Mitsui Chemicals : ASML and Mitsui Chemicals Sign License Agreement for EUV pellicle business

05/30/2019 | 10:34pm EDT

2019.05.31

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it has concluded a license agreement for the EUV pellicle business with ASML, the global No.1 company in the field of semiconductor lithography systems.

ASML is the only manufacturer which has successfully developed EUV pellicles for commercial use in its EUV lithography systems. The license agreement will bring synergy between ASML's cutting edge technology of EUV pellicle and Mitsui Chemicals' long term track record in the pellicle business since its launch in 1984. The collaboration will contribute to the adoption of EUV lithography technology through the supply of high quality EUV pellicles in high volume, to support the rapidly growing demand in the market.

Based on this agreement, Mitsui Chemicals will start building an EUV pellicle assembly factory at Iwakuni Otake Works with a target schedule of completion by the 2nd quarter of 2020. After a ramp up period, Mitsui Chemicals aims for starting sales of EUV pellicle to customers by the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Mitsui Chemicals, as an established pellicle supplier, will be the 1st pellicle manufacturer to commercialize EUV pellicles conform ASML's technology and will serve its customers with continuous product improvement and innovation. Under the license agreement, ASML will continue to develop the EUV pellicle technology.

Aiming to expand the ICT business through the manufacturing and sales of EUV pellicles, as well as promoting technological innovation for new and high-performance fields like 5G network developments, Mitsui Chemicals seeks to achieve sustainable growth in global markets by providing solutions to diversify needs and reinforcing the competitiveness of its businesses.

Outline of Expanded Production Capacity

Product EUV pellicle
Factory location Iwakuni, Japan
Schedule (calendar year) Completion in 2nd quarter, 2020 (tentative)

Outline of ASML & Mitsui Chemicals

ASML Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Establishment April 1984 October 1997
Address De Run 6501, 5504 DR, Veldhoven, The Netherlands 1-5-2 Higashi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN
Business line EUV Systems, DUV systems, and Applications Mobility business, Health Care business, Food & Packaging business, Basic materials business and New Generation Business
Employees >23,000 (full time equivalent) 17,277 (consolidated)

About Lithoghraphy

Lithography is the microfabrication technology that uses laser light for the production of Integrated Circuit (IC) and Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). The light is projected using a photomask (also known as a reticle) that contains the pattern of a circuit/device that will be printed onto a wafer. A lens or mirror focuses the pattern onto the wafer - a thin, round slice of semiconductor material - which is coated with a light-sensitive material (photo resist).

About Pellicle

Pellicle is a dust-proof cover that protects the photomask pattern from foreign materials and contributes to the productivity improvement of semiconductor manufacturing. The pellicle helps to prevent foreign materials from being printed onto semiconductor wafers.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 02:33:04 UTC
