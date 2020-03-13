Mitsui Chemicals : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

2020.03.13

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: TANNOWA Tsutomu) would like to offer its deepest condolences to those who have passed away due to the novel coronavirus outbreak stemming from Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Mitsui Chemicals also extends its sympathy to all others who have been affected by the outbreak.

To help support countermeasures being taken against the novel coronavirus in China, Mitsui Chemicals will donate 1 million yuan to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

Mitsui Chemicals hopes for a speedy recovery for all those who have the virus and is praying for the outbreak to come to an end.