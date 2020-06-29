Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Business Operation （PDF / 67KB）

Log in
06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented

Business Operation

Tokyo, June 29, 2020 --- MUFG has formulated and discloses its "MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties" *1 ("Basic Policy") as guidelines commonly applicable to its group companies, with the aim of ensuring thorough implementation of its customer-oriented initiatives.

MUFG group companies have recently updated the status of their respective initiatives on customer-oriented business operation*2, including KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that confirm and evaluate the implementation status of customer-oriented initiatives in an objective manner.

Under the Basic Policy, MUFG group companies shall continue sharing the customer-oriented attitude one another and addressing further enhancement of respective products and services, thereby regularly disclosing the details and status of their initiatives.

*1 MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties

*2

Details and status of initiatives by major group companies can be found in the following documents:

MUFG Bank http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/aboutus/fiduciary_duties.html Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english/aboutmutb/corporate_01.html#mutb-link Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities http://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/sustainability/governance_fd.html

-End-

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:07 UTC
