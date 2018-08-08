Mitsui Chemicals: Diagnostics Business for Photovoltaic Power Generation to Expand into India

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183) (President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa)
today announced plans to establish a solar panel testing and
certification lab in the Indian state of Gujarat in partnership with PI
Berlin.
Energy demand is increasing in India due to an expanding population and
an economic growth rate that is holding steady at close to 7%. And with
a surging number of photovoltaic power generation facilities being
planned, the Indian government this July implemented a measure to block
the country’s influx of poor-quality solar panels by requiring BIS
certification*1 for panels used in all photovoltaic projects.
Mitsui Chemicals has been driving forward its diagnostics business for
photovoltaic power generation in Japan since 2014. Now leveraging its
accumulated know-how in panel and power plant diagnostics, Mitsui
Chemicals will roll out the same business in India. Affiliated company
Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. (MCIND: New Delhi, India; President:
Suraj Arya) is setting up a solar panel testing and certification lab in
partnership with PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin AG of Germany (PI
Berlin), a leading provider of accredited lab testing services. The
facility will begin admitting BIS certification tests in August 2019.
Plans are to establish a track record in BIS testing and certification
and then use this to build a diagnostics business for solar panels and
power plants.
*1: BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification: comparable to
Japan's JIS certification but obtainable only accredited facilities in
India
*2: IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)
certification: an international standards certification for the electric
and electronics sector
|
|
Overview of MCIND Solar Panel Testing and Certification Lab
|
Location
|
|
Ahmadabad, Gujarat, India
|
Business overview
|
|
BIS certification of solar panels (with future rollout of
diagnostics business for panels and power plants)
|
Schedule (tentative)
|
|
Construction begins in October 2018. Completion in March 2019.
Testing
commences in August 2019.
Receive accreditation as a BIS
testing and certification lab by the Ministry of New and Renewable
Energy (MNRE)
|
Mitsui Chemicals' diagnostics business for photovoltaic power generation
is Blue ValueTM＊3-certified as helping to reduce greenhouse
gases produced through photovoltaic power generation, with this
including panel diagnostics prior to power plant construction to prevent
deterioration in panel generation capacity. Through this business,
Mitsui Chemicals Group will continue to help solve social issues being
targeted under sustainable development goals (SDGs).
*3 Blue ValueTM: To create “a cohesive society in harmony
with the environment", Mitsui Chemicals Group makes the contributions of
its products and services more visible to share that value with
stakeholders. We assess products and services with separate metrics
according to their usage and award Blue ValueTM certification
to those that have high value in making an environmental contribution.
Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.
Establishment: February 2008
Capital:
300 million rupees (Mitsui Chemicals: 99%, Mitsui Chemicals Asia
Pacific: 1%)
Head office: New Delhi, India
Business: Marketing
and sale of Mitsui Chemicals Group products
PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin AG
Establishment: October
2006
Basic capital: EUR 137,596.00
Head office: Berlin, Germany
Business:
Based in Europe, a leading region in photovoltaic (PV) power generation,
PI Photovoltaik-Institut Berlin is leading technical advisor, risk
manager and quality assurance provider for PV equipment and power
plants. PI Berlin uses its accredited testing and certification labs to
provide solar panel-related testing, certification and R&D along with
independent technical diligence services for PV power plants and PV
panel manufacturing. PI Berlin has assessed more than 67 GW of PV panel
manufacturing capacity, 7.5 GW of PV power plants and conducted more
than 245 factory audits on over 120 manufacturers
