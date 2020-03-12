Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : New Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020~2022)～~Sustainable Growth 2030～
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
March 12, 2020
News Release
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited
Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO
8593
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section
Taro Hasegawa, General Manager
Corporate Communications Department
Medium-term Management Plan (FY2020-2022)
~Sustainable Growth 2030~
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (the "Company") today announced the formulation of our new Medium-term Management Plan (below, referred to as "Medium-term Management Plan" or the "Plan") spanning the three-year period starting from April 1, 2020. The Plan is explained below. The Medium-term Management Plan is situated to cover the initial 3 years of our medium- to long-term strategy based on our outlook for changes in the external environment over the next 10 years, up until 2030, subtitled "Sustainable Growth 2030".
1．Our Corporate Goal based on our outlook in Ten Years
We see six issues about mega trends and global structural changes coming to the fore over the next ten years, namely: "rapid advancement of urbanization", "climate change and resource shortage", "demographic change", "shift in global economic power", "technology advancement", and "multipolarizing world".
In view of the changes we foresee in the medium- to long-term external environment, we are seeing many "shared issues of international society" and "operational issues at customers". To solve these, what we are aiming for "enhancement of corporate value", "sustainable growth", and "solutions of societal issues" by focusing on value creation by leveraging our financial capital and non-financial capital (intellectual capital, manufacturing capital, social capital, natural capital, human capital, etc.). Based on the above understanding, we set our corporate goal in ten years as below.
To enhance corporate value by deploying business utilizing asset value creation1 and continuing the provision of new value beyond leasing business
To aim for sustainable growth by developing business in new domains, continuously enhancing the quality and earning power of asset business and increasing investment capacity
All company and group members act from a strong sense of vocation and contribute to solve societal issues centering on asset business
(Note 1) "Asset value creation" is the capacity to improve the business competitiveness of customers and business partners by creating and continuously providing valuable services and taking the initiative in clearing their business obstacles.
"Asset" of "asset value creation" includes intangible assets such as computerized assets (software, database), innovative assets (R&D, license) and economic competitiveness (human resources, organization).
2．Management Strategy
This Medium-term Management Plan is positioned to cover the initial three years of our medium- to long-term strategy incorporating changes in the external environment over a 10- year time frame. We rotate the full-year PDCA cycle by periodically verifying the 10-year environmental and strategic outlook, 3-yearMedium-term Management Plan and individual fiscal-year plan, and implement the strategy with agility and flexibility.
As an asset-business platform company with an ability to create asset value, we focus our resources on domains involving solutions to social issues, including the field of global assets, social infrastructure, and renewable energy.
We work on strengthening the "resources to raise competitiveness" necessary for realizing our management strategies and establish a "supporting mechanism" to enforce strategic progress for 10 years, 3 years, and 1 year.
(1) Asset-Business Platform Company
Our strengths are "customer base", which ranges from large to small and medium-sized companies, "financial base", underpinned by strong credit ratings and "asset business insights" accumulated through lease business.
We aim to create "an asset business platform company" that can monetize asset values by increasing businesses utilizing "asset value creation" based on our business strengths.
(2) Focus areas
We identify global social needs arising along with mega global trends.
We contribute to the solution of medium- to long-term societal issues by focusing on three business domains: "global assets" where we already have a strong position by fulfilling global demand in land, sea and air logistics, "social infrastructure", where we invest in existing demand in developed countries and new demands of emerging countries, and
"renewable energy" which is to address resource shortage issues.
Global Assets
Social Infrastructure
Renewable Energy
・ Focus on logistics assets
・ Focus on social infrastructure
・ Place an emphasis on
with high marketability and
for industries and life
renewable energy, and also
value in the global market
services in and outside Japan
target energy creation,
・ Use of expertise in operating
・ Use of expertise in real estate
storage and conservation
leases to develop
financing to develop
・ Shift from project investment
comprehensive mobility
infrastructure management
and loan to joint business
services including
and investment businesses
with strategic companies
maintenance and mobility
・ Plan to participate in
・ Promote energy solution
lease
community development
business going forward
・ Plan to provide one-stop
business
solutions for logistics
business going forward
Automobile
Mobility services
Logistics facility
Hotel
Solar Power
Energy services
Maritime
Rail car
Office
Medical facility
Biomass
Wind power
containers
Aviation
Aircraft Engines
High speed railway
Power transmission
Battery
Distributed power
(3) Resources to Raise Competitiveness
As resources to raise competitiveness for realization of our management strategy, we are focusing on and strengthening "HR Enhancement and Efficient Use", "Consolidated Global Management" and "Promotion of Collaboration with Partners."
