MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
Mitsui Chemicals : Joins White Logistics Movement

06/25/2019

2019.06.25

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced its support of the White Logistics Movement, an initiative put forward by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). Mitsui Chemicals has also submitted a declaration of relevant independent activities to the authorities overseeing the White Logistics Movement.

Coming in response to a worsening shortage of truck drivers, the White Logistics Movement is an initiative that seeks to ensure the stable logistics operations needed for domestic life and industrial activities while also contributing to economic growth. The initiative aims to improve productivity in truck transportation and create greater logistical efficiency while looking also to realize a 'white' labor environment that makes work easier for female drivers and those over the age of 60. To this end, the MLIT, METI and MAFF reached out in April 2019 to approximately 6,300 major companies across Japan - including those listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange - to take part in the initiative.

Details of the Declaration of Independent Activities

The table below describes the initiatives laid out in Mitsui Chemicals' declaration of independent activities.

Initiative Details and expected outcome
Introducing an appointment system The introduction of an appointment system for trucks will help cut down on waiting time.
Utilizing pallets and more By making use of pallets and reusable shipping cartons, cargo handling can be sped up.
Giving prior notice of shipment information Being quicker to convey information from shippers about inbound and outbound shipments will give logistics workers more time to prepare.
Utilizing expressways Mitsui Chemicals will enter into earnest negotiations about how to make use of expressways and who should bear the fees for this.
Making a modal shift toward sea and rail Mitsui Chemicals will strive to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by making active use of sea and rail transport for long-distance shipments.
Implementing safety measures for cargo handling work Providing clear operational instructions, ensuring safe passage, establishing footholds and more will help to ensure more thorough worker safety.
Stopping or suspending operations during extreme weather If extreme weather conditions occur or are expected to occur, Mitsui Chemicals will avoid making unreasonable requests for shipments.

Going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will endeavor to roll out these initiatives while coming to an understanding with the relevant parties.

The Mitsui Chemicals Group's Previous Initiatives

Since 2016, Mitsui Chemicals has been carrying out joint logistical operations for small products along the Tokyo-Chiba coast, working here with other chemical manufacturers in the area to make use of the services of Sannet Logistics, Inc. Then in 2017, Mitsui Chemicals - alongside Sankyu Inc., Du Pont-Mitsui Polychemicals Co., Ltd. (now Dow-Mitsui Polychemicals Co., Ltd.), JR Freight Railway Company and Maruwn Corporation - was recognized by an MLIT initiative to promote modal shift. And in 2018, Mitsui Chemicals' logistics division received the Responsible Care Award from the Japan Chemical Industry Association (JCIA).

Summary of relevant past releases (all written in Japanese):

Mitsui Chemicals Joins with Other Companies Along Tokyo-Chiba Coast for Small-Product Logistics

Mitsui Chemicals Recognized by MLIT Initiative to Promote Modal Shift

Mitsui Chemicals Receives Responsible Care Award from JCIA

The White Logistics Movement aligns with Mitsui Chemicals' management and strategies, which treats ESG factors as a core focus. By coming to an understanding with the relevant parties and working alongside them, Mitsui Chemicals will strive to work in with the White Logistics Movement as a means to realize more sustainable logistics.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:39:07 UTC
