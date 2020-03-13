Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:48am EDT

2020.03.13

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: TANNOWA Tsutomu) would like to offer its deepest condolences to those who have passed away due to the novel coronavirus outbreak stemming from Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Mitsui Chemicals also extends its sympathy to all others who have been affected by the outbreak.

To help support countermeasures being taken against the novel coronavirus in China, Mitsui Chemicals will donate 1 million yuan to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

Mitsui Chemicals hopes for a speedy recovery for all those who have the virus and is praying for the outbreak to come to an end.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:48aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against..
PU
03/03MITSUI CHEMICALS : Launches Farewell Project for Coal Railway
PU
02/26MITSUI CHEMICALS : Chosen as Winner Company in the Corporate Governance of the Y..
PU
02/05MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/05MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Nomination
CO
02/05MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
01/27MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Exhibit at 31st Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for..
PU
2019Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery produces 4.6 million tonnes in first year
RE
2019Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery restarting, to be fully operational December 12 -..
RE
2019MITSUI CHEMICALS : Signs on to “The Valuable 500” Initiative
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 360 B
EBIT 2020 72 710 M
Net income 2020 45 277 M
Debt 2020 353 B
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 418 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 770,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 159,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-0.93%4 139
AIR LIQUIDE-10.54%59 966
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.29%53 551
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.77%21 919
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-42.85%18 012
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.45%17 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group