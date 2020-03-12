Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : New Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020~2022)～~Sustainable Growth 2030～ 0 03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT Send by mail :

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance March 12, 2020 News Release Company Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Representative: Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO Securities Code: 8593 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section For inquiries: Taro Hasegawa, General Manager Corporate Communications Department Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020-2022) ~Sustainable Growth 2030~ Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (the "Company") today announced the formulation of our new Medium-term Management Plan (below, referred to as "Medium-term Management Plan" or the "Plan") spanning the three-year period starting from April 1, 2020. The Plan is explained below. The Medium-term Management Plan is situated to cover the initial 3 years of our medium- to long-term strategy based on our outlook for changes in the external environment over the next 10 years, up until 2030, subtitled "Sustainable Growth 2030". 1．Our Corporate Goal based on our outlook in Ten Years We see six issues about mega trends and global structural changes coming to the fore over the next ten years, namely: "rapid advancement of urbanization", "climate change and resource shortage", "demographic change", "shift in global economic power", "technology advancement", and "multipolarizing world".

In view of the changes we foresee in the medium- to long-term external environment, we are seeing many "shared issues of international society" and "operational issues at customers". To solve these, what we are aiming for "enhancement of corporate value", "sustainable growth", and "solutions of societal issues" by focusing on value creation by leveraging our financial capital and non-financial capital (intellectual capital, manufacturing capital, social capital, natural capital, human capital, etc.). Based on the above understanding, we set our corporate goal in ten years as below.

To enhance corporate value by deploying business utilizing asset value creation 1 and continuing the provision of new value beyond leasing business To aim for sustainable growth by developing business in new domains, continuously enhancing the quality and earning power of asset business and increasing investment capacity All company and group members act from a strong sense of vocation and contribute to solve societal issues centering on asset business

(Note 1) "Asset value creation" is the capacity to improve the business competitiveness of customers and business partners by creating and continuously providing valuable services and taking the initiative in clearing their business obstacles. "Asset" of "asset value creation" includes intangible assets such as computerized assets (software, database), innovative assets (R&D, license) and economic competitiveness (human resources, organization). 2．Management Strategy This Medium-term Management Plan is positioned to cover the initial three years of our medium- to long-term strategy incorporating changes in the external environment over a 10- year time frame. We rotate the full-year PDCA cycle by periodically verifying the 10-year environmental and strategic outlook, 3-yearMedium-term Management Plan and individual fiscal-year plan, and implement the strategy with agility and flexibility.

As an asset-business platform company with an ability to create asset value, we focus our resources on domains involving solutions to social issues, including the field of global assets, social infrastructure, and renewable energy.

We work on strengthening the "resources to raise competitiveness" necessary for realizing our management strategies and establish a "supporting mechanism" to enforce strategic progress for 10 years, 3 years, and 1 year. (1) Asset-Business Platform Company Our strengths are "customer base", which ranges from large to small and medium-sized companies, "financial base", underpinned by strong credit ratings and "asset business insights" accumulated through lease business.

medium-sized companies, "financial base", underpinned by strong credit ratings and "asset business insights" accumulated through lease business. We aim to create "an asset business platform company" that can monetize asset values by increasing businesses utilizing "asset value creation" based on our business strengths. (2) Focus areas We identify global social needs arising along with mega global trends.

We contribute to the solution of medium- to long-term societal issues by focusing on three business domains: "global assets" where we already have a strong position by fulfilling global demand in land, sea and air logistics, "social infrastructure", where we invest in existing demand in developed countries and new demands of emerging countries, and

