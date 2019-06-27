Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Business Operation (PDF / 70KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Updated Status of Initiatives

On Customer-Oriented Business Operation

Tokyo, June 27, 2019 --- MUFG has formulated and discloses its "MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties" *1 (hereinafter referred to as "Basic Policy") as guidelines commonly applicable to its group companies, with the aim of ensuring thorough implementation of its customer-oriented initiatives.

MUFG group companies have recently updated the status of their respective initiatives on customer-oriented business operation*2, including KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that confirm and evaluate the implementation status of customer-oriented initiatives in an objective manner.

Under the Basic Policy, MUFG group companies shall continue sharing the customer-oriented attitude one another and addressing further enhancement of respective products and services, thereby regularly disclosing the details and status of their initiatives.

*1 MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties

*2 Details and status of initiatives by major group companies can be found in the following documents:

MUFG Bank

http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/aboutus/fiduciary_duties.html

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english/aboutmutb/corporate_01.html#mutb-link

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

http://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/sustainability/governance_fd.html

-End-