Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Increases its Australian Bushfire Relief Commitment to AUD 300,000 （PDF / 16KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Increases its Australian Bushfire Relief Commitment

to AUD 300,000

Tokyo, February 7, 2020 --- With the hot Australian summer expected to continue, MUFG would like to extend its heartfelt sympathy to those already impacted by the bushfires and express its hopes that its commitment may in some small way provide relief to where it is needed most.

MUFG will increase its donation to the Australian bushfire relief efforts to AUD 300,000.

The commitment represents a combined contribution from MUFG group companies - MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and First Sentier Investors - and includes the AUD 40,000 donated by MUFG Bank, Ltd. in December 2019.

The funds will be distributed to support and relief charities such as the Australian Red Cross, the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal and The Salvation Army, amongst others.

We pray for a rapid recovery of the affected areas and people.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.