We seek to secure a favorable balance between capital adequacy ratio and shareholders return through dividend payment and plan to maintain dividend payout ratio at 30% level based on our track record of increased dividend payment for 20 consecutive fiscal years. Purpose Numerical guidance Net income Profit attributable 85 billion yen Quantitative targets for the Final Year growth to owners of or more the parent of Medium-term Management Plan Asset Approximately (FY2022) ROA efficiency 1.3% Shareholder Dividend Keep at 30% level return Payout Medium- to long-term directionality Capital ROE 10~12% (3-5 years) efficiency Attachment: Medium-term Management Plan ~Sustainable Growth 2030~ END New Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020~2022) ~Sustainable Growth 2030~ March 12, 2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Index Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) External Environment Corporate Goal in 10 years Management Strategy Management Plan Value Creation Process 2 1. Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) Achievements of Numerical Targets Declared Target of Current Medium-term Management Plan FY2016 Actual FY2017 Actual FY2018 Actual FY2019 Forecast Net Income1 63 billion yen or more 53.1 billion yen 63.6 billion yen 68.7 billion yen 70.0 billion yen ROA 1.1% or more 1.01% 1.16% 1.21% 1.17% (Note)1. Net income attributable to owners of the parent Major Achievements of Current Medium-term Management Plan Progress in conversion of asset turnover business in mainstays aviation and real estate, and improving business performance thanks to increase in gains on sales and other measures Growth Strategy  Substitution in business portfolio with more focus on growth and profitability (Reorganization of Japanese group companies, M&A/capital and business alliance deals and others, including ENGS Holdings Inc. and MUL Railcars, Inc.) Business Infrastructure Reinforcement Strategy Increased foreign-currency fund raising capacity underpinned by the first bond issuance in the US under the form of 144a/Regulation S

blue-chip assets and substituting out less profitable assets. We seek to secure a favorable balance between capital adequacy ratio and shareholders return through dividend payment and plan to maintain dividend payout ratio at 30% level based on our track record of increased dividend payment for 20 consecutive fiscal years. Purpose Numerical guidance Net income Profit attributable 85 billion yen Quantitative targets for the Final Year growth to owners of or more the parent of Medium-term Management Plan Asset Approximately (FY2022) ROA efficiency 1.3% Shareholder Dividend Keep at 30% level return Payout Medium- to long-term directionality Capital ROE 10~12% (3-5 years) efficiency Attachment: Medium-term Management Plan ~Sustainable Growth 2030~ END New Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020~2022) ~Sustainable Growth 2030~ March 12, 2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Index Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) External Environment Corporate Goal in 10 years Management Strategy Management Plan Value Creation Process 2 1. Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) Achievements of Numerical Targets Declared Target of Current Medium-term Management Plan FY2016 Actual FY2017 Actual FY2018 Actual FY2019 Forecast Net Income1 63 billion yen or more 53.1 billion yen 63.6 billion yen 68.7 billion yen 70.0 billion yen ROA 1.1% or more 1.01% 1.16% 1.21% 1.17% (Note)1. Net income attributable to owners of the parent Major Achievements of Current Medium-term Management Plan Progress in conversion of asset turnover business in mainstays aviation and real estate, and improving business performance thanks to increase in gains on sales and other measures Growth Strategy  Substitution in business portfolio with more focus on growth and profitability (Reorganization of Japanese group companies, M&A/capital and business alliance deals and others, including ENGS Holdings Inc. and MUL Railcars, Inc.) Business Infrastructure Reinforcement Strategy Increased foreign-currency fund raising capacity underpinned by the first bond issuance in the US under the form of 144a/Regulation S

foreign-currency fund raising capacity underpinned by the first bond issuance in the US under the form of 144a/Regulation S Building PDCA process for investment deals matching acceleration in business participation and business operations (including new establishment of the Investment Management Division, and other measures)

Stimulation of Workplace Enhancement Project, by taking such measures as readjustment to our human resources system, introduction of a work-at-home setup, and use of RPA (Robotics Process Automation) Business Operation  Full-fledged launch of newly introduced business division system System 4 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) (by Division) Major Achievements  Industrial marketing: Progress in collaborative efforts with partner companies. Area marketing: Promotion of Domestic Customer efficiencies via clarification of operational functions Business  Reorganization of group companies in Japan (deconsolidation of MMC Diamond Finance, Shinko Lease, and Techno Rent, etc.) Overseas Customer  Growth in business with local and multi-national companies while maintaining foundation of business with Japanese companies Business  Acquisition of ENGS Holdings Inc. in US, establishment of car auction JV in Indonesia with BlueBird  Stake in INAV, a US-based aircraft engine part-out company, and new business development (direct orders to Aviation Business Division aircraft manufacturers)  Diversification of foreign-currency fund raising (Issuance of private-placement bonds) Real Estate Business  Reinforcement of real estate revitalization business. Expansion of asset management business. Increased investment in logistics development Division  Increased investment and loans of US real estate Logistics Business  BIL (Beacon Intermodal Leasing, LLC: marine container) achieved to become 6th in the world with 1.3 million TEU1 Division  MULR (MUL Railcars, Inc.: rail cars): Converted to staffed office and expanded business scope Environment & Energy  Accumulation of solar power related investment projects. Started turnover of assets by strategically selling off businesses Business Division  Entry into the biomass field and investment in on-shore wind power deals in Japan for both Healthcare Business  Field of recovery and rehabilitation chosen as a core focus Division  Increased investment in funds established by HMP (Healthcare Management Partners) Infrastructure & Investment  Launch of overseas infrastructure together with JII (Japan Infrastructure Investment) Business Division  Participation in [Germany] submarine power transmission, [Ireland] onshore wind power, [UK] offshore wind power, water works, high-speed railway, and [USA] dispersion-type solar power distribution system (Note)1. Converted into 20-foot containers 5 2. External Environment 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance External Environment Mega Global Trends Rapid Advancement of Urbanization Emergence of new cities in newly developing countries

