Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Supporting victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake

Supporting victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake

Tokyo, September 10, 2018 --- MUFG would like to send our condolences to those who lost their lives and deepest sympathies to all those affected by the recent earthquake in Hokkaido. We offer our hopes and prayers for the survivors and for the swift recovery of the affected areas.

As a joint effort with six MUFG group companies (MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., ACOM Co., Ltd., and kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.), MUFG will donate 5 million yen to support the recovery of the affected areas (3.5 million yen will be donated from the six group companies and 1.5 million yen will be donated through an employee-led fund-raising program).

The funds will be disbursed when a structure is established to receive the money on behalf of the affected areas.

