Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Publishes its Green, Social, and Sustainability Bond Framework (PDF / 161KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Publishes its

Green, Social, and Sustainability Bond Framework

Tokyo, October 8, 2019 --- MUFG today announced the launch of a new "Green, Social, and Sustainability Bond Framework" (the Framework), the first of its kind in Japan, as part of MUFG's continued efforts to promote a sustainable environment and society through capital markets. As of today, MUFG has obtained the Second Party Opinion*1 for the Framework from Sustainalytics, a leading international third-party verification provider.

1. Background

MUFG's mission as a financial institution is to build long-lasting relationships with its customers and society, so as to achieve sustainable growth together. By working to resolve key environmental and social issues through its financial activities, MUFG aims to contribute to our sustainable business growth and enhance our corporate value.

In May 2019, MUFG established its new Sustainable Finance Goals*2 with a view to further strengthening our ESG initiatives. MUFG also updated its Environmental and Social Policy Framework*2, which has been in effect since July 1, 2019.

2. Objective and overview

The Framework represents the next step in MUFG's journey of embracing sustainability across its operations. The scope of projects has been broadened to include not only environmental projects, as in our existing Green Bond Framework, but also social projects.

Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion confirming that the Framework meets the criteria set forth by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) in its "Green Bond Principles 2018 (GBP) *3", "Social Bond Principles 2018 (SBP) *3", and "Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2018 (SBG) *3".

Bonds issued under this Framework will be Green Bonds, Social Bonds, and Sustainability Bonds. The use of the proceeds will be limited to projects, which are expected to contribute to either environmental or social objectives in the case of Green Bonds or Social Bonds, respectively, and to both objectives in the case of Sustainability Bonds.

MUFG has been issuing Green Bonds that meet TLAC regulations*4 in domestic and overseas markets since September 2016 as part of its efforts to contribute to promoting a sustainable environment and society through capital markets. Bonds issued under this Framework are also expected to be TLAC eligible.