Necessity of large scale investment in smart infrastructure Shift in Global Economic Power Change in economic structure influencing global economy and business activities

Rapid expansion of capital flow between emerging countries Climate Change and Resource Shortage Aggravation of impact that climate change and resource shortage have on society and economy Technology Advancement New investment opportunities to increase in cutting-edge technologies such as nanotechnology, experiencing quantum leaps, and other R&D fields Demographic Change Rapid growth in population in certain areas while concurrent decline seen in other areas

Resource shortage and change in common social practices due to economic power shift Multipolarizing World Transformation of international order and relations based on free market and democracy

Corporate Goal in 10 years Foresee medium- and long-term changes in the external environment and aim to solve diverse issues such as "Shared issues of international society" and "Operational issues at Customers" (collectively "societal issues", below). Achieve "corporate value enhancement", "sustainable growth" and "solutions to societal issues" by focusing on value creation in financial capital and non-financial capital 1 Implement strategy Contributing to Solve Social Issues Shared Issues of International Society Value creation of financial capital and non-financial capital Operational Issues at Customers Our Corporate Goal Achieve Management Vision Enhancement of Corporate Value Sustainable Growth Resolution of Societal Issues To enhance corporate value by deploying business utilizing asset value creation 2 and continuing the provision of new value beyond leasing business To aim for sustainable growth by developing business in new domains, continuously enhancing the quality and earning power of asset business and increasing investment capacity All company and group members act from a strong sense of vocation and contribute to solve societal issues centering on asset business (Note) 1. Non-financial capital includes intellectual capital, manufacturing capital, social capital, natural capital, human capital, etc. 2. "Asset value creation" is the capacity to improve the business competitiveness of customers and business partners by creating and continuously providing valuable services and taking the initiative in clearing their business obstacles. Asset of "asset value creation" includes intangible assets such as computerized assets (software, database), innovative assets (R&D, license) and economic competitiveness (human resources, organization) 9 4. Management Strategy 10 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Strategy (Overall View) The medium-term management plan (FY2020~2022) consists of the first 3 years of our medium- to long-term strategy incorporating changes in the external environment over a 10-year timeframe. We plan to periodically verify the 10-year environmental and strategic outlook ↔ 3-yearmedium-term management plan ↔ Individual fiscal-year plan, and implement the strategy with agility and flexibility

outlook ↔ 3-yearmedium-term management plan ↔ Individual fiscal-year plan, and implement the strategy with agility and flexibility

As an asset-business platform company with an ability to create asset value, we are focusing our resources on domains involving solutions to social issues, including the field of global assets, social infrastructure, and renewable energy [Details on slide 12-13]

To strengthen the "resources to raise competitiveness" necessary for realizing the management strategy and streamline the "supporting mechanism" to evolve the 10-year ↔ 3-year ↔ individual fiscal year plan [Details on slides 14] Mega Global Trends SDGs Solve Shared Issues of International Society Solve Customer Operational Issues Medium-andLong-term Strategy Management Vision For Next 10 Years Enhance Sustainable Growth Resolve Corporate Value Societal Issues Initial Medium-term Management Plan (Sustainable Growth 2030) 3 Years Asset-Business Platform Company Global Assets Social Infrastructure Renewable Energy Resources to Raise Competitiveness Supporting Mechanism Each Fiscal Year Individual Fiscal-Year Plan 11 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Strategy (Concept of Business Model) Continue the promotion of "integration of finance and business" implemented under the current medium-term management plan