(4) Supporting Mechanism
We intend to establish a supporting mechanism that rotate PDCA cycle by linking (1) corporate administrative theme (financial operations and risk management) which consists of operational strategy, asset allocation / management foundation and other measures per division along with (2) cross-divisional themes such as investment strategy, portfolio management, digitalization strategy, and others.
3．Management Plan
We aim to boost returns by promoting strategic investments and asset turnover businesses, while accumulating blue-chip assets and substituting out less profitable assets.
We seek to secure a favorable balance between capital adequacy ratio and shareholders return through dividend payment and plan to maintain dividend payout ratio at 30% level based on our track record of increased dividend payment for 20 consecutive fiscal years.
Purpose
Numerical guidance
Net income
Profit
attributable
85 billion yen
Quantitative targets for the Final Year
growth
to owners of
or more
the parent
of Medium-term Management Plan
Asset
Approximately
(FY2022)
ROA
efficiency
1.3%
Shareholder
Dividend
Keep at 30% level
return
Payout
Medium- to long-term directionality
Capital
ROE
10~12%
(3-5 years)
efficiency
Attachment: Medium-term Management Plan ~Sustainable Growth 2030~
END
New Medium-term
Management Plan (FY2020~2022)
~Sustainable Growth 2030~
March 12, 2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Index
Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019)
External Environment
Corporate Goal in 10 years
Management Strategy
Management Plan
Value Creation Process
1. Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019)
3
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019)
Achievements of Numerical Targets
Declared Target of
Current Medium-term
Management Plan
FY2016 Actual
FY2017 Actual
FY2018 Actual
FY2019 Forecast
Net Income1
63 billion yen or more
53.1 billion yen
63.6 billion yen
68.7 billion yen
70.0 billion yen
ROA
1.1% or more
1.01%
1.16%
1.21%
1.17%
(Note)1. Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Major Achievements of Current Medium-term Management Plan
Progress in conversion of asset turnover business in mainstays aviation and real estate, and improving business performance thanks to increase in gains on sales and other measures
Growth Strategy Substitution in business portfolio with more focus on growth and profitability
(Reorganization of Japanese group companies, M&A/capital and business alliance deals and others, including ENGS Holdings Inc. and MUL Railcars, Inc.)
Business
Infrastructure
Reinforcement
Strategy
Increased foreign-currency fund raising capacity underpinned by the first bond issuance in the US under the form of 144a/Regulation S
Building PDCA process for investment deals matching acceleration in business participation and business operations (including new establishment of the Investment Management Division, and other measures)
Stimulation of Workplace Enhancement Project, by taking such measures as readjustment to our human resources system, introduction of a work-at-home setup, and use of RPA (Robotics Process Automation)
Business Operation
Full-fledged launch of newly introduced business division system
System
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Review of Current Medium-term Management Plan (FY2017~2019) (by Division)
Major Achievements
Industrial marketing: Progress in collaborative efforts with partner companies. Area marketing: Promotion of
Domestic Customer
efficiencies via clarification of operational functions
Business
Reorganization of group companies in Japan (deconsolidation of MMC Diamond Finance, Shinko Lease, and
Techno Rent, etc.)
