MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Mitsui Chemicals : Nagoya Branch to Establish Automotive Materials Marketing Division

09/20/2018

2018.09.20

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced plans to establish an Automotive Materials Marketing Division within the company's Nagoya Branch. Set for establishment on October 1, 2018, the new division will come under the direct control of Nagoya Branch Senior Director Tetsuya Kusaka.

Overview of the Automotive Materials Marketing Division

Name of New Division Automotive Materials Marketing Division, Mitsui Chemicals Nagoya Branch
Establishment October 1, 2018
Location Mitsui Chemicals Nagoya Branch
(Nagoya Mitsui Main Bldg., 8F, 24-30, Meiekiminami 1-chome, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya 450-0003)
General Manager Tetsuya Kusaka (also serves as senior director of the Nagoya Branch)
Main Functions Collecting and conveying information on the automotive industry;
supporting marketing efforts for related product development

Positioning mobility as a growth area, Mitsui Chemicals is using the polymer science technology it has cultivated over many years to supply customers with materials and parts that contribute to automotive safety and lightweighting. While these attributes are set to remain in high demand going forward, Mitsui Chemicals predicts that further needs will also emerge for electrification, computerization, smart technologies and comfort. The company therefore expects the requirements of its products also to change in major ways.

By establishing the Automotive Materials Marketing Division at its Nagoya Branch, Mitsui Chemicals aims to better collect and convey customer needs in the automotive industry, particularly in Nagoya and surrounding areas, and to match these customer needs with company products. In doing so, Mitsui Chemicals intends not only to provide its products and services to customers in a faster manner but also use this new division in the context of Mitsui Chemicals' solutions business - supporting marketing efforts around needs-based product development.

Moving forward, the Mitsui Chemicals Group will continue working to strengthen and grow its mobility business as it strives to offer solutions that make full use of the Group's collective strengths.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:07:04 UTC
