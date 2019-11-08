Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited    8593   JP3499800005

MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY L

(8593)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : FY3-2020 2nd Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:00am EST

FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results

(Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange: 8593)

November 8, 2019

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

Index

  • FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
  • Divisional Updates
  • FY3/2020 Forecasts
  • Appendix

1

  • FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
  • Divisional Updates
  • FY3/2020 Forecasts
  • Appendix

2

Financial Highlights

  • Progress toward our published initial forecasts exceeded 50% thanks mainly to gains on sales related to real estate, aviation, and environment & energy
  • Cumulative consolidated income numbers for Q2 set record highs

(billion yen)

*4

(b) YOY Change

(d) YOY

(a) FY3/2020

(e) FY3/2019

(f) Published (g) Progress

Change

2Q

(c) Exchange

2Q

Full-year

Rate

(%)

Rate Effects

Forecast

1

Revenues

468.7

+48.4

+1.0

+11.5%

420.2

865.0

54.2%

2

Gross Profit

97.7

+21.5

+0.3

+28.2%

76.2

178.0

54.9%

3

Operating Income

54.4

+15.3

+0.2

+39.1%

39.0

87.0

62.5%

4

Recurring Income

55.3

+13.3

+0.2

+31.9%

41.9

94.0

58.9%

5

Net Income *1

38.2

+5.5

+0.1

+16.9%

32.7

70.0

54.7%

6

New Transactions Volume

965.5

+177.1

+3.0

+22.5%

788.3

Dividend per Share

7

¥12.50

+¥3.00

-

-

¥9.50

(Interim)

8

USD Exchange Rate (*)

$1=¥110.05

-

$1=¥108.68

* Exchange rate applied to profit and loss statement of overseas subsidiaries ($)

9

Total Operating Assets

5,068.4

+21.9*2

-52.4

+0.4%*2

5,046.4

*3

10

USD Exchange Rate (**)

$1=¥107.79

-

$1=¥111.00

**Exchange rate applied to balance sheet of overseas subsidiaries ($) *1

2Q net income attributable to owners of the parent

*2 Total operating assets is change from FY3/2019

*3

FY3/2019

3

*4

Above figures are FY3/2020 forecasts as of November 8, 2019

Increase/Decrease in Net Income

Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Gross

Operating

(billion yen)

Profit

Expenses

Credit

+21.5

-4.7

Net

Cost

Extraordinary

Others

Income

-1.9

Income/Loss

-1.4

Tax

Attributable to

-4.9

Owners of the

Expenses

Parent

-2.9

+5.5

32.7

38.2

Positive Factor

Negative Factor

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

2Q

2Q

Gross Profit

Increased earnings mainly due to gains on sales related to real estate, aviation, and

environment & energy

Operating Expenses

Fortifying the growth foundation in Domestic/Overseas Customers and priority industry

domains, amongst other factors

Credit Cost

Increase in line with initial assumptions

Others

Decrease on reaction to foreign exchange gains posted in FY3/2019 Q2, smaller equity

method income, amongst other factors

Extraordinary Income/Loss

Decrease on reaction to gains on sales of strategic shareholdings and shares of affiliates,

amongst other factors

Tax Expenses

YOY increase on higher profits

4

  • FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
  • Divisional Updates
  • FY3/2020 Forecasts
  • Appendix

5

Increase/Decrease in Divisional Earnings

Divisional Earnings: gross profit (prior to allocation of financial expenses) plus equity-method earnings and dividend income of each division

Infrastructure&

Divisional

Environment&

Investment Consolidated

earnings

Real

Energy

Healthcare

0.0

Adjustment

+27.6

Logistics

+0.2

Estate

+4.1

-0.1

+1.9

Domestic/

+8.6

Overseas

Aviation

Customers

+7.4

+5.4

129.9

102.2

Positive factor

Negative factor

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

2Q

2Q

(billion yen)

