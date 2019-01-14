Mitsui Chemicals : Set to Begin Singaporean Production for α-Methylstyrene

2019.01.15
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it intends to begin production for alpha-methylstyrene (α-methylstyrene) at Singaporean subsidiary Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd. (MPS; Managing Director: Manabu Yoshida).
Formed as a by-product during phenol production, α-methylstyrene is an aromatic compound that sees use as a raw material in the likes of resins and additives. Demand for the compound is strong as a result of global economic growth, with a particular expansion of applications coming in response to increasing performance needs for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resin and petroleum resin.
Mitsui Chemicals already has a world-leading level of production capacity for α-methylstyrene in Japan. By also beginning production in Singapore, the company intends to construct a more stable system for global supply.
This will enhance a three-base network comprising Japan, Singapore and China. Going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will use this network to further strengthen and expand its phenol chain business into one with a truly global presence.
Overview of the Expansion
|
Product
|
α-methylstyrene
|
Factory location
|
Jurong Island, Singapore
|
Production capacity
|
20,000 tons/year
|
Schedule
|
Construction to be completed in May 2020 (tentative)
Overview of Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|
Headquarters
|
3 HarbourFront Place #10-01 HarbourFront Tower 2 Singapore 099254, Singapore
|
Established
|
April 15, 1999
|
Capital
|
$120 million (Mitsui Chemicals: 95%; Mitsui & Co.: 5%)
|
Managing Director
|
Manabu Yoshida
|
Business
|
Manufacture and sale of phenol, acetone and bisphenol A
