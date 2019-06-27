Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(8306)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Business Operation (PDF / 70KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:25am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Updated Status of Initiatives

On Customer-Oriented Business Operation

Tokyo, June 27, 2019 --- MUFG has formulated and discloses its "MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties" *1 (hereinafter referred to as "Basic Policy") as guidelines commonly applicable to its group companies, with the aim of ensuring thorough implementation of its customer-oriented initiatives.

MUFG group companies have recently updated the status of their respective initiatives on customer-oriented business operation*2, including KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that confirm and evaluate the implementation status of customer-oriented initiatives in an objective manner.

Under the Basic Policy, MUFG group companies shall continue sharing the customer-oriented attitude one another and addressing further enhancement of respective products and services, thereby regularly disclosing the details and status of their initiatives.

*1 MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties

*2 Details and status of initiatives by major group companies can be found in the following documents:

MUFG Bank

http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/aboutus/fiduciary_duties.html

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english/aboutmutb/corporate_01.html#mutb-link

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

http://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/sustainability/governance_fd.html

-End-

1

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
03:25aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Bu..
PU
12:05aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Truce Emerging Fro..
DJ
06/24MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank, Ltd. Reaches Settlement with New York Stat..
PU
06/14VIETNAM JS COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDU : 13th Meeting of the Steering Committee fo..
AQ
06/12MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Innovation Partners Announces Investment in Symp..
PU
06/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Despite Fresh Tariff Threats From Trump
DJ
06/07JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Barclays and rbs fined in forex rigging scandal
AQ
06/06Swiss regulator fines banks for fixing forex trading
RE
06/03Japan's Mizuho aims to build warchest for Asia fintech investment
RE
06/01MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Toshiba Memory Holdings to Implement 1.2 Trillion Yen..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 312 B
EBIT 2020 1 219 B
Net income 2020 929 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 7,01
P/E ratio 2021 6,65
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capitalization 6 899 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 741  JPY
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-4.38%63 806
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.39%349 571
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%290 823
BANK OF AMERICA12.66%263 948
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%225 892
WELLS FARGO0.13%207 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About