Aim to create "an asset business platform company" that can monetize asset values by increasing businesses utilizing "asset value creation" based on all-MUL strengths

all-MUL strengths Clarify an asset business platform that has a clear mechanism to "provide and deliver value" and "make money," enhance profitability and sustainability, and sophisticate 8 business functions by utilizing our asset business insights in a bid to add value to our services by combining business functions MUL's Advantages Customer Base Asset Business Insights Financial Base Asset Holder Asset Value Creation 8 Business Functions Acquisition Development Possession Rent Management Maintenance Operation Sale Asset Business Platform Company Asset Utilization Provision of Asset Asset Investment Asset-based Asset-related Business Utilization Value and Loan Financial Solution Services New Business Growth Business Core Business Function Enhancement 12 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Strategy (Focus Areas) Presence of global social needs such as SDGs along with mega global trends

Contribute to the solutions of medium- and long-term societal issues by making all-MUL efforts in three business domains: "global asset" where we already have a strong position by fulfilling global demand in land, sea and air logistics, "social infrastructure" where MUL invests in existing demands of developed countries and new demands of emerging countries, and "renewable energy" which is to address resource shortage issues Mega Global Trends Rapid Climate Change Demographic and Resource Urbanization Change Shortage Shift in Global Technology Multipolarizing Economic Power Advancement World Solve Shared Issues of International Society Solve Customer Operational Issues Global Assets Focus on logistics assets with high marketability and value in the global market

Use of expertise in operating leases to develop comprehensive mobility services including maintenance and mobility lease

Plan to provide one-stop solutions for logistics business going forward Automobile Mobility Services Marine Container Rail Car Aviation Aircraft Engine Social Infrastructure Focus on social infrastructure for industries and life services in and outside Japan

Use of expertise in real estate financing to develop infrastructure management and investment businesses

Plan to participate in community development business Logistics Facility Hotel Office Medical Facility High Speed Railway Power Transmission Renewable Energy Place an emphasis on renewable energy, and also target energy creation, storage and conservation

Shift from project investment and loan to joint business with strategic partners

Promote energy solution business going forward Solar Power Energy Services Biomass Wind Power Battery Distributed Power 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Strategy (Resources to Raise Competitiveness, Supporting Mechanism) Resources to Raise Competitiveness HR Enhancement and Efficient Use HR enhancement

(hiring, career development, sophistication of personnel-system)

(hiring, career development, sophistication of personnel-system) Efficient use of HR

(revision of career path and job requirements)

(revision of career path and job requirements) Group-wide HR management

(shared HR platform and group-wide staff allocation strategy) Global Consolidated Management A shared philosophy for consolidated management

Establish a framework where each domestic and overseas company can inject energy into business promotion aligned with the division strategy by sharing a management vision for the Group as a whole, unifying management infrastructure, and effective leveraging management resources. Maximize our performance through whole- company efforts for group synergies

Linking corporate functions between domestic and overseas group companies Promotion of Collaboration with Partners Promotion of collaboration with various partner companies Supporting Mechanism To periodically verify 1. external environment outlook over a timeframe of 10 years and medium- to long-term strategies,

2. three-yearmedium-term management strategy, and 3. annual strategy for each fiscal year and to evolve strategy by implementing PDCA cycle

We intend to establish a supporting mechanism that rotate PDCA cycle by linking (1) corporate administrative theme (financial operations and risk management) which consists of operational strategy, asset allocation / management foundation and other measures per division along with (2) cross-divisional themes such as investment strategy, portfolio management, digitalization strategy, and others Cross-Divisional Management Theme Operational Strategy Investment Strategy per Strategy Division Management Plan Portfolio Corporate Management Digitalization Administrative Strategy Theme ・ Financial ・ Operations ・ Risk Management ・ ・ ・ 14 5. Management Plan 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Plan (Company Targets) Aim to boost returns by promoting strategic investments and asset turnover businesses, while accumulating blue-chip assets and substituting out less profitable assets

Seek to secure a favorable balance between capital adequacy ratio and shareholders return through dividend payment and plan to maintain dividend payout ratio at 30% level based on our track record of increased dividend payment for 20 consecutive fiscal years

