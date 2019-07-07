Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD

(8593)
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : to invest in Southeast Asia's leading on-demand multi-service platform, GOJEK

07/07/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & FinanceJuly 8, 2019 News Release

Company Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance

Company Limited

Representative:

Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO

Securities Code:

8593

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section

For inquiries:

Taro Hasegawa, General Manager

Corporate Communications Department

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited to invest in

Southeast Asia's leading on-demandmulti-service platform, GOJEK

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Limited hereby announces to have invested in GOJEK , Southeast Asia's leading on-demand service and payments platform.

Since its establishment in 2010, GOJEK has supported the life-style of consumers in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation and payments to food delivery, logistics and other on-demand services. Its motorbike delivery and ride-hailing services are one of the largest in the region, and, in particular, have Indonesia's top share of registered drivers and users, demonstrating how it is entrenching itself firmly in infrastructure of digital- life.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and GOJEK will reinforce their partnership and explore new business models centering on the digital and mobility fields, through the pooling of wide range functions, knowledge, and knowhow.

Company Name

GOJEK

Establishment

2010

Location

Jakarta, Indonesia

Representative

Andre Soelistyo, President

Business

On-demand service platform providing transportation, payments,

Description

food delivery, logistics and others

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 02:47:09 UTC
