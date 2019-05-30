Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD

(8593)
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : Establishes Joint Venture to Start Auto Auction Business in Indonesia

05/30/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance

May 31, 2019

News Release

Company Name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

Representative:

Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO

Security Code:

8593

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Nagoya Stock Excahnge, First Section

For inquiries:

Taro Hasegawa, General Manager

Corporate Communications Department

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Establishes Joint Venture

to Start Auto Auction Business in Indonesia

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limitedhereby announces that it has established PT. Balai Lelang Caready, an auto auction business, as a joint venture with PT. Takari Kokoh Sejahtera, our automobile leasing subsidiary in Indonesia.,and PT. Blue Bird Tbk., the largest taxi operating company in Indonesia.

Indonesia, with the world's fourth largest population, is the largest automobile market in ASEAN, where sales of both new and used cars are expected to continue growing.

CAREADY will provide customers with highly satisfying services by building unique IT services that make it possible to complete all services from bidding to payment and delivery via a mobile device, as well as providing all-weather indoor auction sites and parking spaces for more than 1,000 vehicles.

By entering the auction business, we aim to strengthen the value chain in the automobile leasing sector in Indonesia, and further expand our leasing business in the country.

Company name

PT. Balai Lelang Caready

Address

Blue Bird Training Center Building 5th FL Jalan Halim Perdana Kusuma

No. 1 Jakarta Timur, Indonesia

Representative

Koji Hashimoto

Business description

Auto auction business

Shareholders

PT. Blue Bird Tbk.

51.0%

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited 39.0%

PT. Takari Kokoh Sejahtera

10.0%

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 01:18:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 899 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 67 050 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,06%
P/E ratio 2020 7,34
P/E ratio 2021 6,98
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capitalization 495 B
