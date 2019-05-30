Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance May 31, 2019 News Release Company Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Representative: Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO Security Code: 8593 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Nagoya Stock Excahnge, First Section For inquiries: Taro Hasegawa, General Manager Corporate Communications Department

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Establishes Joint Venture

to Start Auto Auction Business in Indonesia

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limitedhereby announces that it has established PT. Balai Lelang Caready, an auto auction business, as a joint venture with PT. Takari Kokoh Sejahtera, our automobile leasing subsidiary in Indonesia.,and PT. Blue Bird Tbk., the largest taxi operating company in Indonesia.

Indonesia, with the world's fourth largest population, is the largest automobile market in ASEAN, where sales of both new and used cars are expected to continue growing.

CAREADY will provide customers with highly satisfying services by building unique IT services that make it possible to complete all services from bidding to payment and delivery via a mobile device, as well as providing all-weather indoor auction sites and parking spaces for more than 1,000 vehicles.

By entering the auction business, we aim to strengthen the value chain in the automobile leasing sector in Indonesia, and further expand our leasing business in the country.