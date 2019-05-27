Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(8306)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Redemption of “Non-dilutive” Preferred Securities Issued by Subsidiary (PDF / 14KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:14am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Redemption of "Non-dilutive" Preferred Securities

Issued by Subsidiary

Tokyo, May 27, 2019 --- MUFG hereby announces that MUFG today decided to approve the redemption of preferred securities ("Non-dilutive Preferred Securities") issued by an overseas special purpose company, which is a subsidiary of MUFG, in full as stated below.

1.Summary of Non-dilutive Preferred Securities to be Redeemed

Issuer

MUFG Capital Finance 8 Limited

Series A Japanese Yen-denominated

fixed/floating rate non-cumulative preferred securities

Type of Security

The Non-dilutive Preferred Securities rank, as to rights to a

liquidation preference, effectively pari passu with the preferred

shares issued by MUFG which rank most senior in priority of

payment as to liquidation distribution.

Perpetual

Maturity

Provided, however, that the issuer may, at its discretion, redeem

all or part of the Non-dilutive Preferred Securities on a dividend

payment date in July 2019 or thereafter.

Dividends

Dividend Rate 4.88% per annum (Fixed rate until July 2019)

Floating rate after July 2019

Issue Amount

JPY 90,000,000,000

Issue Date

March 19, 2009

Redemption

JPY 90,000,000,000

Amount

Redemption Price

JPY 10,000,000 per preferred security

(equal to the issue price)

2.Scheduled Redemption Date

July 25, 2019

- End -

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of publicly announcing MUFG's plan to redeem the Non-dilutive Preferred Securities and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the preferred securities in any state in the United States. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current plans of MUFG. Actual results may differ materially from the plans described in this press release as a result of various factors. MUFG does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
04:14aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Redemption of “Non-dilutive” Preferred Se..
PU
05/25Trump urges greater Japanese investment in U.S., criticises trade advantage
RE
05/23UNION BANK : Continues Expansion of San Diego Wealth Management Team with Hire o..
AQ
05/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back On Fears Of Prolonged Trade Standoff
DJ
05/17MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG)-The European Commission's Decision Regarding Fo..
AQ
05/17EUROPA-ANTITRUST : Commission fines Barclays, RBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan and MUFG ..
AQ
05/17JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Barclays and RBS among five banks hit with 1.1bn fine f..
AQ
05/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU fines five major banks for colluding on foreign excha..
AQ
05/16JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU fines five major banks 1 billion euros for currency c..
AQ
05/16Big Banks Fined by EU for Foreign-Exchange Misconduct -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 295 B
EBIT 2020 1 512 B
Net income 2020 941 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,86%
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
P/E ratio 2021 6,46
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capitalization 6 905 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 785  JPY
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-4.30%63 160
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.38%355 896
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.75%284 965
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%267 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%216 834
WELLS FARGO0.20%207 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About