Increase/

Main Factor

Divisions and

Decrease

Businesses Involved

Increased earnings

Departments and subsidiaries

Domestic/

+5.4

following the inclusion

in Japan responsible for

Overseas

of ENGS to

Domestic Customers, and

Customers

consolidated accounts,

overseas bases responsible

amongst other factors

for Overseas Customers

Gains on sales of

Aviation

+7.4

aircraft and increased

Aviation Business

lease revenues of

Department, JSA, ELF

aircraft and engines

Gains on sales of real

Real Estate Business

estate in Japan and

+8.6

Department, MULP,

Real Estate

overseas; Increased

MURI,DAF, Miyuki Building,

lease and interest

others

revenues

Increased lease

Logistics Business

Department, Ship Finance

+1.9

revenues from

Logistics

Department, Mobility Service

containers and freight

Business Department, BIL,

cars

MULR, MAL, others

Gains on sales of

Environment

+4.1

solar-related assets

Environment & Energy

and increased

Business Department, MEI,

& Energy

revenues from

Solar Energy SPC, others

electricity power sales

+0.2

Earnings growth of

Healthcare Business

Healthcare

Department, Japan Medical

group companies

Lease, others

Infra-

Infrastructure Business

0.0

Occurrence of front-

Department, Investment

structure &

loaded cash out

Business Department, JII,

Investment

invested businesses

Domestic/

Environment &

Infrastructure

Consolidated

Consolidated

Overseas

Aviation

Real Estate

Logistics

Healthcare

Energy

& Investment

Adjustment

Total

Customers

1

FY3/2020

45.2

39.0

24.9

9.7

7.2

2.4

1.2

0.0

129.9

2Q

2

FY3/2019

39.8

31.6

16.3

7.7

3.0

2.2

1.3

1.0

102.2

2Q

6

Aviation

  • Outstanding Balance of Aviation-related

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Total

1,035.4

1,047.4

+11.9

Aircraft

791.5

815.7

+24.1

Engines

243.9

231.7

-12.1

Owned Aviation-related Assets

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Number of Aircraft

160

166

+6

Number of Aircraft

27

13

-

Purchased *1

Number of Aircraft

10

7

-

Sold *1

Number of Aircraft

300

292

-8

engines

  • Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *2

MUL

-

JOL

(Aviation Business Department)

Jackson Square Aviation (JSA)

100%

Aircraft lease

Engine Lease Finance (ELF)

100%

Aircraft engine lease,

part-out business

  • Aircraft Ownership Breakdown

(As of September 30, 2019)

1. By Asset Type

2. By Region

Other

Middle East

9%

10%

Narrow body

Americas

Asia/

Total

Total

Oceania

90%

30%

166

166

40%

Aircraft

Aircraft

Europe

21%

  • Regional Breakdown of Engine Ownership

(As of September 30, 2019)

Middle East

16% Asia/Oceania

27%

Total

Americas 292

27% Engines

Europe

30%

*1

After consolidated adjustment (do not match with sales profits/losses for aircraft numbers recognized on the P/L)

7

*2

Includes indirect holdings

Real Estate

  • Outstanding Balance of Real-Estate-

related Finance*1

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Total (A+B)

212.9

235.5

+22.6

Japan (A)

178.4

203.3

+24.8

Debt

85.5

109.6

+24.0

Equity (C)

92.9

93.6

+0.7

Ratio (C÷A)

52.0%

46.1%

-5.9P

Overseas (B)

34.5

32.2

-2.2

Outstanding Real Estate Lease

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Total *2

238.6

244.3

+5.7

  • Outstanding Domestic Equity Ratio

(As of September 30, 2019)

1. By Asset Type2. By Region

Others

Others

Hotel

0%

Nagoya 5%

Metropolitan

20%

Commercial

District

Residence

Total

Facility

Osaka

6%

27%

Total

3%

93.6

Metropolitan

93.6

Logistics

District

billion

21%

billion

18%

yen

yen

Tokyo

Office

Metropolitan

District

32%

68%

  • Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *3

MUL

-

Real estate finance,

(Real Estate Business Department)

real estate lease

MUL Property (MULP)

100%

Real estate lease

Diamond Asset Finance (DAF)

100%

Real estate finance

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *3

Miyuki Building

98%

Real estate rental and

management

MUL Realty Investment (MURI)

100%

Real-estate-related

investment operations

MUL Realty Investments (MRI)

100%

Real estate finance

*1 The sum of lending and investment projects of MUL, MURI, and MRI

*2 The sum of outstanding real estate leases for MUL and MULP8 *3 Includes indirect holdings

