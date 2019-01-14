Mitsui Chemicals : Set to Begin Singaporean Production for α-Methylstyrene

Log in
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : annual earnings release
01/14/2019 | 11:49pm EST

2019.01.15

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it intends to begin production for alpha-methylstyrene (α-methylstyrene) at Singaporean subsidiary Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd. (MPS; Managing Director: Manabu Yoshida).

Formed as a by-product during phenol production, α-methylstyrene is an aromatic compound that sees use as a raw material in the likes of resins and additives. Demand for the compound is strong as a result of global economic growth, with a particular expansion of applications coming in response to increasing performance needs for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resin and petroleum resin.

Mitsui Chemicals already has a world-leading level of production capacity for α-methylstyrene in Japan. By also beginning production in Singapore, the company intends to construct a more stable system for global supply.

This will enhance a three-base network comprising Japan, Singapore and China. Going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will use this network to further strengthen and expand its phenol chain business into one with a truly global presence.

Overview of the Expansion

Product α-methylstyrene
Factory location Jurong Island, Singapore
Production capacity 20,000 tons/year
Schedule Construction to be completed in May 2020 (tentative)

Overview of Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Headquarters 3 HarbourFront Place #10-01 HarbourFront Tower 2 Singapore 099254, Singapore
Established April 15, 1999
Capital $120 million (Mitsui Chemicals: 95%; Mitsui & Co.: 5%)
Managing Director Manabu Yoshida
Business Manufacture and sale of phenol, acetone and bisphenol A

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 04:48:06 UTC