Overseas Customer
Growth in business with local and multi-national companies while maintaining foundation of business with
Japanese companies
Business
Acquisition of ENGS Holdings Inc. in US, establishment of car auction JV in Indonesia with BlueBird
Stake in INAV, a US-based aircraft engine part-out company, and new business development (direct orders to
Aviation Business Division
aircraft manufacturers)
Diversification of foreign-currency fund raising (Issuance of private-placement bonds)
Real Estate Business
Reinforcement of real estate revitalization business. Expansion of asset management business. Increased
investment in logistics development
Division
Increased investment and loans of US real estate
Logistics Business
BIL (Beacon Intermodal Leasing, LLC: marine container) achieved to become 6th in the world with 1.3 million
TEU1
Division
MULR (MUL Railcars, Inc.: rail cars): Converted to staffed office and expanded business scope
Environment & Energy
Accumulation of solar power related investment projects. Started turnover of assets by strategically selling off
businesses
Business Division
Entry into the biomass field and investment in on-shore wind power deals in Japan for both
Healthcare Business
Field of recovery and rehabilitation chosen as a core focus
Division
Increased investment in funds established by HMP (Healthcare Management Partners)
Infrastructure & Investment
Launch of overseas infrastructure together with JII (Japan Infrastructure Investment)
Business Division
Participation in [Germany] submarine power transmission, [Ireland] onshore wind power, [UK] offshore wind
power, water works, high-speed railway, and [USA] dispersion-type solar power distribution system
(Note)1. Converted into 20-foot containers
2. External Environment
6
External Environment
External Environment
Mega Global Trends
Rapid Advancement of Urbanization
Emergence of new cities in newly developing countries
Necessity of large scale investment in smart infrastructure
Shift in Global Economic Power
Change in economic structure influencing global economy and business activities
Rapid expansion of capital flow between emerging countries
Climate Change and
Resource Shortage
Aggravation of impact that climate change and resource shortage have on society and economy
Technology Advancement
New investment opportunities to increase in cutting-edge technologies such as nanotechnology, experiencing quantum leaps, and other R&D fields
Demographic Change
Rapid growth in population in certain areas while concurrent decline seen in other areas
Resource shortage and change in common social practices due to economic power shift
Multipolarizing World
Transformation of international order and relations based on free market and democracy
Complexity in geopolitical risks
3. Corporate Goal in 10 years
8
Corporate Goal in 10 years
Corporate Goal in 10 years
Foresee medium- and long-term changes in the external environment and aim to solve diverse issues such as "Shared issues of international society" and "Operational issues at Customers" (collectively "societal issues", below). Achieve "corporate value enhancement", "sustainable growth" and "solutions to societal issues" by focusing on value creation in financial capital and non-financial capital1
Implement strategy Contributing to
Solve Social Issues
Shared Issues of
International Society
Value creation of financial capital and non-financial capital
Operational Issues at Customers
Our Corporate Goal
Achieve Management Vision
Enhancement of Corporate Value
Sustainable Growth
Resolution of Societal Issues
To enhance corporate value by deploying business utilizing asset value creation2 and continuing the provision of new value beyond leasing business
To aim for sustainable growth by developing business in new domains, continuously enhancing the quality and earning power of asset business and increasing investment capacity
All company and group members act from a strong sense of vocation and contribute to solve societal issues centering on asset business
(Note) 1. Non-financial capital includes intellectual capital, manufacturing capital, social capital, natural capital, human capital, etc.
2. "Asset value creation" is the capacity to improve the business competitiveness of customers and business partners by creating and continuously providing valuable services and taking the initiative in clearing their business obstacles. Asset of "asset value creation" includes intangible assets such as computerized assets (software, database), innovative assets (R&D, license) and economic competitiveness (human resources, organization)
4. Management Strategy
Management Strategy (Overall View)
Management Strategy (Overall View)
The medium-term management plan (FY2020~2022) consists of the first 3 years of our medium- to long-term strategy incorporating changes in the external environment over a 10-year timeframe. We plan to periodically verify the 10-year environmental and strategic
outlook ↔ 3-yearmedium-term management plan ↔ Individual fiscal-year plan, and implement the strategy with agility and flexibility
As an asset-business platform company with an ability to create asset value, we are focusing our resources on domains involving solutions to social issues, including the field of global assets, social infrastructure, and renewable energy [Details on slide 12-13]
To strengthen the "resources to raise competitiveness" necessary for realizing the management strategy and streamline the "supporting mechanism" to evolve the 10-year ↔ 3-year ↔ individual fiscal year plan [Details on slides 14]
Mega Global Trends
SDGs