Logistics/Environment & Energy

  • Outstanding Balance of Logistics-related

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Outstanding Total

428.2

446.0

+17.8

Marine Containers

215.0

217.5

+2.4

Railway/Freight Cars

92.8

116.9

+24.0

Shipping

120.2

111.5

-8.7

  • Owned Logistics-related Assets

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

Marine Container

1,300

1,356

+56

Fleet (TEU 1,000)

*1

Number of Railway/

10,594

13,379

+2,785

Freight Cars

  • Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *2

MUL (Ship Finance Department)

-

Ship finance

Beacon Intermodal Leasing(BIL)

100%

Marine container lease

MUL Railcars(MULR)

100%

Railway and railcar lease

Mitsubishi Auto Leasing (MAL)

50%

Auto lease

*1 TEU: Twenty Feet Equivalent Unit

(converted into 20ft. containers)

*2 Includes indirect holdings

  • Main Initiatives in the Environment & Energy Business Department
  1. Total power output of projects in operation where MUL has equity (proportioned according to the contributing interest) was around 830MW. Around 60% of projects will start operations within FY3/2020, and the remainder from FY3/2021 and onward
  2. Softbank Akita Kotooka Wind Farm started operations (power generation scale: 7.5MW)
  3. Investment in IOVTEC undertaking offshore surveys and management/maintenance related to offshore wind farms, etc.
  4. Investment in woody biomass power generation business in Oita prefecture (22.0MW) and Ibaraki prefecture (50.0MW)

Outstanding Solar Projects

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020 2Q

YOY

Total

125.6

134.2

+8.6

Equity

80.1

83.4

+3.3

Debt

45.5

50.8

+5.3

Power output

393MW

374MW

-19MW

proportioned according to

contributing interest

(Reference) Lease *3

146.7

137.4

-9.3

  • Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *2

MUL (Environment & Energy

-

Renewable-energy business,

Business Department)

energy-saving devices leasing

MUL Energy Investment

Operation and asset

100%

management of renewable-

(MEI)

energy businesses

MUL Utility Innovation

100%

Development of energy-related

(MUI)

businesses

*3 Outstanding solar-related lease as compiled by

the domestic/overseas customers

9

Healthcare/Infrastructure & Investment

  • Main Initiatives in the Healthcare Business Department

1. Expansion of collective medical malls/medical complexes

  • Expansion of development and operations of collective medical malls with clinics and dispensaries as tenants

Area

Department

Opening

Kanagawa

Internal medicine, gynecology, and

Mar 2018

pediatric clinics and dispensaries

Hokkaido

Otolaryngology and internal medicine

Jun 2018

clinics and dispensaries

Osaka, Daito

Otolaryngology clinic and dispensaries

Oct 2018

Aichi

Otolaryngology clinic and dispensaries

Apr 2019

Osaka, Toyonaka

Orthopedic, dermatology, and internal

Jun 2019

medicine clinics and dispensaries

2. Started joint research with Juntendo University

  • Together with Juntendo University and sponsor companies such as Japan IBM, started research on prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of dementia and degenerative neurological disorders

Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *

MUL

-

Medical equipment lease

(Healthcare Business Department)

and medical fee factoring

Japan Medical Lease

100%

Medical equipment and real

estate lease

Support service for

MUL Healthcare

100%

installment of medical

equipment and medical

institution consulting

Healthcare Management Partners

66%

Healthcare-related of asset

(HMP)

management business

  • Performance of Overseas Infrastructure Investment Projects

Booking

Project Overview

Remarks

Party

Submarine Power Transmission

In operation

Business in Germany

Wind Power Business in Ireland

In operation

Water Supply Business in the UK

Investment

complete

MUL

Offshore Wind Farm Project in the UK

Scheduled to start

operating in 2022

Power Distribution Project in the UK

Investment

complete

Distributed Solar Power Generation

In operation

Project in the US

Rail Infrastructure Initiative in the UK

In operation

Scheduled for

Optical Cable Initiative

completion at

end-2019

Railway Freight Car Maintenance and

In operation

JII

Lease Initiative in the UK

Passenger railcar lease

Investment

and maintenance initiative

complete

in the UK

Toll Highway operating Company in

Investment

India

complete

Principal Companies

Company

Ownership

Main Business

Ratio *

MUL

Infrastructure

-

investment,

(Infrastructure Business Department)

PFI initiatives

Japan Infrastructure Initiative (JII)

