Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
News 
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Regarding the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Exchange announcements pertaining to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

09/20/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

Regarding the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Exchange announcements pertaining to

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Tokyo, September 20, 2018 --- Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Osaka Exchange, Inc. announced penalties with respect to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG.

MUFG accepts these announcements with sincerity and will reflect deeply on our actions.

We sincerely apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern we have caused.

Going forward, MUFG will strive to thoroughly enforce strict compliance and internal controls across the entire group and will work to regain the trust that has been lost as a result of this issue.

- End -

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:01 UTC
