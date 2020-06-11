Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : Launches First European Production Site for PP Compounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:43am EDT

2020.06.11

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Prime Polymer Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) and Prime Polymer Co., Ltd. (President: FUJIMOTO Kensuke; owned 65 percent by Mitsui Chemicals and 35 percent by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.) have launched operations at Mitsui Prime Advanced Composites Europe B.V. (ACE), a joint venture first established in June 2018 with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 8031; President & CEO: YASUNAGA Tatsuo). Located within Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands, ACE marks the Mitsui Chemicals Group's first polypropylene (PP) compounding site in Europe.

By launching ACE, the Mitsui Chemicals Group is getting together an integrated European system for research, production and sales. This will allow the group to provide effective lightweighting solutions to automakers and auto parts manufacturers with European bases while also responding to global demand growth.

At present, the Mitsui Chemicals Group operates production sites in eight regions around the world (Japan, U.S., Mexico, Europe, Thailand, China, India, Brazil) and research sites in six regions (Japan, U.S., Europe, Thailand, China, India). The group is now moving to bolster its research, production and sales networks for high-quality PP compounds, which will contribute to lightweighting in the automotive sector.

While forecasts point to reduced automotive production volume around the world due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, it is expected that the global needs for automotive lightweighting will continue to rise as a result of strengthening environmental regulations. Mitsui Chemicals therefore expects that there will be no change to the upward demand trend for bumper, instrument panel and other auto parts materials employing PP compounds to meet these needs.

The lightweighting technologies of the Mitsui Chemicals Group have met with excellent feedback from a number of automakers, including those in Europe. By continuing to utilize these technologies, the Mitsui Chemicals Group aims to expand its network of production, sales and technology services for the supply of high-quality products, and will work proactively to further bolster and expand its business for PP compounds.

Overview of ACE

Company name Mitsui Prime Advanced Composites Europe B.V. (ACE)
Location Chemelot Industrial Park, Limburg, the Netherlands
Establishment June 2018
Capital 18.4 million euros
Ownership Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.: 75%
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: 15%
Prime Polymer Co., Ltd.: 10%
Production capacity 30,000 tons/year
Operational launch June 2020

Targeting European business growth to follow efforts in Asia, U.S.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 04:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:43aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Launches First European Production Site for PP Compounds
PU
06/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Establishes New Climate Change/Plastics Strategy Department W..
PU
05/29MITSUI CHEMICALS : Implementation of Clean-up Caravan Activities; Undertaking gr..
AQ
05/22MITSUI CHEMICALS : and UNEP Support Asian Startups Helping to Reduce Plastic Was..
AQ
05/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : Starts Developing New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya University ..
PU
05/08NOTICE REGARDING THE RECORDING OF EX : 42.1kb)
PU
05/07MITSUI CHEMICALS : Message for All Employees of the Mitsui Chemicals Group
PU
04/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Message from New President & CEO of Mitsui Chemicals, HASHIMO..
PU
03/30MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12MITSUI CHEMICALS : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 347 B 12 596 M 12 596 M
Net income 2020 45 218 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2020 354 B 3 308 M 3 308 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 472 B 4 401 M 4 413 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 404,55 JPY
Last Close Price 2 475,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaharu Kubo Director
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-7.65%4 401
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.64%70 918
AIR LIQUIDE0.00%67 610
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-22.13%25 362
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.48%21 960
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-7.42%17 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group