --- MUFG is pleased to announce today that Professor Merit E. Janow, Dean of Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, has joined its Global Advisory Board.

Ms. Janow gained experience in economic and trade matters as a policy maker and negotiator with Japan and China at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in the early 1990s. Subsequently, she has been a professor of international economic law and policy, teaching graduate courses on trade, antitrust and economic policy, and directing a program on global finance and economic policy at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, where she became Dean in 2013. From 2003 to 2007, she served as a member of the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the first woman and was involved in resolving over 30 trade disputes among WTO members. Ms. Janow holds a J.D. degree from Columbia University School of Law in New York, NY.

MUFG senior management hopes to benefit from her advice and counsel backed by her deep knowledge of Japan-U.S. and U.S.-China trade policies to strengthen MUFG's global governance and enhance its business strategy.

Members of the MUFG Global Advisory Board

Name Title Ambassador John V. Roos Former United States Ambassador to Japan Professor Merit E. Janow Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University Former Member of Appellate Body, World Trade Organization Lord (James) Sassoon, Kt Director, Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Former Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom Dr. Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell Former Member of Executive Board, European Central Bank Dr. Victor K Fung Group Chairman, Fung Group, Hong Kong Former Honorary Chairman, the International Chamber of Commerce Associate Professor Simon S.C. Tay Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Former Member of Parliament, Singapore Mr. Toshio Iwamoto Chief Corporate Advisor, NTT DATA Corporation Mr. Akio Mimura Honorary Chairman, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation - End -

