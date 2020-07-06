Mitsui Chemicals : Expands Production Facilities for Nose Clamps

2020.07.06

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced the decision to have wholly owned subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co. Ltd. (President: KAWAHITO Koichiro) expand its production facilities for TEKNOROTE™ mask nose clamps. This comes amid increased demand with mask-wearing now having become more common in the effort to contain novel coronavirus infections.

Through this move, the Mitsui Chemicals Group's production capacity of mask nose clamps will rise by around 150 percent, reaching a level sufficient to supply 3 billion masks per year. Depending on mask demand trends going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will also consider making further expansions to its production facilities for mask nose clamps.

Overview of Sunrex Industry and facility expansion

1. Product Mask nose clamps (product name: TEKNOROTE™) 2. Company name Sunrex Industry Co. Ltd. 3. Location 1 Asakecho, Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture 4. Business Production of nonwovens and nonwoven-related products 5. Establishment 1986 6. Capital 240 million yen (Mitsui Chemicals: 100%) 7. Scale of expansion One line 8. Expansion schedule Start of construction June 2020

End of construction October 2020

To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mitsui Chemicals will continue to bolster its supply system not only for TEKNOROTE™ mask nose clamps but also for a range of other products, including SYNTEX™ MB nonwovens for masks and PS-105-GW nonwovens for use in isolation gowns.