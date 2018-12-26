Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice regarding Changes of Representative Corporate Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:45am CET

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice regarding

Changes of Representative Corporate Executives

Tokyo, December 26, 2018 --- MUFG today announced the following changes in Representative Corporate Executives were made by resolution of the board of directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representative Corporate Executives due to regular changes in corporate executives

2. Changes effective April 1, 2019

Name

New Position

Former Position

Nobuyuki

Member of the Board of Directors

Member of the Board of Directors

Hirano

Chairman (Corporate Executive)

President & Group CEO

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Kiyoshi

Member of the Board of Directors

Member of the Board of Directors

Sono

Managing Corporate Executive

Chairman

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Kanetsugu

Member of the Board of Directors

Member of the Board of Directors

Mike

President & Group CEO

Deputy Chairman

(Representative Corporate Executive)

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Hironori

Deputy President

Senior Managing Corporate

Kamezawa

(Representative Corporate Executive)

Executive

3. Career Summary of the New Representative Corporate Executive

Hironori Kamezawa

Date of Birth

November 18, 1961

Education

Mar. 1984 Bachelor of Science, The University of Tokyo

Mar. 1986 Master of Science, The University of Tokyo

Business

Apr. 1986 Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. Yokohama Branch

Experience

Jun. 2010 Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Policy &

Planning Division of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Policy &

1

Planning Division and Risk Management Division of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (hereafter "MUFG") May 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Global Markets

Planning Division of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Jul. 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Global Markets

Planning Division of MUFG

May 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the

Americas of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the Americas of MUFG.

Mar. 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the Americas and General Manager of New York Branch &

Cayman Branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. May 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for

Corporate Services and CDO (Chief Data Officer) of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Managing Executive Officer, Group CDO and Deputy Head of the Operations &Systems Planning Division of MUFG. May 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for

Corporate Services, CIO & CDTO (Chief Digital Transformation Officer) of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Managing Corporate Executive, Group CIO & Group CDTO of MUFG

Jun. 2017 Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

May 2018 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing

Executive Officer, Chief Executive for Corporate Services, CIO & CDTO of MUFG Bank, Ltd. (incumbent)

Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Group CIO & Group CDTO of MUFG (incumbent)

Type and Number of MUFG Shares Owned

Dec. 2018 President & CEO, Global Open Network, Inc. (incumbent) Ordinary Shares: 25,500As of September 30, 2018

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,000 offices in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
08:50aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's MUFG to promote bank unit chief Mike to presi..
RE
08:45aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Changes of Representative Corporate ..
PU
12/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media
PU
12/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's MUFG to promote bank unit chief Mike to presi..
RE
12/19MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Subsidiary Granted Investment Firm License by Du..
PU
12/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, CBS, Oracle
12/14Japan's SMFG names finance chief Ota as bank's new CEO
RE
12/11MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : GCC $10b support to Bahrain will bring economic stabi..
AQ
12/11LENNAR : D.A. Davidson & Co. Purchased $206,000 in Lennar Co. (Len) Shares
AQ
12/11MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Status and Completion of Repurchase ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 336 B
EBIT 2019 1 467 B
Net income 2019 982 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
P/E ratio 2020 7,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 7 443 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 830  JPY
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-38.19%68 033
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-13.84%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.81%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-23.00%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%219 868
WELLS FARGO-28.14%212 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.