Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 （PDF / 81KB）

08/14/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.(MUFG)

Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Tokyo, August 14, 2020 --- MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel 3 standards for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as stated below.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Decrease)

(A)

(B)

(A) - (B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

16.12%

0.24 %

15.87%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

13.74%

0.17 %

13.56%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

12.09%

0.19 %

11.90%

(4)

Total capital

18,605.4

325.8

18,279.5

(5)

Tier 1 capital

15,863.3

240.0

15,623.3

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

13,958.3

249.9

13,708.3

(7)

Risk weighted assets

115,392.3

256.7

115,135.6

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

9,231.3

20.5

9,210.8

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Decrease)

(A)

(B)

(A) - (B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

14.51%

0.07%

14.43%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

12.28%

(0.00%)

12.29%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

10.70%

0.00%

10.70%

(4)

Total capital

14,446.6

161.0

14,285.6

(5)

Tier 1 capital

12,235.5

65.4

12,170.0

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

10,660.4

63.2

10,597.1

(7)

Risk weighted assets

99,563.0

589.3

98,973.6

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

7,965.0

47.1

7,917.8

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Decrease)

(A)

(B)

(A) - (B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

25.98%

0.51%

25.46%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

22.50%

0.59%

21.90%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

20.13%

0.66%

19.46%

(4)

Total capital

1,987.8

97.8

1,889.9

(5)

Tier 1 capital

1,721.6

95.8

1,625.7

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,540.2

95.8

1,444.3

(7)

Risk weighted assets

7,650.6

229.9

7,420.6

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

612.0

18.3

593.6

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Decrease)

(A)

(B)

(A) - (B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

14.79%

0.03%

14.76%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

12.58%

0.06%

12.52%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

10.77%

0.10%

10.67%

(4)

Total capital

12,392.1

299.9

12,092.2

(5)

Tier 1 capital

10,541.1

286.5

10,254.6

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

9,025.4

286.5

8,738.9

(7)

Risk weighted assets

83,740.1

1,853.0

81,887.1

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

6,699.2

148.2

6,550.9

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of

As of

Increase

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

(Decrease)

(A)

(B)

(A) - (B)

(1)

Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

25.86%

0.44%

25.42%

(2)

Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

22.80%

0.52%

22.27%

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

20.71%

0.59%

20.11%

(4)

Total capital

2,242.0

110.5

2,131.5

(5)

Tier 1 capital

1,976.2

108.5

1,867.7

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,795.2

108.5

1,686.7

(7)

Risk weighted assets

8,667.7

283.7

8,383.9

(8)

Required Capital (7)×8%

693.4

22.7

670.7

2

Notes:

Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.20, 2006.

Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.

-End-

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

3

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:07:15 UTC
