Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares (PDF / 13KB)
12/02/2019 | 02:38am EST
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)
Notice regarding Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
(Repurchase of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law, in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law and its Articles of Incorporation)
Tokyo, December 2, 2019 --- MUFG hereby announces the status of repurchase of own shares pursuant to the provision of Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law of Japan, in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law and Article 44 of the Articles of Incorporation of MUFG, as set forth below.
Type of shares that were repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares that were repurchased:
Aggregate amount of repurchase price:
Repurchase period:
Repurchase method:
Ordinary shares of MUFG
43,825,600 shares
JPY 25,315,366,186
From November 14, 2019 to November 29, 2019 (on a contract basis)
Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares
(Reference)
Contents of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 13, 2019
Type of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate amount of repurchase price:
Repurchase period:
Repurchase method:
Ordinary shares of MUFG
Up to 100,000,000 shares
(Equivalent to 0.77% of the total number of issued shares (excluding own shares))
Up to JPY 50,000,000,000
From November 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019
Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares
About MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.
This notice is published in order to publicly announce MUFG's repurchase of its own shares and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment or any similar act inside or outside of Japan.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:37:13 UTC