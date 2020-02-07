Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Increases its Australian Bushfire Relief Commitment to AUD 300,000 （PDF / 16KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:08am EST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Increases its Australian Bushfire Relief Commitment

to AUD 300,000

Tokyo, February 7, 2020 --- With the hot Australian summer expected to continue, MUFG would like to extend its heartfelt sympathy to those already impacted by the bushfires and express its hopes that its commitment may in some small way provide relief to where it is needed most.

MUFG will increase its donation to the Australian bushfire relief efforts to AUD 300,000.

The commitment represents a combined contribution from MUFG group companies - MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and First Sentier Investors - and includes the AUD 40,000 donated by MUFG Bank, Ltd. in December 2019.

The funds will be distributed to support and relief charities such as the Australian Red Cross, the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal and The Salvation Army, amongst others.

We pray for a rapid recovery of the affected areas and people.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
01:08aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Increases its Australian Bushfire Relief Commitm..
PU
02/04MUFG reports first quarterly loss in decade on writedown at Indonesian unit
RE
02/04MUFG reports first quarterly loss in decade on writedown at Indonesian unit
RE
02/04MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Summary Report
PU
02/04MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Revises Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
01/30Japan Dec household spending seen falling at slower rate - Reuters poll
RE
01/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Foundation and MUFG Bank provide financial assistance..
AQ
01/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
01/30MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Foundation, MUFG Bank provide financial assistance to..
AQ
01/30Japan's Nomura posts fourth straight quarterly profit, led by wholesale busin..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 694 B
EBIT 2020 1 119 B
Net income 2020 794 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,02x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 7 478 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 719,62  JPY
Last Close Price 580,90  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kanetsugu Mike President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Co-Chairman
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Junichi Okamoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-0.67%66 949
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.30%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.56%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.67%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.82%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.38%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group