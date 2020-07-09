Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Supporting Victims of the July 2020 Flooding in Southern Japan （PDF / 71KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO., LTD.

Supporting Victims of the July 2020 Flooding in Southern Japan

Tokyo, July 6, 2020 --- MUFG would like to express our deepest sorrow for those who lost their lives in the flooding following the heavy rains since July 3, 2020, in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures. We also extend our sincere sympathy to all those who may have been affected by the disaster and hope for their early recovery.

As a joint effort with the five main MUFG group companies (MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., and ACOM CO., LTD.), MUFG will donate 5 million yen to support the recovery of the affected areas.

The funds will be disbursed as soon as a structure is established to receive the money on behalf of the affected areas.

