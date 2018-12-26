Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice regarding Changes of Representative Corporate Executives

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Notice regarding
Changes of Representative Corporate Executives
Tokyo, December 26, 2018 --- MUFG today announced the following changes in Representative Corporate Executives were made by resolution of the board of directors.
1. Reasons for the Changes
Changes of Representative Corporate Executives due to regular changes in corporate executives
2. Changes effective April 1, 2019
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Nobuyuki
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Hirano
|
Chairman (Corporate Executive)
|
President & Group CEO
|
(Representative Corporate Executive)
|
Kiyoshi
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Sono
|
Managing Corporate Executive
|
Chairman
|
(Representative Corporate Executive)
|
Kanetsugu
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
Mike
|
President & Group CEO
|
Deputy Chairman
|
(Representative Corporate Executive)
|
(Representative Corporate Executive)
|
Hironori
|
Deputy President
|
Senior Managing Corporate
|
Kamezawa
|
(Representative Corporate Executive)
|
Executive
3. Career Summary of the New Representative Corporate Executive
Hironori Kamezawa
|
Date of Birth
|
November 18, 1961
|
Education
|
Mar. 1984 Bachelor of Science, The University of Tokyo
|
Mar. 1986 Master of Science, The University of Tokyo
|
Business
|
Apr. 1986 Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. Yokohama Branch
|
Experience
|
Jun. 2010 Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Policy &
|
Planning Division of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
|
Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Policy &
|
Planning Division and Risk Management Division of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (hereafter "MUFG") May 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Global Markets
Planning Division of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Jul. 2012 Executive Officer and General Manager, Global Markets
Planning Division of MUFG
May 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the
Americas of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the Americas of MUFG.
Mar. 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for the Americas and General Manager of New York Branch &
Cayman Branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. May 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for
Corporate Services and CDO (Chief Data Officer) of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
Managing Executive Officer, Group CDO and Deputy Head of the Operations &Systems Planning Division of MUFG. May 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive for
Corporate Services, CIO & CDTO (Chief Digital Transformation Officer) of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Managing Corporate Executive, Group CIO & Group CDTO of MUFG
Jun. 2017 Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
May 2018 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing
Executive Officer, Chief Executive for Corporate Services, CIO & CDTO of MUFG Bank, Ltd. (incumbent)
Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Group CIO & Group CDTO of MUFG (incumbent)
Type and Number of MUFG Shares Owned
Dec. 2018 President & CEO, Global Open Network, Inc. (incumbent) Ordinary Shares: 25,500（As of September 30, 2018）
