Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media

Tokyo, December 25, 2018 --- Today certain media carried reports about the changes of the Executive Officers of MUFG. These reports are not based on any announcement by MUFG.

Nominating and Governance Committee is considering the changes of the Executive Officers including Representative Corporate Executive.

MUFG will promptly make public any matters that occur which require disclosure.

- End -