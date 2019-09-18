Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Chemicals : Develops YOHTOL™ DP-CD as Water-Soluble Antibacterial, Anti-Mold Agent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:07am EDT

2019.09.18

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced that it has worked in conjunction with CycloChem Bio Co., Ltd. (Kobe, Japan; President: Kunihiro Terao) to develop YOHTOL™ DP-CD, a product formed by adding new capabilities to the YOHTOL™ DP95 of iodine-based anti-mold agents manufactured and sold by Mitsui Chemicals.

Made by combining Mitsui Chemicals' iodine-based anti-mold agent YOHTOL™ DP95 with cyclodextrin from CycloChem Bio, YOHTOL™ DP-CD is a new antibacterial, anti-mold aqueous solution with the properties of water solubility, light resistance, heat resistance and antibacterial performance. With these coming on top of the same high anti-mold capabilities provided by the existing YOHTOL™ DP95, expectations are for the product to find use in a variety of new applications. Mitsui Chemicals intends going forward to market this for use with the likes of resins, textiles, water-based paints and adhesives, helping to further improve living conditions.

Overview of YOHTOL™ DP95(active ingredient: diiodomethyl-p-tolyl sulfone (DMTS))

Mitsui Chemicals began production and sales in 1985 for YOHTOL™ DP95, an anti-mold agent that excels at inhibiting the breeding of a wide range of mold species. The product is used in wood preservation, paints, leather, wallpaper and more. YOHTOL™ DP95 is registered on a positive list for anti-mold agents by the Society of International Sustaining Growth for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA), and its active ingredient, DMTS, is similarly registered on a positive list run by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Overview of New Product YOHTOL™ DP-CD

YOHTOL™ DP-CD is a new antibacterial, anti-mold aqueous solution made by encapsulating YOHTOL™ DP95 with CycloChem Bio's cyclodextrin, which is a type of cyclic oligosaccharide. Cyclo-encapsulating in this manner has been found to successfully grant water solubility while also improving light resistance and heat resistance.

On top of its anti-mold properties, YOHTOL™ DP-CD has been found to also possess antibacterial qualities with regard to various bacteria, including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. The one agent can therefore prove effective against a wide range of bacteria and mold varieties. And so in addition to the wood preservatives, dispersing agents, adhesives and other existing applications available with YOHTOL™ DP95, the new product also has potential in a wide range of other uses. Examples here are water-based paints, resin and textile applications.

Anti-Mold and Antibacterial Performance of YOHTOL™ DP Series

(Internal test data; MIC test by way of liquid culture; Test laboratory: Center for Fungal Consultation Japan)

Bacteria strain Minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC)*, ppm
YOHTOL™ DP95 YOHTOL™ DP-CD
Anti-mold
performance 		Aspergillus niger 0.3 0.2
Cladosporium cladosporioides 1.6 0.5
Antibacterial
performance 		Bacillus subtilis 2,000 16
Escherichia coli 8,000 63
Staphylococcus aureus 250 16
Methylobacterium sp. 16 16

*MIC: The minimum concentration of a substance able to inhibit the breeding of microbes. The lower the value is, the lower the concentration needed to inhibit breeding.
-The above values refer to concentration of active ingredient DMTS. Further, these values represent data on the YOHTOL™ DP Series as a standalone product. If the product is combined with other ingredients, it will be necessary to remeasure antibacterial performance and other such values.
-These values are meant to serve as a reference; they are not a guarantee.

An affiliate of CycloChem Co., Ltd., a leading seller of cyclodextrin, CycloChem Bio has a research and development laboratory, and engages in applied research on cyclodextrin as well as the development and sales of various cyclodextrin inclusion complexes, the contract manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics, and the development and sales of products incorporating cyclodextrin.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
01:07aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Develops YOHTOL™ DP-CD as Water-Soluble Antibacterial, ..
PU
08/06MITSUI CHEMICALS : 2020 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Awards
BU
07/25MITSUI CHEMICALS : Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shutdown for 40 days for maint..
RE
07/23MITSUI CHEMICALS : ECONYKOL™ Biomass Plastic Raw Material Adopted for Use ..
PU
07/01MATERIAL MEETS CREATIVE TEAM : #7 MR™ Lens × Rhizomatiks
PU
07/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Agro Takes Schoolchildren on Exploration of Rice Paddy Organi..
PU
06/26MITSUI CHEMICALS : Wins Award for Eco-Friendly Logistics Technology at 20th Logi..
PU
06/25MITSUI CHEMICALS : Joins White Logistics Movement
PU
06/21MITSUI CHEMICALS : Chemical unveils bio-PP process
AQ
06/12MITSUI CHEMICALS : Introduces Bio-Polypropylene project at G20 Ministerial Meeti..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 452 B
EBIT 2020 90 133 M
Net income 2020 63 150 M
Debt 2020 354 B
Yield 2020 4,05%
P/E ratio 2020 7,49x
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 484 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 880,91  JPY
Last Close Price 2 478,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.5.00%4 572
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 212
AIR LIQUIDE17.98%59 198
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD41.57%45 261
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES7.02%30 061
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP67.52%21 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group