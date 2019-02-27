Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : U.S. Regulator Asks MUFG Branches to Strengthen Anti-Money-Laundering Controls

02/27/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Kristin Broughton

A U.S. banking regulator on Friday ordered three U.S. branches of Japan's biggest bank to strengthen anti-money laundering controls after finding weaknesses in their due-diligence and risk management procedures.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a cease-and-desist order for the New York, Chicago and Los Angeles branches of MUFG Bank Ltd., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

The OCC said the branches failed to file reports on suspicious customer activity in a timely matter and that there were "systemic deficiencies" in how the branches monitored high-risk transactions and correspondent accounts for foreign financial institutions.

MUFG is not required to pay a financial penalty, according to the OCC's enforcement order, but it must strengthen its risk assessment procedures and compliance with anti-money-laundering laws. The order also requires the bank to develop a remediation plan and ensure that it has qualified compliance officers on staff at its branches to conduct regular audits and risk assessments.

"MUFG Bank is taking immediate corrective action to ensure that there is a complete remediation of all deficiencies that the OCC outlined in its Consent Order," an MUFG spokesman said in an emailed statement. "We have made substantial investments over the last several years to bring us into full compliance."

The order comes amid scrutiny of MUFG over its conversion to a federal banking charter in late 2017. MUFG branches were previously overseen by state banking regulators. The New York Department of Financial Services cited the company in 2013 and 2014, saying MUFG's monitoring system for countries under sanctions was insufficient. MUFG paid $565 million in related fines.

At the time of the switch, DFS had been preparing to reprimand MUFG for not doing enough to monitor whether clients were evading U.S. sanctions on countries such as Iran and North Korea. MUFG has since been locked in a legal battle with the New York regulator, which criticized the charter conversion as a form of regulatory arbitrage, in which banks seek out more lenient supervisors.

In addition to the three branches cited in the OCC order, MUFG operates a $131 billion-in-assets regional bank in San Francisco, known as MUFG Union Bank. The OCC order issued Friday does not apply to the regional bank's operations.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