47.6%

Infrastructure

investment

* Includes indirect holdings

10

  • FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
  • Divisional Updates
  • FY3/2020 Forecasts
  • Appendix

11

Forecasts for Financial Results of FY3/2020

(billion yen)

FY3/2020

YOY Change

YOY Change

FY3/2019

(%)

1

Revenues

865.0

+0.7

+0.1%

864.2

2

Gross Profit

178.0

+19.6

+12.4%

158.3

3

Operating Income

87.0

+6.6

+8.2%

80.3

4

Recurring Income

94.0

+6.3

+7.3%

87.6

Net Income Attributable

5

70.0

+1.2

+1.7%

68.7

to Owners of the Parent

6

Dividend per Share

¥25.00

+¥1.50

-

¥23.50

7

Payout Ratio

31.8%

+1.4P

-

30.4%

* Above figures are FY3/2020 forecasts as of November 8, 2019

12

* Exchange rate for the above forecasts is set at $1 = 110 yen

  • FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
  • Divisional Updates
  • FY3/2020 Forecasts
  • Appendix

13

New Transactions Volume

(billion yen)

FY3/2020

YOY Change

FY3/2019

2Q

(%)

2Q

1

Leases

494.1

+19.7%

413.0

2

Finance Leases

279.3

+7.9%

258.8

3

Operating Leases

214.8

+39.4%

154.1

4

Installment Sales

40.5

-2.0%

41.3

5

Loans and Others

430.7

+29.0%

334.0

6

Factoring

173.9

+24.1%

140.1

7

Real Estate Finance

102.4

+115.9%

47.4

8

Others

154.3

+5.4%

146.4

9

Volume of All New Transactions

965.5

+22.5%

788.3

10

Domestic

619.6

+15.0%

538.9

11

Leases

293.2

+13.1%

259.3

12

Installment Sales

40.5

-2.0%

41.3

13

Loan and Others

285.8

+20.0%

238.2

14

Overseas

345.8

+38.6%

249.4

15

Customer Finance

184.3

+32.5%

139.0

16

Others

161.5

+46.3%

110.3

17

Volume of All New Transactions

965.5

+22.5%

788.3

14

Details of New Transactions Volume

by Transaction Type

(billion yen)

FY3/2020

YOY Change

YOY Change

FY3/2019

2Q

(%)

2Q

1

Leases

494.1

+81.1

+19.7%

413.0

2

IT / Office Equipment

85.8

+15.3

+21.8%

70.4

3

Industrial Machinery

47.8

-3.9

-7.6%

51.7

4

Civil Eng. & Construction Machinery

17.3

-1.3

-7.3%

18.7

5

Transportation Equipment

179.4

+57.2

+46.9%

122.2

6

Medical Equipment

30.9

+4.4

+16.8%

26.4

7

Commercial & Service Equipment

26.4

-9.4

-26.3%

35.8

8

Others

106.2

+18.8

+21.5%

87.4

9

Installment Sales

40.5

-0.8

-2.0%

41.3

10

IT / Office Equipment

1.2

-0.0

-0.9%

1.2

11

Industrial Machinery

6.1

+0.9

+19.4%

5.1

12

Civil Eng. & Construction Machinery

13.9

-2.1

-13.5%

16.1

13

Transportation Equipment

2.0

-0.5

-22.0%

2.5

14

Medical Equipment

5.3

+0.9

+21.8%

4.4

15

Commercial & Service Equipment

4.8

+0.0

+0.5%

4.8

16

Others

6.8

-0.0

-0.7%

6.8

17

Loans and Others

430.7

+96.7

+29.0%

334.0

18

Factoring

173.9

+33.8

+24.1%

140.1

19

Real Estate Finance

102.4

+55.0

+115.9%

47.4

20

Others

154.3

+7.9

+5.4%

146.4

21

Volume of All New Transactions

965.5

+177.1

+22.5%

788.3

15

Operating Assets

(billion yen)

FY3/2016

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

Change from

2Q

FY3/2019 (%)

