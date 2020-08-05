Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : Completes Development of New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya University and Spinoff Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:15am EDT

2020.08.05

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced its completion of the new, reusable 3D-printed mask that it has been developing*1 with Professor HORI Katsutoshi of the Graduate School of Engineering at Nagoya University*2 and Friend Microbe Inc. (President & CEO: NISHIDA Katsuhiko),*3 a spinoff venture from Nagoya University.

The new mask, θ (Theta), consists of a reusable body and a disposable filter, the replaceable nonfabric*4 for which is supplied by Mitsui Chemicals. After exhaustive consideration, the project partners succeeded in cutting the quantity of disposable nonwoven fabric in the mask filter to just 10 percent of that used conventionally - while also maintaining the same level of performance. The key to the breakthrough lies in having optimized the filter's fit within the body.

Features of the New Mask

  • The reusable resin body is easy to wash and keep hygienic.
  • The use of resin for the body cuts the quantity of nonwoven fabric required to 10 percent of that needed for conventional masks.
  • The mask's three-dimensional design minimizes the area in contact with the skin, reducing perspiration and makeup soiling.
  • The resin body is available in a range of shades, ensuring that the mask is stylish as well as functional.
  • The structure of the removable part has been designed so that the mask can readily be hung around the neck, keeping it hygienic when taken off for short periods.

An Environmentally Friendly Mask

As the coronavirus pandemic drives up global demand for masks, a problem has emerged in the form of increased waste from disposable masks. Made from biodegradable polylactic acid (PLA) resin, θ (Theta) is environmentally friendly, as it is reusable and requires just 10 percent of the quantity of disposable nonwoven fabric used in conventional masks.

Future Developments

Friend Microbe will begin accepting pre-orders of θ (Theta) from Friday, August 7, 2020, via the crowdfunding site Makuake*5. Friend Microbe has also decided to donate some of the new masks to Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, which had approached the company some time ago about the masks. Along with Professor HORI, the company will participate in a presentation ceremony at Miyoshi City Hall at 14:30 Friday, August 7.

Further Information

*1Professor HORI Katsutoshi, Graduate School of Engineering, Nagoya University https://www.chembio.nagoya-u.ac.jp/labhp/life3/index.html

*2Friend Microbe Inc. https://friendmicrobe.co.jp/

*3Previous news release

*4Reports on tests by Nelson Laboratories, LLC attest to the viral filtration efficiency (VFE) and particle filtration efficiency (PFE) of the nonwoven fabric for use in the new mask.

*5Pre-order site from 7th August 2020 https://www.makuake.com/friendmicrobe

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:06:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:15aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Completes Development of New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya Univ..
PU
07/06MITSUI CHEMICALS : Expands Production Facilities for Nose Clamps
PU
06/29MITSUI CHEMICALS : Signed Syndicated Loan Agreement for a Positive Impact Financ..
AQ
06/25MITSUI CHEMICALS : Signed Syndicated Loan Agreement for a Positive Impact Financ..
PU
06/24MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Press Release
CO
06/18MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Nomination
CO
06/15Mitsui Chemicals Group Launches First European Production Site for PP Compoun..
AQ
06/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : Launches First European Production Site for PP Compounds
PU
06/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Establishes New Climate Change/Plastics Strategy Department W..
PU
05/29MITSUI CHEMICALS : Implementation of Clean-up Caravan Activities; Undertaking gr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 182 B 11 195 M 11 195 M
Net income 2021 20 129 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 366 B 3 466 M 3 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 405 B 3 822 M 3 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 450,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 122,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaharu Kubo Director
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-20.82%3 640
AIR LIQUIDE12.64%79 027
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.32%71 103
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.08%30 404
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-31.40%20 741
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.12.56%16 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group