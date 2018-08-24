Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance News Release

August 24, 2018

Company Name: Representative: Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO Securities Code: 8593 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section For inquiries: Koichi Kusunoki, General Manager Corporate Communications Department Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Issues Unsecured Notes in the Thai Market

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited ("MUL") has announced that its locally incorporated company in Thailand, Bangkok Mitsubishi UFJ Lease Co., Ltd. ("BMUL"), newly issued Thai baht-denominated notes (1 billion baht) in the Thai Market.

For more than 25 years since its establishment in 1991, BMUL has mainly worked on the support of plant and equipment investment for Japanese companies which have expanded their business into Thailand. These days, BMUL is actively operating in the Thai market by focusing on business for local and multinational companies. This time, BMUL issued Thai baht-denominated notes in order to respond to further expansion of its operations. This is the second issuance of Thai baht-denominated notes by BMUL since 2013.

MUL is promoting business expansion in foreign countries which are expected to grow substantially. Accordingly, all group companies of MUL are diversifying their financing methods in ways including issuing Thai baht-denominated notes and issuing U.S. dollar-, Chinese yuan- and Indonesian rupiah-denominated notes.

MUL will further accelerate its overseas expansion while maintaining stable fund procurement by continuously issuing notes in overseas markets, etc.

1. Issuer Bangkok Mitsubishi UFJ Lease Co., Ltd. (guarantor: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited) 2. Term 3 years 3. Total Amount 1 billion baht (approx. 3.3 billion yen*) 4. Redemption Method and Maturity Date Bullet repayment (due on August 24, 2021) 5. Coupon Rate 2.42% 6. Issue Date August 24, 2018 7. Offering Private placement for institutional investors 8. Rating AAA (TRIS Rating Co., Ltd.)

* Conversion at 3.34 yen to the bahtThis announcement has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing MUL's issuance of securities, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to above have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

