Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Supporting victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake

09/10/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

ACOM CO, Ltd.

kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.

Supporting victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake

Tokyo, September 10, 2018 --- MUFG would like to send our condolences to those who lost their lives and deepest sympathies to all those affected by the recent earthquake in Hokkaido. We offer our hopes and prayers for the survivors and for the swift recovery of the affected areas.

As a joint effort with six MUFG group companies (MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., ACOM Co., Ltd., and kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.), MUFG will donate 5 million yen to support the recovery of the affected areas (3.5 million yen will be donated from the six group companies and 1.5 million yen will be donated through an employee-led fund-raising program).

The funds will be disbursed when a structure is established to receive the money on behalf of the affected areas.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:06:08 UTC