Solve Shared Issues of International Society
Solve Customer Operational Issues
Medium-andLong-term Strategy
Management Vision
For Next 10 Years
Enhance
Sustainable Growth
Resolve
Corporate Value
Societal Issues
Initial
Medium-term Management Plan
(Sustainable Growth 2030)
3 Years
Asset-Business Platform Company
Global Assets
Social Infrastructure
Renewable Energy
Resources to Raise Competitiveness
Supporting Mechanism
Each Fiscal Year
Individual Fiscal-Year Plan
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Management Strategy (Concept of Business Model)
Continue the promotion of "integration of finance and business" implemented under the current medium-term management plan
Aim to create "an asset business platform company" that can monetize asset values by increasing businesses utilizing "asset value creation" based on all-MUL strengths
Clarify an asset business platform that has a clear mechanism to "provide and deliver value" and "make money," enhance profitability and sustainability, and sophisticate 8 business functions by utilizing our asset business insights in a bid to add value to our services by combining business functions
MUL's Advantages
Customer Base
Asset Business Insights
Financial Base
Asset Holder
Asset Value Creation
8 Business Functions
Acquisition
Development
Possession
Rent
Management
Maintenance
Operation
Sale
Asset Business Platform Company
Asset Utilization
Provision of Asset
Asset Investment
Asset-based
Asset-related
Business
Utilization Value
and Loan
Financial Solution
Services
New Business
Growth Business
Core Business
Function
Enhancement
Management Strategy (Focus Areas)
Management Strategy (Focus Areas)
Presence of global social needs such as SDGs along with mega global trends
Contribute to the solutions of medium- and long-term societal issues by making all-MUL efforts in three business domains: "global asset" where we already have a strong position by fulfilling global demand in land, sea and air logistics, "social infrastructure" where MUL invests in existing demands of developed countries and new demands of emerging countries, and "renewable energy" which is to address resource shortage issues
Mega Global Trends
Rapid
Climate Change
Demographic
and Resource
Urbanization
Change
Shortage
Shift in Global
Technology
Multipolarizing
Economic Power
Advancement
World
Solve Shared Issues of International Society
Solve Customer Operational Issues
Global Assets
Focus on logistics assets with high marketability and value in the global market
Use of expertise in operating leases to develop comprehensive mobility services including maintenance and mobility lease
Plan to provide one-stop solutions for logistics business going forward
Automobile
Mobility Services
Marine Container
Rail Car
Aviation
Aircraft Engine
Social Infrastructure
Focus on social infrastructure for industries and life services in and outside Japan
Use of expertise in real estate financing to develop infrastructure management and investment businesses
Plan to participate in community development business
Logistics Facility
Hotel
Office
Medical Facility
High Speed Railway
Power Transmission
Renewable Energy
Place an emphasis on renewable energy, and also target energy creation, storage and conservation
Shift from project investment and loan to joint business with strategic partners
Promote energy solution business going forward
Solar Power
Energy Services
Biomass
Wind Power
Battery
Distributed Power
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Management Strategy (Resources to Raise Competitiveness, Supporting Mechanism)
Resources to Raise Competitiveness
HR Enhancement and Efficient Use
HR enhancement
(hiring, career development, sophistication of personnel-system)
Efficient use of HR
(revision of career path and job requirements)
Group-wideHR management
(shared HR platform and group-wide staff allocation strategy)
Global Consolidated Management
A shared philosophy for consolidated management
Establish a framework where each domestic and overseas company can inject energy into business promotion aligned with the division strategy by sharing a management vision for the Group as a whole, unifying management infrastructure, and effective leveraging management resources. Maximize our performance through whole- company efforts for group synergies
Linking corporate functions between domestic and overseas group companies
Promotion of Collaboration with Partners
Promotion of collaboration with various partner companies
Supporting Mechanism
To periodically verify 1. external environment outlook over a timeframe of 10 years and medium- to long-term strategies,
2. three-yearmedium-term management strategy, and 3. annual strategy for each fiscal year and to evolve strategy by implementing PDCA cycle
We intend to establish a supporting mechanism that rotate PDCA cycle by linking (1) corporate administrative theme (financial operations and risk management) which consists of operational strategy, asset allocation / management foundation and other measures per division along with (2) cross-divisional themes such as investment strategy, portfolio management, digitalization strategy, and others
Cross-Divisional
Management
Theme
Operational
Strategy
Investment
Strategy per
Strategy
Division
Management
Plan
Portfolio
Corporate
Management
Digitalization
Administrative
Strategy
Theme
・
Financial
・
Operations
・
Risk
Management
・
・
・
5. Management Plan
Management Plan (Company Targets)
Management Plan (Company Targets)
Aim to boost returns by promoting strategic investments and asset turnover businesses, while accumulating blue-chip assets and substituting out less profitable assets
