Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui Chemicals: Diagnostics Business for Photovoltaic Power Generation to Expand into India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:30am CEST

Plans to start BIS certification business for solar panels in partnership with PI Berlin

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183) (President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced plans to establish a solar panel testing and certification lab in the Indian state of Gujarat in partnership with PI Berlin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005170/en/

Business Rollout in India (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business Rollout in India (Graphic: Business Wire)

Energy demand is increasing in India due to an expanding population and an economic growth rate that is holding steady at close to 7%. And with a surging number of photovoltaic power generation facilities being planned, the Indian government this July implemented a measure to block the country’s influx of poor-quality solar panels by requiring BIS certification*1 for panels used in all photovoltaic projects.

Mitsui Chemicals has been driving forward its diagnostics business for photovoltaic power generation in Japan since 2014. Now leveraging its accumulated know-how in panel and power plant diagnostics, Mitsui Chemicals will roll out the same business in India. Affiliated company Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. (MCIND: New Delhi, India; President: Suraj Arya) is setting up a solar panel testing and certification lab in partnership with PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin AG of Germany (PI Berlin), a leading provider of accredited lab testing services. The facility will begin admitting BIS certification tests in August 2019. Plans are to establish a track record in BIS testing and certification and then use this to build a diagnostics business for solar panels and power plants.

*1: BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification: comparable to Japan's JIS certification but obtainable only accredited facilities in India
*2: IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) certification: an international standards certification for the electric and electronics sector

 

Overview of MCIND Solar Panel Testing and Certification Lab

Location   Ahmadabad, Gujarat, India
Business overview BIS certification of solar panels (with future rollout of diagnostics business for panels and power plants)
Schedule (tentative)  

Construction begins in October 2018. Completion in March 2019.
Testing commences in August 2019.
Receive accreditation as a BIS testing and certification lab by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

 

Mitsui Chemicals' diagnostics business for photovoltaic power generation is Blue ValueTM＊3-certified as helping to reduce greenhouse gases produced through photovoltaic power generation, with this including panel diagnostics prior to power plant construction to prevent deterioration in panel generation capacity. Through this business, Mitsui Chemicals Group will continue to help solve social issues being targeted under sustainable development goals (SDGs).

*3 Blue ValueTM: To create “a cohesive society in harmony with the environment", Mitsui Chemicals Group makes the contributions of its products and services more visible to share that value with stakeholders. We assess products and services with separate metrics according to their usage and award Blue ValueTM certification to those that have high value in making an environmental contribution.

Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.
Establishment: February 2008
Capital: 300 million rupees (Mitsui Chemicals: 99%, Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific: 1%)
Head office: New Delhi, India
Business: Marketing and sale of Mitsui Chemicals Group products

PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin AG
Establishment: October 2006
Basic capital: EUR 137,596.00
Head office: Berlin, Germany
Business: Based in Europe, a leading region in photovoltaic (PV) power generation, PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin is leading technical advisor, risk manager and quality assurance provider for PV equipment and power plants. PI Berlin uses its accredited testing and certification labs to provide solar panel-related testing, certification and R&D along with independent technical diligence services for PV power plants and PV panel manufacturing. PI Berlin has assessed more than 67 GW of PV panel manufacturing capacity, 7.5 GW of PV power plants and conducted more than 245 factory audits on over 120 manufacturers


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
09:30aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Diagnostics Business for Photovoltaic Power Generation to Exp..
BU
08/07GLOBAL POLYBUTENE MARKET ESTIMATED T : The report includes a thorough overview o..
AQ
08/02MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : 1st quarter results
CO
08/02MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
07/13CARLYLE LP : Group Names Minoru Koshibe As Senior Advisor
AQ
07/13FIRE AT OSAKA WORKS (5TH REPORT)(PDF : 135.4kb)
PU
07/10MITSUI CHEMICALS : Bayer Animal Health and Mitsui Chemicals Agro sign global lic..
AQ
07/05SEARCH FOR NOVEL PARASITE PREVENTION : Bayer Animal Health and Mitsui Chemicals ..
AQ
06/28GLOBAL DENTAL GYPSUM MARKET 2018 DEV : The research study is a compilation of pr..
AQ
06/26MITSUI CHEMICALS : Japans Mitsui Chemicals plans POE/POP plant in North America;..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/02Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) CEO Explanation Business Results & Outlook - Slidesh.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 500 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 80 200 M
Debt 2019 384 B
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 7,26
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 606 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 738  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-19.81%5 444
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%102 411
AIR LIQUIDE4.14%53 841
PRAXAIR2.12%45 425
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.79%44 308
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-7.39%42 373
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.