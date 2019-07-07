Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance : to invest in Southeast Asia's leading on-demand multi-service platform, GOJEK

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & FinanceJuly 8, 2019 News Release

Company Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance

Company Limited Representative: Takahiro Yanai, President & CEO Securities Code: 8593 Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Nagoya Stock Exchange, First Section For inquiries: Taro Hasegawa, General Manager

Corporate Communications Department

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited to invest in

Southeast Asia's leading on-demandmulti-service platform, GOJEK

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Limited hereby announces to have invested in GOJEK , Southeast Asia's leading on-demand service and payments platform.

Since its establishment in 2010, GOJEK has supported the life-style of consumers in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation and payments to food delivery, logistics and other on-demand services. Its motorbike delivery and ride-hailing services are one of the largest in the region, and, in particular, have Indonesia's top share of registered drivers and users, demonstrating how it is entrenching itself firmly in infrastructure of digital- life.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and GOJEK will reinforce their partnership and explore new business models centering on the digital and mobility fields, through the pooling of wide range functions, knowledge, and knowhow.