1

Leases

3,040.8

3,272.0

3,269.6

3,473.8

3,501.6

+0.8%

2

Finance Leases

1,480.3

1,514.7

1,543.9

1,579.8

1,584.8

+0.3%

3

Operating Leases

1,560.4

1,757.2

1,725.7

1,893.9

1,916.7

+1.2%

4

Installment Sales

245.8

252.9

255.5

249.5

220.5

-11.6%

5

Loans and Others

1,339.7

1,351.6

1,384.0

1,323.1

1,346.1

+1.7%

6

Total Operating Assets

4,626.4

4,876.5

4,909.2

5,046.4

5,068.4

+0.4%

7

Domestic

3,147.4

3,208.5

3,260.1

3,134.0

3,127.4

-0.2%

8

Leases

1,814.5

1,855.9

1,852.1

1,902.5

1,901.4

-0.1%

9

Installment Sales

245.8

252.9

255.5

249.5

220.5

-11.6%

10

Loans and Others

1,086.9

1,099.6

1,152.5

982.0

1,005.3

+2.4%

11

Overseas

1,479.0

1,668.0

1,649.0

1,912.3

1,940.9

+1.5%

12

Customer Finance

226.5

258.1

310.2

427.6

430.4

+0.6%

13

Others

1,252.5

1,409.9

1,338.8

1,484.7

1,510.5

+1.7%

14

Total Operating Assets

4,626.4

4,876.5

4,909.2

5,046.4

5,068.4

+0.4%

16

Credit Cost

FY3/2016

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

1

MUL

2.6

-2.9

-0.0

-1.8

2

Domestic Subsidiaries

2.3

0.4

1.5

0.9

3

Overseas Subsidiaries

4.5

2.1

0.9

2.1

4

Total Net Credit Cost

9.4

-0.4

2.4

1.1

5

Real Estate Sector

2.9

-0.6

0.7

-1.2

6

Manufacturing Sector

-0.1

-0.1

0.4

1.3

7

Transportation Sector

3.1

1.6

0.7

-1.0

8

Others*

3.5

-1.3

0.6

2.0

9

Total Net Credit Cost

9.4

-0.4

2.4

1.1

(billion yen)

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

YOY

2Q

2Q

Change

0.1

0.7

+0.5

-0.0

0.2

+0.2

0.5

1.7

+1.1

0.7

2.7

+1.9

-0.3

0.0

+0.2

0.4

0.8

+0.3

-0.4

0.0

+0.5

1.0

1.8

+0.8

0.7

2.7

+1.9

* Includes general credit costs calculated based on the historical rate of credit loss and ENGS credit costs

17

Funding Structure

(billion yen)

FY3/2016

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

FY3/2020

Change from

2Q

FY3/2019 (%)

1

Borrowing

2,169.4

2,395.1

2,444.7

2,492.0

2,553.4

+2.5%

2

Yen

1,418.9

1,449.4

1,470.6

1,352.2

1,297.6

-4.0%

3

Foreign Currency

750.4

945.7

974.1

1,139.8

1,255.8

+10.2%

4

CP (Commercial Paper)

853.6

835.9

807.4

742.2

746.1

+0.5%

5

Securitization

168.8

137.4

165.8

145.8

135.7

-6.9%

6

Corporate Bonds

716.8

773.5

833.7

1,060.3

1,071.3

+1.0%

7

Yen

385.0

452.0

496.0

583.5

652.3

+11.8%

8

Foreign Currency

331.8

321.5

337.7

476.8

419.0

-12.1%

9

Total Funding

3,908.7

4,142.0

4,251.7

4,440.3

4,506.5

+1.5%

10

Direct Funding Ratio *1

44.5%

42.2%

42.5%

43.9%

43.3%

-0.6P

11

Foreign Currency Funding Ratio *2

27.7%

30.6%

30.9%

37.0%

37.7%

+0.7P

*1

CPs, securitization and corporate bonds as a proportion of total funding

18

*2

Foreign-currency loans and CBs as a proportion of total funding

Financial Performance -

Profit & Loss Statement (1)

(million yen)

* The bottom percentage figures with P (point)

