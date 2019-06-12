Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Innovation Partners Announces Investment in Symphony, the Leading Team Collaboration Platform (PDF / 17KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.

MUFG Innovation Partners

Announces Investment in Symphony,

the Leading Team Collaboration Platform

TOKYO and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2019 -- MUFG today announced that MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd. (MUIP), a corporate venture capital fund and wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG, has invested in Symphony Communication Services Holdings, LLC.

Symphony provides a cloud-based, secure team collaboration platform that transforms the way users communicate effectively and securely with a single workflow application. Its secure platform is based on advanced end-to-end encryption technology that meets the high-level security standards sought by global financial institutions, and other industries. Symphony was originally created by a consortium comprised of 15 financial institutions. The Symphony platform is now used by over 400 companies in the world.

The Symphony platform provides a full suite of enterprise collaboration features including, messaging, chatbots, audio/video conferencing, secure screen/file sharing, and integrations with third-party applications. Users can also leverage Symphony's workflow capabilities, expected to contribute diverse productivity and operational efficiencies to MUFG group companies.

With this investment, MUFG and Symphony seek the type of future collaboration that would enable MUFG group companies to operate their internal and external business communications at a higher efficiency while enhancing convenience and information security.

MUIP's primary focus is to pursue partnerships and business synergies between MUFG group companies and portfolio companies. It plans to continue seeking investment opportunities in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

