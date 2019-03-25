Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Chemicals : Selected as Nadeshiko Brand for Fiscal 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:25am EDT

2019.03.25

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) was selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 22 as a fiscal 2018 Nadeshiko Brand, an enterprise that excels at encouraging women's success in the workplace.

Mitsui Chemicals recognizes the importance of diversity in ensuring sustainable growth both for the company and society. Based on this understanding, Mitsui Chemicals has positioned diversity as one of its core values. Mitsui Chemicals strongly believes that a diverse pool of human resources, characterized by wide-ranging experiences and a wealth of new ideas, is the driving force behind innovation, a key source of sustainable growth. At Mitsui Chemicals, advancing diversity is an important business strategy.

Mitsui Chemicals has always assigned women to shifts at production sites and actively gone about hiring women for career-track positions to take advantage of their capabilities and benefit the company's business. At the same time, Mitsui Chemicals has fostered a culture where female employees can thrive and encouraged the creation of welcoming workplaces.

In a continued effort to promote diversity, Mitsui Chemicals seeks to be an appealing company that makes the most of each employee's strengths, spurring innovation.

Mitsui Chemicals' Core Values

Mitsui Chemicals has set 'Diversity,' Challenge' and 'One Team' as the three values to be shared and held in high regard among Mitsui Chemicals Group employees all over the world.

Outline of the Nadeshiko Brand Initiative

METI and the TSE have been jointly undertaking the Nadeshiko Brand initiative since fiscal 2012, selecting TSE-listed companies that excel at encouraging women's success in the workplace. In this initiative, METI and the TSE introduce such listed enterprises as attractive stocks to investors who are concerned with improving corporate value in the medium-long term. For 2018, the roughly 3,600 companies listed on the TSE were assessed for their pro-diversity management to raise enterprise value and their publicity of these projects. Forty-two companies in each industry were selected as Nadeshiko Brands.

Mitsui Chemicals Diversity Policy

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
01:25aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Selected as Nadeshiko Brand for Fiscal 2018
PU
03/19MITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives The Chemical Society of Japan Award for Technical De..
PU
03/12MITSUI CHEMICALS : Opens Design & Solution Center
PU
03/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : Unveiling the “hour's Pod” concept car Mitsui Che..
PU
03/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Exhibit at JEC World 2019 in Paris, France
BU
03/05MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Establish New Production Facility in China for Long Glass ..
PU
03/04MITSUI CHEMICALS : Two Mitsui Chemicals Companies Recognized as Excellent Enterp..
PU
03/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 Award
PU
02/28MITSUI CHEMICALS : Raises Funds With ESG/SDG-Based Syndicated Loan
PU
02/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : Donates NONROT™-Treated Benches Made from Non-Native Bi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 489 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 77 587 M
Debt 2019 387 B
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 7,01
P/E ratio 2020 7,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 571 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 294  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.18.22%5 189
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 003
AIR LIQUIDE2.03%53 697
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.42%36 009
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.30%31 574
GIVAUDAN11.20%23 513
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.