Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance News Release

August 14, 2018

Company Name: Representative: Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO Securities Code: 8593 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section For inquiries: Koichi Kusunoki, General Manager Corporate Communications Department Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Opens Representative Office in Yangon, Myanmar

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited ("Company") hereby announces that it has opened a representative office in Yangon, Myanmar.

The ASEAN region, with the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community at the end of 2015 as a framework to enhance liberalization of transfer of goods, services, and capital within the

ASEAN region, is expected to develop further economically in the future. In particular, the Myanmarese economy continues to grow, backed by factors such as growth in the domestic market with a population of more than 51 million, and geographical advantages of being bordered by neighboring countries such as China, India, and Thailand. Also referred to as "Asia's final frontier,"

Myanmar is an attractive market.

The Company has previously opened offices in ASEAN countries, namely Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and has striven to expand business by responding to the diverse needs of local customers. This newly opened office in Myanmar will conduct activities such as information gathering and market research, with a view toward future business development in the country.

Name Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (Yangon Representative Office) Address Room No.424, 4th Floor, Yuzana Hotel, No.130, Shwe Gon Taing Road, Bahan Township, Yangon, Myanmar

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited, International Department

TEL: +81-3-6865-3007