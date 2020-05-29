Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:07am EDT

By Clara Denina and Davide Barbuscia

Morgan Stanley has not been given an advisory role on the potential sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco's pipeline business, a deal worth over $10 billion, two sources told Reuters.

The U.S. investment bank, which has previously advised the world's largest oil company, was originally looking to be part of the advisory group on any deal, the sources added.

However, Aramco has mandated JP Morgan and Japan's MUFG to advise it on the deal, which is still in its early stages but would provide the company with cash at a time of low oil prices caused by the coronavirus crisis, the sources said.

Morgan Stanley, Aramco, JP Morgan and MUFG all declined to comment.

Although Morgan Stanley was one of Aramco's top advisers on its initial public offering last year, three local banks - NCB, Samba and HSBC Saudi Arabia - ended up controlling most of the process when the listing was scaled down.

U.S. investment banks have recently been shrinking lending outside their home market during the coronavirus crisis, sources told Reuters last month.

Aramco's pipeline sale would be similar to the path taken by Abu Dhabi's national oil company ADNOC last year, when it raised $4 billion by selling a 40% stake in its pipelines division to U.S. investment firms KKR and BlackRock, the sources said.

While ADNOC is in the process of replicating its deal by selling its natural gas pipeline assets, sources have told Reuters, in Aramco's case the process is proving more difficult and moving more slowly, the sources added.

Saudi Arabia is seen by international investors as riskier, one of the sources said, citing an attack on Saudi oil plants last year, the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and the war in Yemen.

(Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.08% 536.84 Delayed Quote.6.79%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.30% 383.5 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.40% 28.27 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.85% 34.82 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.86% 457.2 End-of-day quote.-22.93%
MORGAN STANLEY -5.25% 44.4 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 33 End-of-day quote.-6.38%
WTI -1.52% 32.997 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
02:15aMorgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources
RE
02:07aMORGAN STANLEY NOT GIVEN ADVISORY RO : sources
RE
05/28U.S. judge orders 15 banks to face big investors' currency rigging lawsuit
RE
05/20MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Investor Meeting Presentation - Fiscal Year Ended Mar..
PU
05/20Japan's MUFG to close up to 40% of domestic bank branches
RE
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna soars on vaccine hopes, J.C. Penney files for Ch..
05/15Japan's top banks predict surge in credit-related costs as virus hits economy
RE
05/15Japan bank SMFG's annual profit misses view, flags virus costs in current yea..
RE
05/15Japan's top bank MUFG forecasts weaker than expected annual profit on virus h..
RE
05/15MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Summary Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 920 B 36 590 M 36 590 M
Net income 2020 526 B 4 908 M 4 908 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 5 871 B 54 529 M 54 803 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 140 343
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 605,00 JPY
Last Close Price 457,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-22.93%54 529
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group