Enhance corporate value and deliver sustainable growth by increasing ROE over the medium- and long-term while firmly maintaining financial soundness and paying attention to capital efficiency PurposeNumerical Guidance Profit growth Net Income1 85 billion yen or more Quantitative Targets for Final Year of Asset efficiency ROA Approximately 1.3% Medium-term Management Plan (FY2022) Shareholders return Dividend Keep 30% level Payout Medium- to Long-term Directionality Capital efficiency ROE 10~12% (3-5 Years) (Reference) FY2019 Forecast Net Income1 70 billion yen ROA1.2% Dividend Payout31.8% ROE9.0% Net Income1 One-time impact of U.S. Tax Reform 85 billion yen or more (Billion yen) 68.7 70.0 2.1 63.6 4.3 53.1 8.4 67.9 64.4 55.2 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2022 (Note)1. Net income attributable to owners of the parent (Forecast) 16 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Plan (Business Strategy by Division: Part 1) Customer Business (Domestic) Existing Business: Optimization of asset portfolio by gradually decreasing less profitable assets, such as loans and installment sales, and substituting with higher profitable assets of growth business area

Growth Business Area: Accelerate collaborative businesses creating new demand with major corporate partners through enhanced concentration and selection of industry Customer Business (Overseas) Existing overseas branches: Enhance efficiencies through business digitalization, review of branch business scopes, and other measures

Strengthen operations in the Americas by expanding ENGS

Holdings Inc.'s business, entrance into emerging markets

Holdings Inc.'s business, entrance into emerging markets Emerging markets: Unearth business through collaboration with local partners Aviation Business Division Aircraft and engine lease business: Expansion of existing business via acquisition of portfolio and other measures; acquisition of large-scale sales and lease back deals through collaboration with investors

large-scale sales and lease back deals through collaboration with investors Development and start of operations by utilizing our expertise in 1. aircraft leasing (Jackson Square Aviation), 2. aircraft engine leasing (Engine Lease Finance Corporation) and 3. Japanese Operating Lease (JOL), expanding our targeted assets, reinforcing functions of asset management operations, etc. 17 Real Estate Business Division Finance business in Japan: Functional sophistication to improve profitability by maintaining stable earnings stream at the same time

Real estate business in Japan: Reinforcement of such functions as investment, development, reconstruction, and asset management

Overseas real estate business: Expansion of real estate securitization finance with a focus on the US Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Management Plan (Business Strategy by Division: Part 2) Logistics Business Division Mobility: Create new businesses through collaboration with partners by integrating our loan finance capability in which we have competitive advantage, customer base, and others

Rail Cars in North America (MUL Railcars, Inc.): Increase number of railcars to 25,000 and aim to become one of the ten majors in the industry

Marine Containers (Beacon Intermodal Leasing, LLC): Improve profitability by bolstering structure of resale business Environment & Energy Business Division Enhancement of renewable energy business through strategic investments

Buildup of alliances with strategic partners in the fields of utility and others ahead of the coming end of feed-in tariff scheme in Japan

feed-in tariff scheme in Japan Expansion of renewable energy business in overseas markets (ASEAN, etc.) Healthcare Business Division Field of recovery and rehabilitation: Expansion of asset under management through the launch of a new fund by Healthcare Management Partners, entry into the advanced rehabilitation fields through cross-industrial collaboration, etc.

cross-industrial collaboration, etc. Expansion of operational area such as financing of medical equipment on the overseas market through alliances with leading partners Infrastructure & Investment Business Division Overseas Infrastructure: Accumulation of high quality assets and pursuit of higher profitability through business collaboration with top companies within the business fields in focus and other measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of MUL and/or its group companies (collectively, the "Group"). These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Group's actual results, performance, achievements, financial position etc. to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which is based on assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to the management of MUL at the time of publication. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategy, and management may fail to achieve its targets for a wide range of possible reasons. The Amount less than one unit is omitted in this presentation, which may cause fraction error in the total amount. MUL undertakes no obligation to update or correct any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation. The information set forth in this presentation is subject to change without notice. This presentation is not intended to solicit, offer, sell or market securities in any jurisdiction, and should not be the sole basis for making investment and other decisions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