FY3/2016 2Q

FY3/2017 2Q

FY3/2018 2Q

FY3/2019 2Q

FY3/2020 2Q

show year-on-year percentage change

15/4~15/9

16/4~16/9

17/4~17/9

18/4~18/9

19/4~19/9

1

Revenues

403,832

403,766

433,510

420,254

468,720

+9.7%

-0.0%

+7.4%

-3.1%

+11.5%

2

Leases

332,186

331,537

354,996

343,376

380,228

+11.2%

-0.2%

+7.1%

-3.3%

+10.7%

3

Installment Sales

42,060

46,017

47,185

45,462

39,336

-0.5%

+9.4%

+2.5%

-3.7%

-13.5%

4

Loans

17,249

16,699

17,282

14,128

20,200

-0.8%

-3.2%

+3.5%

-18.2%

+43.0%

5

Others *

12,335

9,513

14,047

17,287

28,955

+28.1%

-22.9%

+47.7%

+23.1%

+67.5%

6

Cost of Revenues

323,759

328,257

354,339

344,032

370,966

+6.7%

+1.4%

+7.9%

-2.9%

+7.8%

7

COR / Revenues

80.2%

81.3%

81.7%

81.9%

79.1%

(Cost of goods sold ratio)

-2.2P

+1.1P

+0.4P

+0.2P

-2.8P

8

Leases, COR

261,306

264,033

283,255

270,057

292,766

+6.3%

+1.0%

+7.3%

-4.7%

+8.4%

9

Installment Sales, COR

38,732

42,775

44,000

42,304

36,557

+0.2%

+10.4%

+2.9%

-3.9%

-13.6%

10

Financial Expenses

19,199

17,146

21,071

22,553

29,125

+45.2%

-10.7%

+22.9%

+7.0%

+29.1%

11

Others, COR *

4,520

4,302

6,011

9,117

12,517

-19.2%

-4.8%

+39.7%

+51.7%

+37.3%

12

Gross Profit

80,072

75,508

79,171

76,221

97,754

+23.7%

-5.7%

+4.9%

-3.7%

+28.2%

13

Gross Profit/Revenues

19.8%

18.7%

18.3%

18.1%

20.9%

(Gross profit margin)

+2.2P

-1.1P

-0.4P

-0.2P

+2.8P

* Includes purchase and sales of used machinery, dividends from real estate investment and

19

sales of electric power

Financial Performance -

Profit & Loss Statement (2)

(million yen)

* The bottom percentage figures with P (point)

FY3/2016 2Q

FY3/2017 2Q

FY3/2018 2Q

FY3/2019 2Q

FY3/2020 2Q

show year-on-year percentage change

15/4~15/9

16/4~16/9

17/4~17/9

18/4~18/9

19/4~19/9

14

Number of Employees

2,825

2,938

3,102

3,010

3,230

15

GP per Employee

56.7

51.4

51.0

50.6

60.5

+15.1%

-9.3%

-0.7%

-0.8%

+19.5%

16

SG&A Expenses

34,649

33,304

36,092

37,125

43,353

+14.7%

-3.9%

+8.4%

+2.9%

+16.8%

17

Personnel Expenses

15,867

16,436

17,843

18,089

20,395

+16.8%

+3.6%

+8.6%

+1.4%

+12.7%

18

Non-Personnel

17,405

16,313

17,567

17,467

19,875

Expense

+13.2%

-6.3%

+7.7%

-0.6%

+13.8%

19

Allowance

1,375

554

681

1,567

3,081

+11.5%

-59.7%

+22.7%

+130.2%

+96.5%

20

Overhead Ratio

41.6%

43.4%

44.7%

46.7%

41.2%

(Overhead expenses divided by GP)

-3.2P

+1.8P

+1.4P

+2.0P

-5.5P

21

Operating Income

45,423

42,204

43,078

39,096

54,401

+31.6%

-7.1%

+2.1%

-9.2%

+39.1%

22

Operating Income / Revenue

11.2%

10.5%

9.9%

9.3%

11.6%

(Operating Income Margin)

+1.8P

-0.7P

-0.6P

-0.6P

+2.3P

23

Recurring Income

47,961

44,327

47,012

41,963

55,343

+28.4%

-7.6%

+6.1%

-10.7%

+31.9%

24

Extraordinary Income

98

3,122

2,673

6,937

1,128

-87.8%

+3,068.9%

-14.4%

+159.5%

-83.7%

25

Extraordinary Loss

-

10

20

855

0

-

-

+106.3%

+3,983.3%

-

26

Net Income Attributable to

28,930

29,173

31,682

32,757

38,278

Owners of the Parent

+28.4%

+0.8%

+8.6%

+3.4%

+16.9%

20

Financial Performance - Balance Sheet (1)

