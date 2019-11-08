Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : FY3-2020 2nd Quarter Results

(Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange: 8593)
November 8, 2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited
Financial Highlights
Progress toward our published initial forecasts exceeded 50% thanks mainly to gains on sales related to real estate, aviation, and environment & energy
Cumulative consolidated income numbers for Q2 set record highs
(billion yen)
*4
(b) YOY Change
(d) YOY
(a) FY3/2020
(e) FY3/2019
(f) Published (g) Progress
Change
2Q
(c) Exchange
2Q
Full-year
Rate
(%)
Rate Effects
Forecast
1
Revenues
468.7
+48.4
+1.0
+11.5%
420.2
865.0
54.2%
2
Gross Profit
97.7
+21.5
+0.3
+28.2%
76.2
178.0
54.9%
3
Operating Income
54.4
+15.3
+0.2
+39.1%
39.0
87.0
62.5%
4
Recurring Income
55.3
+13.3
+0.2
+31.9%
41.9
94.0
58.9%
5
Net Income *1
38.2
+5.5
+0.1
+16.9%
32.7
70.0
54.7%
6
New Transactions Volume
965.5
+177.1
+3.0
+22.5%
788.3
Dividend per Share
7
¥12.50
+¥3.00
-
-
¥9.50
(Interim)
8
USD Exchange Rate (*)
$1=¥110.05
-
$1=¥108.68
* Exchange rate applied to profit and loss statement of overseas subsidiaries ($)
9
Total Operating Assets
5,068.4
+21.9*2
-52.4
+0.4%*2
5,046.4
*3
10
USD Exchange Rate (**)
$1=¥107.79
-
$1=¥111.00
**Exchange rate applied to balance sheet of overseas subsidiaries ($) *1
2Q net income attributable to owners of the parent
*2 Total operating assets is change from FY3/2019
*3
FY3/2019
3
*4
Above figures are FY3/2020 forecasts as of November 8, 2019
Increase/Decrease in Net Income
Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Gross
Operating
(billion yen)
Profit
Expenses
Credit
+21.5
-4.7
Net
Cost
Extraordinary
Others
Income
-1.9
Income/Loss
-1.4
Tax
Attributable to
②
-4.9
③
Owners of the
Expenses
①
④
Parent
-2.9
+5.5
⑤
⑥
32.7
38.2
Positive Factor
Negative Factor
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
2Q
2Q
① Gross Profit
Increased earnings mainly due to gains on sales related to real estate, aviation, and
environment & energy
② Operating Expenses
Fortifying the growth foundation in Domestic/Overseas Customers and priority industry
domains, amongst other factors
③ Credit Cost
Increase in line with initial assumptions
④ Others
Decrease on reaction to foreign exchange gains posted in FY3/2019 Q2, smaller equity
method income, amongst other factors
⑤ Extraordinary Income/Loss
Decrease on reaction to gains on sales of strategic shareholdings and shares of affiliates,
amongst other factors
⑥ Tax Expenses
YOY increase on higher profits
4
FY3/2020 2nd Quarter Results
Divisional Updates
FY3/2020 Forecasts
Appendix
5
Increase/Decrease in Divisional Earnings
Divisional Earnings: gross profit (prior to allocation of financial expenses) plus equity-method earnings and dividend income of each division
Infrastructure&
Divisional
Environment&
Investment Consolidated
earnings
Real
Energy
Healthcare
0.0
Adjustment
+27.6
Logistics
+0.2
Estate
+4.1
-0.1
+1.9
Domestic/
+8.6
Overseas
Aviation
Customers
+7.4
+5.4
129.9
102.2
Positive factor
Negative factor
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
2Q
2Q
(billion yen)
Increase/
Main Factor
Divisions and
Decrease
Businesses Involved
Increased earnings
Departments and subsidiaries
Domestic/
+5.4
following the inclusion
in Japan responsible for
Overseas
of ENGS to
Domestic Customers, and
Customers
consolidated accounts,
overseas bases responsible
amongst other factors
for Overseas Customers
Gains on sales of
Aviation
+7.4
aircraft and increased
Aviation Business
lease revenues of
Department, JSA, ELF
aircraft and engines
Gains on sales of real
Real Estate Business
estate in Japan and
+8.6
Department, MULP,
Real Estate
overseas; Increased
MURI,DAF, Miyuki Building,
lease and interest
others
revenues
Increased lease
Logistics Business
Department, Ship Finance
+1.9
revenues from
Logistics
Department, Mobility Service
containers and freight
Business Department, BIL,
cars
MULR, MAL, others
Gains on sales of
Environment
+4.1
solar-related assets
Environment & Energy
and increased
Business Department, MEI,
& Energy
revenues from
Solar Energy SPC, others
