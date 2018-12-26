Log in
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
  Report  
2017MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : annual earnings release
Mitsui Chemicals : Receives Sports Yell Company Certification for Second Consecutive Year

12/26/2018 | 11:40pm EST

2018.12.27

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it has received the Sports Yell Company certification for 2018 from the Japan Sports Agency. This marks the second consecutive year that Mitsui Chemicals has earned this certification.

Launched last year, the Sports Yell Company certification program comes with the aim of acknowledging companies that are proactively running sports initiatives to improve employee health. The hope is that this will lead to a growing number of sports-related social opportunities. Mitsui Chemicals has been recognized by the Japan Sports Agency for its Healthy Mileage Campaign, a health initiative that is run within the company.

As part of its management policy, Mitsui Chemicals values employee health improvements to the same high level as it does workplace safety and environmental conservation. The company is therefore working to promote an organization-wide set of workplace activities with the aim of getting participation from all employees. The Healthy Workplace Campaign currently consists of participants from nine sites and groups of assigned employees, including overseas transferees. Employees can enter either as individuals or as freely composed teams of 3-6 members.

Running over a three-month period, the program sees participants earn mile points via their amount of exercise or healthy lifestyles, saving these up as part of a fun, game-like system. Participants can then log these miles in an easy fashion using a computer or smartphone app. Held twice a year, the program has seen participation from a gross total of 18,000 individuals over the past three years.

Elsewhere, Mitsui Chemicals has spent 2017-2018 working toward a systematic, company-wide rollout of initiatives such as health classes run by young individuals. This has seen each company base introduce exercise classes targeted toward young participants, coming in addition to various other opportunities.

The Health Management Departments of nine Mitsui Chemicals bases - including the company's head office - have taken on industry-specialized doctors, public health nurses and health supervisors for workers to make use of. And by reaching agreements with part-time industry doctors and nurses at smaller bases and the main factories of affiliated companies, Mitsui Chemicals has been able to support health improvements for employees throughout its group as well.

Going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will continue to plan health improvements for all of its employees while striving to boost active communication by way of exercise.

Japan Sports Agency website

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 04:39:01 UTC