* The bottom percentage figures with P (point)

(million yen)

show year-on-year percentage change from

FY3/2016

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

FY3/2020 2Q

the end of the previous fiscal year

1

Total Equity

642,366

686,378

731,124

778,582

778,144

+3.4%

+6.9%

+6.5%

+6.5%

-0.1%

2

Total Assets

5,121,253

5,388,844

5,552,712

5,790,929

5,848,379

+1.7%

+5.2%

+3.0%

+4.3%

+1.0%

3

Operating Assets

4,626,455

4,876,553

4,909,279

5,046,490

5,068,424

+1.9%

+5.4%

+0.7%

+2.8%

+0.4%

4

Leases

3,040,849

3,272,018

3,269,679

3,473,810

3,501,669

+3.9%

+7.6%

-0.1%

+6.2%

+0.8%

5

Installment Sales

245,882

252,907

255,553

249,500

220,595

+5.1%

+2.9%

+1.0%

-2.4%

-11.6%

6

Loans

1,241,831

1,245,555

1,233,218

1,114,470

1,115,281

-1.3%

+0.3%

-1.0%

-9.6%

+0.1%

7

Others

97,892

106,072

150,827

208,708

230,878

-20.7%

+8.4%

+42.2%

+38.4%

+10.6%

8

Impaired Assets

27,921

34,144

34,892

27,286

28,056

-16.5%

+22.3%

+2.2%

-21.8%

+2.8%

9

Allowance

16,302

16,365

15,658

15,103

16,954

10

Net Balance of

11,618

17,779

19,234

12,183

11,102

Impaired Assets

-39.8%

+53.0%

+8.2%

-36.7%

-8.9%

21

Financial Performance - Balance Sheet (2)

* The bottom percentage figures with P (point)

(million yen)

show year-on-year percentage change from

FY3/2016

FY3/2017

FY3/2018

FY3/2019

FY3/2020 2Q

the end of the previous fiscal year

11

Equity Ratio

12.0%

12.2%

12.7%

13.0%

12.9%

+0.2P

+0.2P

+0.5P

+0.3P

-0.1P

12

ROE

9.0%

8.4%

9.3%

9.4%

-

+1.0P

-0.6P

+0.9P

+0.1P

-

13

ROA

1.1%

1.0%

1.2%

1.2%

-

+0.2P

-0.1P

+0.2P

+0.0P

-

14

Total Funding

3,908,736

4,142,073

4,251,769

4,440,352

4,506,597

0.0%

+6.0%

+2.6%

+4.4%

+1.5%

15

Indirect Funding

2,169,456

2,395,158

2,444,766

2,492,008

2,553,431

-2.2%

+10.4%

+2.1%

+1.9%

+2.5%

16

Direct Funding

1,739,279

1,746,914

1,807,002

1,948,344

1,953,165

+2.8%

+0.4%

+3.4%

+7.8%

+0.2%

17

CP

853,600

835,900

807,400

742,200

746,100

+2.8%

-2.1%

-3.4%

-8.1%

+0.5%

18

Securitization

168,869

137,484

165,897

145,842

135,716

(Lease Receivables)

-2.7%

-18.6%

+20.7%

-12.1%

-6.9%

19

Corporate Bonds

716,809

773,530

833,705

1,060,302

1,071,349

+4.1%

+7.9%

+7.8%

+27.2%

+1.0%

20

Direct Funding Ratio

44.5%

42.2%

42.5%

43.9%

43.3%

+1.2P

-2.3P

+0.3P

+1.4P

-0.6P

22

Overview of

Principal Consolidated Companies (1)

(million yen)

FY3/2020

2Q

Revenues

Gross Profit

Operating Income

Recurring Income

Net Income

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance

Japan Medical Lease

DFL Lease

MUL's Share: 100%

MUL's Share: 80%

(Parent)

Healthcare Business Division

Domestic customers

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

240,639

+3.5%

18,381

-0.7%

11,134

+0.6%

35,155

+9.5%

1,550

+0.6%

1,007

+8.8%

16,179

+15.6%

447

-31.9%

520

+22.1%

17,850

-2.8%

486

-32.1%

526

+19.3%

14,266

-21.3%

312

-32.8%

355

+12.9%

FY3/2020

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

2Q

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

Operating Assets

3,099,504

-0.1%

106,383

+5.8%

66,690

-0.9%

Total Assets

4,200,603

-0.9%

109,392

+6.2%

68,586

-0.5%

Total Equity

503,811

+1.3%

15,335

+0.6%

14,998

+2.4%

(million yen)