Seek to secure a favorable balance between capital adequacy ratio and shareholders return through dividend payment and plan to maintain dividend payout ratio at 30% level based on our track record of increased dividend payment for 20 consecutive fiscal years
Enhance corporate value and deliver sustainable growth by increasing ROE over the medium- and long-term while firmly maintaining financial soundness and paying attention to capital efficiency
PurposeNumerical Guidance
Profit growth
Net Income1
85 billion yen or more
Quantitative Targets for Final Year of
Asset efficiency
ROA
Approximately 1.3%
Medium-term Management Plan
(FY2022)
Shareholders return
Dividend
Keep 30% level
Payout
Medium- to Long-term Directionality
Capital efficiency
ROE
10~12%
(3-5 Years)
(Reference) FY2019 Forecast
Net Income1
70 billion yen
ROA1.2%
Dividend
Payout31.8%
ROE9.0%
Net Income1
One-time impact of U.S. Tax Reform
85 billion yen or more
(Billion yen)
68.7
70.0
2.1
63.6
4.3
53.1
8.4
67.9
64.4
55.2
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2022
(Note)1. Net income attributable to owners of the parent
(Forecast)
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Management Plan (Business Strategy by Division: Part 1)
Customer Business (Domestic)
Existing Business: Optimization of asset portfolio by gradually decreasing less profitable assets, such as loans and installment sales, and substituting with higher profitable assets of growth business area
Growth Business Area: Accelerate collaborative businesses creating new demand with major corporate partners through enhanced concentration and selection of industry
Customer Business (Overseas)
Existing overseas branches: Enhance efficiencies through business digitalization, review of branch business scopes, and other measures
Strengthen operations in the Americas by expanding ENGS
Holdings Inc.'s business, entrance into emerging markets
Emerging markets: Unearth business through collaboration with local partners
Aviation Business Division
Aircraft and engine lease business: Expansion of existing business via acquisition of portfolio and other measures; acquisition of large-scale sales and lease back deals through collaboration with investors
Development and start of operations by utilizing our expertise in 1. aircraft leasing (Jackson Square Aviation), 2. aircraft engine leasing (Engine Lease Finance Corporation) and 3. Japanese Operating Lease (JOL), expanding our targeted assets, reinforcing functions of asset management operations, etc.
Real Estate Business Division
Finance business in Japan: Functional sophistication to improve profitability by maintaining stable earnings stream at the same time
Real estate business in Japan: Reinforcement of such functions as investment, development, reconstruction, and asset management
Overseas real estate business: Expansion of real estate securitization finance with a focus on the US
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Management Plan (Business Strategy by Division: Part 2)
Logistics Business Division
Mobility: Create new businesses through collaboration with partners by integrating our loan finance capability in which we have competitive advantage, customer base, and others
Rail Cars in North America (MUL Railcars, Inc.): Increase number of railcars to 25,000 and aim to become one of the ten majors in the industry
Marine Containers (Beacon Intermodal Leasing, LLC): Improve profitability by bolstering structure of resale business
Environment & Energy Business Division
Enhancement of renewable energy business through strategic investments
Buildup of alliances with strategic partners in the fields of utility and others ahead of the coming end of feed-in tariff scheme in Japan
Expansion of renewable energy business in overseas markets (ASEAN, etc.)
Healthcare Business Division
Field of recovery and rehabilitation: Expansion of asset under management through the launch of a new fund by Healthcare Management Partners, entry into the advanced rehabilitation fields through cross-industrial collaboration, etc.
Expansion of operational area such as financing of medical equipment on the overseas market through alliances with leading partners
Infrastructure & Investment Business Division
Overseas Infrastructure: Accumulation of high quality assets and pursuit of higher profitability through business collaboration with top companies within the business fields in focus and other measures
Business Investment: Measures aimed at expanding revenue opportunities by providing loan/equity finance to companies based on their business stage
18
19
Value Creation Process
Value Creation Process
Management Vision
Enhance Corporate Value
Sustainable Growth
Resolve Societal Issues
Input
Business Activity
Output
Outcome
PlatformCompany
Asset Utilization
Global Assets
Customers
Financial
Capital
Business
Capital
Provision of
Employees
Asset-Use Value
Intellectual
Social Infrastructure
Financial-Non+CapitalFinancial
Capital
RaisetoResources Competitiveness
Supporting
Mechanism
IssuesSocietalResolve
EngagementStakeholder
Asset Investment
Suppliers/
and Loan
Business
Partner
Asset-Style
Companies
Manufacturing
Capital
Financial Solutions
Renewable Energy
Local
Asset
Societies
Asset-Related Services
Social
Capital
Shareholders
HR enhancement and
Corporate Administration
Natural
efficient use
Bond
Capital
Global consolidated
Investors
management
Promotion of collaboration
Financial
Human
Capital
with partners
Institutions
~Sustainable Growth 2030~
External Environment (Megatrends / SDGs)
20
Inquiries
