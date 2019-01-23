Mitsui Chemicals : Supports TCFD Recommendations

2019.01.24

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced today that its support of recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB*) , the TCFD has published a set of recommendations in which it calls for financial institutions, corporations and governments to disclose the impacts of climate change in their financial reports in June 2017. As of the end of September 2018, the TCFD reports that 513 organizations across the globe have expressed their support for its recommendations.

Statement of support for the TCFD:

'Mitsui Chemicals, through the provision of products, services, and technologies that lead to solving climate change-related issues, will contribute to realize a low-carbon society by promoting GHG emission reductions and a healthy and happy society that is resilient to climate change risks. We state that Mitsui Chemicals continues to deepen its understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities, discloses its efforts, and expresses its support for the TCFD recommendations.'

The Mitsui Chemicals Group believes that it must prioritize efforts to create a future society that aspires to solving problems associated with climate change. We will pursue a sustainable society by stepping up a variety of initiatives and disclosing information about these efforts, which will include the provision of products and services that assist in reducing GHG emissions and alleviating or adapting to their effects - not only at the manufacturing stage but throughout the value chain.

Aiming to realize 'Cohesive society that is in harmony with the environment' and achieve 'Health and happiness in an aging society', the Mitsui Chemicals Group will continue to promote proactive environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. In seeking to resolve the problem of climate change through our Blue Value™ for assessing environmental contribution and our Rose Value™ for assessing improvement in quality of life (QOL), we will strive to achieve the sustainable development of both society and the Mitsui Chemicals Group itself.

*The Financial Stability Board is an international body whose members include the central banks, financial supervisory agencies and ministries of finance of major countries and regions around the world, as well as institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank, the BIS and the OECD.