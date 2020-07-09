Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Supporting Victims of the July 2020 Flooding in Southern Japan （PDF / 71KB）

07/09/2020 | 01:33am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO., LTD.

Supporting Victims of the July 2020 Flooding in Southern Japan

Tokyo, July 6, 2020 --- MUFG would like to express our deepest sorrow for those who lost their lives in the flooding following the heavy rains since July 3, 2020, in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures. We also extend our sincere sympathy to all those who may have been affected by the disaster and hope for their early recovery.

As a joint effort with the five main MUFG group companies (MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., and ACOM CO., LTD.), MUFG will donate 5 million yen to support the recovery of the affected areas.

The funds will be disbursed as soon as a structure is established to receive the money on behalf of the affected areas.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:32:02 UTC
