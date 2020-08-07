Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital Establish Joint Venture Debt Fund in Singapore （PDF）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd.

MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital Establish

Joint Venture Debt Fund in Singapore

Tokyo/Singapore, August 7, 2020 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s core banking subsidiary MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG Bank) and Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd. (Liquidity Capital), an Israeli fintech company, announced today the entry of both parties into a Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") to launch a debt financing business for startup companies mainly in Asia-Pacific.

Based on the Agreement, MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital will establish a joint venture named Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd. (Mars Growth Capital) in Singapore. Mars Growth Capital will establish a debt fund (the "Fund") based on a Limited Partnership Agreement entered between Mars Growth Capital, as a general partner, and MUFG Bank, as a limited partner. The Fund has an initial capital commitment of USD 80 million that will used to provide financing to startups.

The establishment of Mars Growth Capital and the Fund and launch of the financing business are expected to take place in 2020.

1. Background and objectives of the joint venture

In Asia Pacific, the advancement of digitalization and smart technologies in the corporate arena has not only contributed to the rapid growth of startups but also the emergence of a business model within the financial services sector that is increasingly reliant on data analysis and AI technology.

Liquidity Capital, a startup established in 2018, uses a unique credit scoring model based on AI technology and real-time financial and accounting data from client bank accounts, accounting systems and CRM information captured through its API[1] technology to forecast future earnings and cash flow. Liquidity Capital is leveraging these strengths to develop financial solutions for up-and-coming startups which are in the growth stage but may not have ready access to debt financing from financial institutions.

MUFG has earlier invested in Liquidity Capital's digital technology and future growth potential in 2019 through its corporate venture capital Mitsubishi UFJ Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.[2] With MUFG's core strategies being digital transformation and growth in its Asia Pacific franchise, it was keen to partner Liquidity Capital again in its business development to provide advanced financial solutions to support the startups in

