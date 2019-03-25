Mitsui Chemicals : Selected as Nadeshiko Brand for Fiscal 2018

2019.03.25

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) was selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 22 as a fiscal 2018 Nadeshiko Brand, an enterprise that excels at encouraging women's success in the workplace.

Mitsui Chemicals recognizes the importance of diversity in ensuring sustainable growth both for the company and society. Based on this understanding, Mitsui Chemicals has positioned diversity as one of its core values. Mitsui Chemicals strongly believes that a diverse pool of human resources, characterized by wide-ranging experiences and a wealth of new ideas, is the driving force behind innovation, a key source of sustainable growth. At Mitsui Chemicals, advancing diversity is an important business strategy.

Mitsui Chemicals has always assigned women to shifts at production sites and actively gone about hiring women for career-track positions to take advantage of their capabilities and benefit the company's business. At the same time, Mitsui Chemicals has fostered a culture where female employees can thrive and encouraged the creation of welcoming workplaces.

In a continued effort to promote diversity, Mitsui Chemicals seeks to be an appealing company that makes the most of each employee's strengths, spurring innovation.

Mitsui Chemicals' Core Values

Mitsui Chemicals has set 'Diversity,' Challenge' and 'One Team' as the three values to be shared and held in high regard among Mitsui Chemicals Group employees all over the world.

Outline of the Nadeshiko Brand Initiative

METI and the TSE have been jointly undertaking the Nadeshiko Brand initiative since fiscal 2012, selecting TSE-listed companies that excel at encouraging women's success in the workplace. In this initiative, METI and the TSE introduce such listed enterprises as attractive stocks to investors who are concerned with improving corporate value in the medium-long term. For 2018, the roughly 3,600 companies listed on the TSE were assessed for their pro-diversity management to raise enterprise value and their publicity of these projects. Forty-two companies in each industry were selected as Nadeshiko Brands.

Mitsui Chemicals Diversity Policy