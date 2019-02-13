Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Chemicals : Donates NONROT™-Treated Benches Made from Non-Native Bishop Wood to Ogasawara Islands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 11:42pm EST

2019.02.14

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

In the second round of the Mitsui Chemicals Group's Protecting Our World Natural Heritage Project series, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) and Mitsui Chemicals Industrial Products Ltd. (President: Shu Saito) have been supporting a project focused on bringing back the endemic species Morus boninensisto the Ogasawara Islands. As part of this endeavor, the companies donated benches made from felled bishop wood (Bischofia javanica), a non-native species, to Ogasawara Village (Mayor: Kazuo Morishita) at a Morus boninensisplanting event held on December 9, 2018.

event video (3 minutes, 57 seconds)

With the participation of villagers, the municipality has been carrying out a project aimed at replanting the endemic Morus boninensisthat once accounted for a large proportion of the woodlands of the Ogasawara Islands. It is one of a number of projects launched in 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of the islands' return to Japanese control. Morus boninensiswas highly prized as a source of timber, leading to uncontrolled felling early in the islands' development. Coupled with encroachment by bishop wood, this has resulted in the Morus boninensispopulation being reduced to just 100 trees throughout the archipelago today. The endemic species has therefore been designated as endangered on the Ministry of the Environment's Red List. To support the replanting project, which is focused on Ogasawara Village's next 50 years, Mitsui Chemicals and Mitsui Chemicals Industrial Products turned felled bishop wood into benches and signs for the 'Morus boninensisforest' on Chichijima Island and the 'forest on Hahajima Island'. The benches and signs are treated with NONROT™, a wood protective coating supplied by Mitsui Chemicals Industrial Products that lets the wood breathe, allowing the scent of the timber itself to emerge.

Morus Boninensis Planting Event (December 9, 2018; held on Chichijima Island by Ogasawara Village)

Morus boninensiswas once a major component of the Ogasawara Islands' woodlands, but it is said that only 100 or so of the trees remain today. The Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute used its cloning technology to produce Morus boninensisseedlings, which were then transferred to Ogasawara Village to become accustomed to the local climate and soil before being planted with the aid of about 90 people on December 9, 2018.

NONROT™ Wood Protective Coating

NONROT™ is a highly safe timber coating that makes full use of wood's natural breathability to guard against exposure to the elements and humidity. It offers outstanding water-repellency, UV resistance and protection against rot, fungus and insects. As NONROT™ allows the wood to breathe, users of products treated with the coating can still enjoy the pleasant scent of the timber itself.

Reference

Protecting Our World Natural Heritage Project in Yakushima

Marine Litter Cleanup on World Natural Heritage Site Ogasawara Islands

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 04:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
02/13MITSUI CHEMICALS : Donates NONROT™-Treated Benches Made from Non-Native Bi..
PU
02/12MITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives Runner-Up Award at Nikkei Annual Report Awards 2018
PU
02/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : Cosponsors the Japanese Championship of FIRST LEGO League 201..
PU
01/23MITSUI CHEMICALS : Supports TCFD Recommendations
PU
01/17MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Begin Production of Alpha-Methylstyrene in Singapore
AQ
01/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : Set to Begin Singaporean Production for α-Methylstyrene
PU
01/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Exhibit, Hold Special Session at 5th WEARABLE EXPO
AQ
01/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : Marine Litter Cleanup on World Natural Heritage Site Ogasawar..
AQ
01/10MITSUI CHEMICALS : Marine Litter Cleanup on World Natural Heritage Site Ogasawar..
PU
01/09MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Exhibit, Hold Special Session at 5th WEARABLE EXPO
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 490 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 80 154 M
Debt 2019 388 B
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 564 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 423  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.19.15%5 100
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 560
AIR LIQUIDE-1.84%51 581
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD14.61%35 834
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.90%32 787
GIVAUDAN7.07%22 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.