Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Revises Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 （PDF / 75KB）

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG Revises Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

04/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT
Previous earnings target (A)
Revised earnings target (B)
Change (B-A)
Change (%)
[Reference]
Result for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG Revises Earnings Target

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

Tokyo, April 30, 2020 --- MUFG today announced that it has revised its earnings target for profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, announced on February 4, 2020 [1], as follows. Year-end dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (fiscal year-end 12.5 yen per share, total 25.0 yen per share) are unchanged.

1. Earnings target for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 under Japanese GAAP

Profits attributable to

owners of parent

¥750.0bn

¥520.0bn

¥-230.0bn

-30.7%

¥872.6bn

2. Reason for the revision

As announced on March 31, 2020, in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, a one-time amortization of goodwill (130.5 billion yen) is planned associated with an impairment loss on shares of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited , a consolidated subsidiary [2].

At the same time, the volatile market movements in the fourth quarter are expected to have an impact on profits attributable to owners of parent company of approximately

65.0 billion yen due to impairment of shareholdings and a one-time amortization of goodwill associated with the impairment loss on shares of equity-method affiliates.

In addition, the recording of provisions for some credit in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an impact of approximately 35.0 billion yen on profits attributable to owners of parent.

As a result, we have revised our earnings target downward by 230.0 billion yen to 520.0 billion yen.

1

  1. MUFG Revises Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2020/pdf/news-20200204-001_en.pdf
  2. Recording of Extraordinary Losses Associated with One-Time Amortization of Goodwill Posted on Financial Statements of Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 (under J-GAAP)https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2020/pdf/news-20200331-001_en.pdf
    • End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This notice contains forward-looking statements regarding estimates, forecasts, etc. in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other general management of MUFG and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, MUFG's current estimates, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for MUFG to adopt such estimates, forecasts, etc. regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance and may result in inaccuracy from an objective point of view and in material differences from actual results. There exist a number of factors that might lead to uncertainties and risks. For the main matters that may be currently forecast, please see the most recent Financial Highlights, the Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other disclosures that MUFG has announced.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:37:03 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group