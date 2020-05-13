Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Pledge Additional Support to Japan's Healthcare and Relief Efforts （PDF / 108KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO., LTD.

MUFG Pledge Additional Support to

Japan's Healthcare and Relief Efforts

Support includes a contribution of ¥2 billion to students and the arts and establishment of a ¥10 billion investment fund for the medical industry

Tokyo, May 14, 2020 --- Six MUFG group companies (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., and ACOM CO., LTD.) would like to express their deepest condolences to those affected by the current COVID-19 epidemic.

To support the restoration of cultural activities and socioeconomic stability amid the widespread impact on society and the economy from the coronavirus epidemic, these MUFG companies will contribute ¥2 billion to support the daily life and school activities of students and participation in the arts in Japan.

MUFG is also investigating the establishment of an investment fund of ¥10 billion to support research and development of therapeutic drugs and vaccines. This is in addition to a ¥500 million donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society announced in April.

This additional support will include the following:

Support for the continuation of students' daily life and school activities

To support students who, despite their ability and desire, are prevented from attending school due to economic concerns related to the coronavirus, or have experienced the loss of a guardian due to illness or disaster, MUFG will donate ¥500 million respectively to Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO) and the nonprofit student support organization Ashinaga.

In addition, MUFG will contribute ¥200 million to provide part-time work opportunities for students in Japan by engaging them as paid participants in online interviews and questionnaires that will collate information for use in the development of new products and services that reflect the needs of young people. ¥300 million donation to support the continuation of cultural activities

To support the continuation of participation in music and the arts, which enrich people's minds and lives, MUFG will donate ¥300 million to the Association of Japanese Symphony Orchestras.

