Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Pledge Additional Support to Japan's Healthcare and Relief Efforts （PDF / 108KB）

MUFG Pledge Additional Support to
Japan's Healthcare and Relief Efforts
Support includes a contribution of ¥2 billion to students and the arts and establishment of a ¥10 billion investment fund for the medical industry
Tokyo, May 14, 2020 --- Six MUFG group companies (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., and ACOM CO., LTD.) would like to express their deepest condolences to those affected by the current COVID-19 epidemic.
To support the restoration of cultural activities and socioeconomic stability amid the widespread impact on society and the economy from the coronavirus epidemic, these MUFG companies will contribute ¥2 billion to support the daily life and school activities of students and participation in the arts in Japan.
MUFG is also investigating the establishment of an investment fund of ¥10 billion to support research and development of therapeutic drugs and vaccines. This is in addition to a ¥500 million donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society announced in April.
This additional support will include the following:
-
Support for the continuation of students' daily life and school activities
To support students who, despite their ability and desire, are prevented from attending school due to economic concerns related to the coronavirus, or have experienced the loss of a guardian due to illness or disaster, MUFG will donate ¥500 million respectively to Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO) and the nonprofit student support organization Ashinaga.
In addition, MUFG will contribute ¥200 million to provide part-time work opportunities for students in Japan by engaging them as paid participants in online interviews and questionnaires that will collate information for use in the development of new products and services that reflect the needs of young people.
-
¥300 million donation to support the continuation of cultural activities
To support the continuation of participation in music and the arts, which enrich people's minds and lives, MUFG will donate ¥300 million to the Association of Japanese Symphony Orchestras.
-
Donation of up to ¥500 million to medical institutions
Through the use of online customer engagement to support the public's donation effort, MUFG will donate up to ¥500 million to the Japanese Red Cross Society and other medical institutions, based on customer use of internet transactions (such as MUFG Bank's internet banking).
-
Establishment of a ¥10 billion investment fund to support the medical industry MUFG is evaluating the establishment of a ¥10 billion investment fund aimed at supporting companies engaged in the research, development and manufacture of therapeutic drugs and vaccines as well as companies with technologies and services poised to help solve social issues that have become apparent due to the emergence of the coronavirus.
MUFG is a significant provider of essential financial infrastructure, and will continue to implement further support initiatives to address the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.
