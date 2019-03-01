Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Receive Japan Green Bond Awards (PDF / 36KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Receive Japan Green Bond Awards

Tokyo, March 1, 2019 --- MUFG and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. announced that they received Japan Green Bond Awards at today's Japan Green Bond Symposium, held by the Japan Ministry of the Environment.

Award recipient Award category Details MUFG Japan Green Impact Awarded to companies who have proactively contributed to the green bond business or environmental impact assessments with a positive impact on the environment Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Japan Green Contributor Awarded to companies who have contributed to the development of the green bond market, under a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative measurement

The Japan Green Bond Awards are a new award from the Japan Ministry of the Environment to publicly recognize leading initiatives related to green bond issuance by companies and organizations who issued or invested in green bonds issued after January 1, 2018. *1

MUFG has issued four green bonds since 2016, supporting projects contributing to a sustainable environment and society from its position as a green bond issuer. *2 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. has contributed to the development of the green bond market through underwriting and supporting the issuance of numerous green bonds since 2016.

MUFG group will leverage capital markets in continuing to contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society.

*1 Excluding the Japan Green Pioneer category, which is for green bonds issued before December 31, 2017.

https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/fixed_income/greenbond/

