Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares (PDF / 13KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law, in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law and its Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo, December 2, 2019 --- MUFG hereby announces the status of repurchase of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law of Japan, in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG, as set forth below.