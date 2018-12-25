Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media

12/25/2018 | 12:30pm CET

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media

Tokyo, December 25, 2018 --- Today certain media carried reports about the changes of the Executive Officers of MUFG. These reports are not based on any announcement by MUFG.

Nominating and Governance Committee is considering the changes of the Executive Officers including Representative Corporate Executive.

MUFG will promptly make public any matters that occur which require disclosure.

- End -

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 11:29:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 336 B
EBIT 2019 1 467 B
Net income 2019 982 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
P/E ratio 2020 7,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 7 496 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 830  JPY
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-35.58%68 033
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-13.84%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.81%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-23.00%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%219 868
WELLS FARGO-28.14%212 391
