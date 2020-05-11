Mitsui Chemicals : Starts Developing New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya University and Spinoff Venture

Log in
05/11/2020 | 12:16am EDT

2020.05.11

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) has begun working on the development of a new, reusable 3D-printed mask with Professor HORI Katsutoshi of the Graduate School of Engineering at Nagoya University*1 and Friend Microbe Inc. (President & CEO: NISHIDA Katsuhiko),*2 a spinoff venture from Nagoya University.

The new mask's key feature is the fact that it not only filters out viral particles but also can be reused.*3
The mask consists of a reusable body and a disposable filter. Mitsui Chemicals will provide the nonwoven disposable filter, which removes viral particles. Professor HORI has produced the mask body using a 3D printer and is investigating enzyme preparations and various other antiviral agents that could be applied to it. Plans are to produce a mask with consideration of design and comfort while also ensuring that it provides outstanding protection against viruses.

In working together with a university, a university startup and a materials manufacturer, Mitsui Chemicals aims to offer socially beneficial solutions and tie this into the development of novel products that will help shape the next generation.

The nonwoven fabric is produced at Mitsui Chemicals' plants in Nagoya and Yokkaichi. Wholly owned subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. (Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture; President: KAWAHITO Koichiro)*4 is meeting strong demand from existing customers thanks to expanded production facilities for the meltblown nonwovens used in masks, which went online in January 2020.*5

Further Information

*1rofessor HORI Katsutoshi, Graduate School of Engineering, Nagoya University
https://www.chembio.nagoya-u.ac.jp/labhp/life3/index.html

*2Friend Microbe Inc. https://friendmicrobe.co.jp/

*3Reports on tests by Nelson Laboratories, LLC attest to the viral filtration efficiency (VFE) and particle filtration efficiency (PFE) of the nonwoven fabric slated to be used in the new mask.

*4https://www.sun-rex.jp/

*5https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/release/2020/2020_0324.htm

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 04:13:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 347 B
EBIT 2020 70 730 M
Net income 2020 45 218 M
Debt 2020 354 B
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 387 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 353,64  JPY
Last Close Price 2 032,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaharu Kubo Director
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.1.65%3 638
AIR LIQUIDE-4.99%61 350
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.56%56 553
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.98%20 785
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-40.25%18 838
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.31%16 998