Hirogin Lease

Shutoken Leasing

DRS

FY3/2020

MUL's Share80%

MUL's Share: 71%

MUL's Share: 100%

2Q

Domestic customers

Domestic customers

Domestic customers

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

Revenues

10,190

-5.9%

16,168

+0.4%

13,075

+1.0%

Gross Profit

1,121

-8.8%

1,760

-7.4%

1,383

-0.7%

Operating Income

518

-15.0%

600

-33.9%

483

-7.6%

Recurring Income

542

-24.3%

636

-34.6%

482

-8.3%

Net Income

372

-28.9%

439

-34.5%

331

-8.7%

FY3/2020

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

2Q

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

Operating Assets

70,529

+4.3%

156,789

+3.5%

57,769

+11.0%

Total Assets

73,318

+4.5%

162,539

+2.5%

61,145

+11.8%

Total Equity

14,547

+2.5%

19,240

+2.0%

7,489

+1.9%

23

Overview of

Principal Consolidated Companies (2)

(million yen)

Diamond Asset Finance

Miyuki Building

MUL Property

FY3/2020

MUL's Share: 100%

MUL's Share: 98%

MUL's Share: 100%

2Q

Real Estate Business Division

Real Estate Business Division

Real Estate Business Division

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

Amount

YOY Change

Revenues

7,602

+85.1%

7,764

+104.4%

17,165

+49.5%

Gross Profit

3,197

+30.7%

3,433

+60.2%

3,238

+30.8%

Operating Income

2,368

+53.4%

3,071

+65.5%

2,580

+43.1%

Recurring Income

2,459

+54.1%

2,988

+76.1%

2,609

+42.4%

Net Income

1,709

+55.1%

1,959

+75.8%

1,810

+43.8%

FY3/2020

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

Amount

Change from

2Q

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

FY3/2019

Operating Assets

244,604

+4.6%

72,242

+6.3%

175,696

+18.9%

Total Assets

246,786

+4.5%

74,052

+5.3%

244,758

+15.2%

Total Equity

35,616

+3.3%

32,164

+6.3%

17,030

+6.4%

24

Inquiries

  • Inquiries

Corporate Communications Department

TEL +81 3-6865-3002

25

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of MUL and/or its group companies (collectively, the "Group"). These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of

risks and uncertainties that could cause the Group's actual results, performance, achievements, financial

position etc. to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which is based on assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to the management of MUL at the time of publication. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategy, and management may fail to achieve its targets for a wide range of possible reasons.

The Amount less than one unit is omitted in this presentation, which may cause fraction error in the total amount. MUL undertakes no obligation to update or correct any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

The information set forth in this presentation is subject to change without notice.

This presentation is not intended to solicit, offer, sell or market securities in any jurisdiction, and should not be the sole basis for making investment and other decisions.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FIN
02:00aMITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : FY3-2020 2nd Quarter Results
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPA : half-yearly earnings release
10/28MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : Phil Thompson joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Vice ..
AQ
09/27MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE GR : up U-MACHINE Establishes U-MACHINE (CHINA) C..
PU
08/07MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : Partial Corrections to Financial Summary Report..
PU
08/06MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : FY3-2020 1st Quarter Results
PU
07/30MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : to Invest in an Electricity Distribution Busine..
PU
07/11Siam Commercial Bank Invests in Indonesian Ride-Hailing Firm GoJek
DJ
07/08MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : Tom Clark joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Regional ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 885 B
EBIT 2020 88 933 M
Net income 2020 70 033 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 8,52x
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 604 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 696,67  JPY
Last Close Price 678,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Yanai President & Representative Director
Tadashi Shiraishi Chairman
Toshimitsu Urabe Representative Director, VP & Head-Operations
Shuji Matsuo Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Takeo Kudo MD, Executive Officer & Manager-General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED33.59%5 537
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%6 073
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.24%4 130
REC LIMITED12.48%3 832
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.66.86%3 789
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.99%3 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group