Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Redemption of “Non-dilutive” Preferred Securities Issued by Subsidiary (PDF / 14KB)

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of publicly announcing MUFG's plan to redeem the Non-dilutive Preferred Securities and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the preferred securities in any state in the United States. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current plans of MUFG. Actual results may differ materially from the plans described in this press release as a result of various factors. MUFG does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