electricity power sales
+0.2
Earnings growth of
Healthcare Business
Healthcare
Department, Japan Medical
group companies
Lease, others
Infra-
Infrastructure Business
0.0
Occurrence of front-
Department, Investment
structure &
loaded cash out
Business Department, JII,
Investment
invested businesses
Domestic/
Environment &
Infrastructure
Consolidated
Consolidated
Overseas
Aviation
Real Estate
Logistics
Healthcare
Energy
& Investment
Adjustment
Total
Customers
1
FY3/2020
45.2
39.0
24.9
9.7
7.2
2.4
1.2
0.0
129.9
2Q
2
FY3/2019
39.8
31.6
16.3
7.7
3.0
2.2
1.3
1.0
102.2
2Q
6
Aviation
Outstanding Balance of Aviation-related
(billion yen)
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Total
1,035.4
1,047.4
+11.9
Aircraft
791.5
815.7
+24.1
Engines
243.9
231.7
-12.1
◆ Owned Aviation-related Assets
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Number of Aircraft
160
166
+6
Number of Aircraft
27
13
-
Purchased *1
Number of Aircraft
10
7
-
Sold *1
Number of Aircraft
300
292
-8
engines
Principal Companies
Company
Ownership
Main Business
Ratio *2
MUL
-
JOL
(Aviation Business Department)
Jackson Square Aviation (JSA)
100%
Aircraft lease
Engine Lease Finance (ELF)
100%
Aircraft engine lease,
part-out business
Aircraft Ownership Breakdown
(As of September 30, 2019)
1. By Asset Type
2. By Region
Other
Middle East
9%
10%
Narrow body
Americas
Asia/
Total
Total
Oceania
90%
30%
166
166
40%
Aircraft
Aircraft
Europe
21%
Regional Breakdown of Engine Ownership
(As of September 30, 2019)
Middle East
16% Asia/Oceania
27%
Total
Americas 292
27% Engines
Europe
30%
*1
After consolidated adjustment (do not match with sales profits/losses for aircraft numbers recognized on the P/L)
7
*2
Includes indirect holdings
Real Estate
Outstanding Balance of Real-Estate-
related Finance*1
(billion yen)
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Total (A+B)
212.9
235.5
+22.6
Japan (A)
178.4
203.3
+24.8
Debt
85.5
109.6
+24.0
Equity (C)
92.9
93.6
+0.7
Ratio (C÷A)
52.0%
46.1%
-5.9P
Overseas (B)
34.5
32.2
-2.2
◆ Outstanding Real Estate Lease
(billion yen)
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Total *2
238.6
244.3
+5.7
Outstanding Domestic Equity Ratio
(As of September 30, 2019)
1. By Asset Type2. By Region
Others
Others
Hotel
0%
Nagoya 5%
Metropolitan
20%
Commercial
District
Residence
Total
Facility
Osaka
6%
27%
Total
3%
93.6
Metropolitan
93.6
Logistics
District
billion
21%
billion
18%
yen
yen
Tokyo
Office
Metropolitan
District
32%
68%
Principal Companies
Company
Ownership
Main Business
Ratio *3
MUL
-
Real estate finance,
(Real Estate Business Department)
real estate lease
MUL Property (MULP)
100%
Real estate lease
Diamond Asset Finance (DAF)
100%
Real estate finance
Company
Ownership
Main Business
Ratio *3
Miyuki Building
98%
Real estate rental and
management
MUL Realty Investment (MURI)
100%
Real-estate-related
investment operations
MUL Realty Investments (MRI)
100%
Real estate finance
*1 The sum of lending and investment projects of MUL, MURI, and MRI
*2 The sum of outstanding real estate leases for MUL and MULP8 *3 Includes indirect holdings
Logistics/Environment & Energy
Outstanding Balance of Logistics-related
(billion yen)
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Outstanding Total
428.2
446.0
+17.8
Marine Containers
215.0
217.5
+2.4
Railway/Freight Cars
92.8
116.9
+24.0
Shipping
120.2
111.5
-8.7
Owned Logistics-related Assets
FY3/2019
FY3/2020
YOY
2Q
Marine Container
1,300
1,356
+56
Fleet (TEU 1,000)
*1
Number of Railway/
10,594
13,379
+2,785
Freight Cars
Principal Companies
Company
Ownership
Main Business
Ratio *2
MUL (Ship Finance Department)
-
Ship finance
Beacon Intermodal Leasing(BIL)
100%
Marine container lease
MUL Railcars(MULR)
100%
Railway and railcar lease
Mitsubishi Auto Leasing (MAL)
50%
Auto lease
*1 TEU: Twenty Feet Equivalent Unit
(converted into 20ft. containers)
*2 Includes indirect holdings
Main Initiatives in the Environment & Energy Business Department
Total power output of projects in operation where MUL has equity (proportioned according to the contributing interest) was around 830MW. Around 60% of projects will start operations within FY3/2020, and the remainder from FY3/2021 and onward
