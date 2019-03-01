Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Receive Japan Green Bond Awards (PDF / 36KB)

Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Receive Japan Green Bond Awards

0
03/01/2019 | 03:09am EST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

MUFG, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Receive Japan Green Bond Awards

Tokyo, March 1, 2019 --- MUFG and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. announced that they received Japan Green Bond Awards at today's Japan Green Bond Symposium, held by the Japan Ministry of the Environment.

Award recipient

Award category

Details

MUFG

Japan Green Impact

Awarded to companies who have proactively contributed to the green bond business or environmental impact assessments with a positive impact on the environment

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Japan Green Contributor

Awarded to companies who have contributed to the development of the green bond market, under a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative measurement

The Japan Green Bond Awards are a new award from the Japan Ministry of the Environment to publicly recognize leading initiatives related to green bond issuance by companies and organizations who issued or invested in green bonds issued after January 1, 2018. *1

MUFG has issued four green bonds since 2016, supporting projects contributing to a sustainable environment and society from its position as a green bond issuer. *2 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. has contributed to the development of the green bond market through underwriting and supporting the issuance of numerous green bonds since 2016.

MUFG group will leverage capital markets in continuing to contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society.

*1 Excluding the Japan Green Pioneer category, which is for green bonds issued before December 31, 2017.

*2

https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/fixed_income/greenbond/

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visithttps://www.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:08:03 UTC
